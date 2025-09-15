77th Emmys: ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ wins outstanding talk series following cancellation

Stephen Colbert accepts the award for outstanding talk series for ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’ during the show at the 77th Emmy Awards. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert had the last laugh at the Emmys Sunday. Despite CBS canceling the show, the late-night talker took home the award for outstanding talk series.

As host Stephen Colbert and his crew took the stage, the audience gave them a standing ovation with shouts of “Stephen, Stephen, Stephen.”

“Thank you for this honor,” he started his speech, before acknowledging the network that canceled him. “I want to thank CBS for giving us the privilege of being part of the late-night tradition, which I hope continues long after we’re no longer doing this show.”

“Ten year ago, in September of 2015, Spike Jonze stopped by my office and said, ‘Hey, what do you want this show to be about?’ And I said, ‘Ah, Spike, I don’t know how you could do it, but I kinda want to do a late-night comedy show that was about love,’” he said. “I don’t know if I ever figured that out, but at a certain point, and you can guess what that point was, I realized in some ways we were doing a late-night comedy show about loss.”

“And that’s related to love because sometimes you only truly know how much you love something when you get a sense that you might be losing it,” he added.

“Ten years later in September of 2025, my friends, I have never loved my country more desperately. God bless America. Stay strong. Be brave,” he concluded his speech, before quoting Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy”: “If the elevator tries to bring you down, go crazy and punch a higher floor.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert has been nominated seven times in the outstanding talk series category. This was its first win.

In brief: ‘Coven Academy’ greenlit at Disney Branded Television and more
It’s the start of something new. Disney Branded Television has greenlit a brand-new series from the creator of High School Musical: The Musical: The SeriesCoven Academy will premiere in 2026 on Disney+ and Disney Channel. The series is set in New Orleans and follows a trio of teenage witches-in-training who are bound by destiny to guard their city …

Liz Kingsman is the latest to join the upcoming Pride and Prejudice adaptation at Netflix. Deadline reports she will play Anne de Bourgh, the daughter of Lady Catherine, in the series. Emma CorrinJack Lowden and Olivia Colman star in the series, which is currently in production …

Chris Columbus doesn’t think anybody else should try to tell Kevin McCallister’s story. The Home Alone director told Entertainment Tonight a reboot of the Christmas classic film would be a mistake. “I think Home Alone really exists as, not as this timepiece, but it was this very special moment, and you can’t really recapture that,” Columbus said. “I think it’s a mistake to try to go back and recapture something we did 35 years ago. I think it should be left alone.” …

In brief: Dakota Johnson stars in ‘Splitsville’ trailer and more
The trailer for Splitsville has arrived. The NEON film, which arrives in select theaters on Aug. 22 and everywhere on Sept. 5, follows a married couple deciding to open up their marriage. Their short-lived happiness is quickly overshadowed when a serious line is crossed. Dakota Johnson, Adria Arjona, Kyle Marvin and Michael Angelo Covino star in the film, which Covino directed …

Scarlett Johansson puts on a British accent in the trailer for My Mother’s Wedding. The film, which was helmed by Kristin Scott Thomas in her directorial debut, arrives in theaters on Aug. 8. Johansson stars alongside Sienna Miller and Emily Beecham in the film. The three women play sisters who journey to their childhood home for the third wedding of their twice-widowed mother, played by Thomas …

Sterling K. Brown stars in the trailer for Washington Black. The Hulu series, which is based on the bestselling novel, follows the story of George Washington “Wash” Black and his scientific mind, which sets him up for his destiny. All the episodes of the series start streaming on July 23 …

‘KPop Demon Hunters’ soundtrack makes ‘Billboard’ chart history
Courtesy Netflix

The animated Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters topped the box office over the weekend, and now the soundtrack has officially made history on the Billboard Hot 100.

Four songs from the movie’s soundtrack are now sitting in the top 10, making it the first-ever soundtrack in the 67-year history of the chart to have four simultaneous top 10 songs. “Golden” by HUNTER/X is back at #1, and they’re also at #10 with “How It’s Done.” Meanwhile, Saja Boys‘ “Your Idol” is #4, while their song “Soda Pop” is #5.

Plus, it’s now the first soundtrack to have at least four top-10 hits since 1995’s Waiting to Exhale, which had five in all, but those weren’t all at the same time. The only other soundtracks that have ever had four top-10 hits are Saturday Night Fever, Grease and Purple Rain, but again, they weren’t simultaneous.

 

