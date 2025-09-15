77th Emmys: ‘The Pitt’ wins outstanding drama series

Cast and crew accept the outstanding drama series award for ‘The Pitt’ onstage during the 77th Emmy Awards. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Pitt won the Emmy for outstanding drama series during Sunday night’s 77th annual Emmy Awards.

The HBO Max series won the top award of the night for its debut season. In total, the show won five Emmys, including outstanding lead actor in a drama series for Noah Wyle.

Two other actors also won for their performances in season 1 of The PittKatherine LaNasa won outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, while Shawn Hatosy won outstanding guest actor in a drama series.

The Pitt follows one 15-hour shift at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room. Each of the first season’s 15 episodes follows one hour of the shift. Wyle stars as Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, the head of the unit, who grapples with grief as he goes about his work day.

Producer R. Scott Gemmill took to the stage to accept the outstanding drama series award for The Pitt. It was presented by five of the stars of the Law & Order franchise — Mariska HargitayChristopher MeloniIce CubeTony Goldwyn and S. Epatha Merkerson.

Also nominated in the outstanding drama series category were AndorThe DiplomatThe Last of UsParadiseSeveranceSlow Horses and The White Lotus.

‘The Gilded Age’ renewed for season 4 at HBO
Karolina Wojtasik/HBO

The Gilded Age will return for another season.

HBO has renewed the original period drama series for a fourth season ahead of the season 3 finale.

The Julian Fellowes-created series found its premiere-night viewings for the third season increasing for a consecutive five weeks, according to HBO.

Francesca Orsi, the head of HBO drama series and films, said the network couldn’t be prouder of the “viewership heights” The Gilded Age has seen this season.

“Transporting us to 1880s New York City, Julian Fellowes and the enormously talented cast and crew have created a ‘cant-miss it’ entertainment experience from week to week, and we’re delighted to continue exploring these characters’ grand ambitions for what we promise will be a thrilling fourth season,” Orsi said.

Erin Underhill, the president of Universal Television, said it’s thanks to Fellowes and his cast and crew that each season of the show “delivers stories rich in drama and history, stellar performances and stunning production value.”

“Every moment spent in this world and with these characters only deepens our love for the show, and we’re so happy that our partners at HBO and audiences around the world are clamoring for more,” Underhill said.

Season 3 of The Gilded Age picks up after the Opera War, when “the old guard is weakened and the Russells stand poised to take their place at the head of society,” according to its official logline. “Bertha sets her sights on a prize that would elevate the family to unimaginable heights while George risks everything on a gambit that could revolutionize the railroad industry — if it doesn’t ruin him first.”

The Gilded Age season 3 finale airs Aug. 10 on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

Taron Egerton is ‘enormously proud of’ his film ‘She Rides Shotgun’
Lionsgate

Taron Egerton is a father on the run in the new film She Rides Shotgun.

The Lionsgate movie, which arrives in theaters Friday, is something Egerton is “enormously proud of.” He plays Nate, who takes his daughter, Polly, on a thrilling road trip across New Mexico as he tries to escape his past.

“Nate is this totally flawed, imperfect man who’s clearly made a long list of terrible life decisions,” Egerton told ABC Audio. “There’s moments in the film where he does things that you go, ‘Oh my God, who is this man and what is he capable of?’ But, like so many things in life, the first appearance of something, or the outer appearance of something, belies a character who’s actually a good person who’s trying to do the right thing. And I love him for that. I love him for his flaws.”

Eleven-year-old Ana Sophia Heger stars alongside Egerton as Polly in the film. The duo are onscreen together for most of the movie’s runtime, and Egerton says the young actress is “such an emotionally intelligent kid” with a true desire to express.

In real life, Egerton says Ana Sophia is “enormously close with her dad,” actor Rene Heger. This allowed her to relate “to the character and the situation and the world” of the film.

Egerton said it was “an absolutely extraordinary privilege” to share the screen with Heger.

“It’s without a doubt the most tender relationship I’ve had with another actor,” Egerton said. “I’m as proud of her and I am as proud of the film as I am anything else I’ve made.”

Zoë Kravitz details how she ‘destroyed’ Taylor Swift’s bathroom thanks to a pet snake
Zoë Kravitz during an interview with host Seth Meyers on August 12, 2025 (Lloyd Bishop/NBC)

Taylor Swift and Zoë Kravitz are pals, but we bet when Taylor invited Zoë and her mom, Lisa Bonet, to stay at her place, she didn’t expect it would result in the destruction of her bathroom.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Zoë explained that when people were being evacuated due to the LA wildfires in January, Taylor invited her and Bonet to stay at her home in the area, because she wasn’t there at the time. When Bonet arrived, Zoë noted that she’d brought along her pet snake, Orpheus

After two weeks there, Zoë said she was packing up to leave when her mom called her in a panic and asked her to come upstairs. It turns out the snake had disappeared into a hole next to a built-in banquette in the bathroom. Bonet grabbed the snake’s tail and tried to pull her out, but couldn’t.

“The snake is getting further and further in. … I was panicking so much,” Zoë told Seth. Finally, the house manager came to the rescue, with a crowbar.

“[He] starts having to tear apart this banquette, we’re ripping up the tile, we’re scratching the walls,” she continued. “Me and my mom are both holding the snake, completely destroyed Taylor’s bathroom.” Meyers actually showed a photo of the comical scene.

Zoë told the house manager she’d pay for everything and asked him not to say anything to Taylor.

“I remember calling her and saying, ‘Hey … I wanted to talk to you about something,'” said Zoë.

To which Taylor replied, “Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?”

Meyers cracked, “I feel like that snake’s gonna get at least three songs on the next album.”

