77th Emmys: The winners

A graphic for the 77th Emmy Awards. (CBS)

The 77th Emmy Awards, hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze, aired Sunday, Sept. 14, from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Here’s the complete list of winners:

﻿Outstanding drama series
The Pitt

Outstanding comedy series
The Studio

Lead actor in a drama series
Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead actress in a drama series
Britt Lower, Severance

Supporting actor in a drama series
Tramell Tillman, Severance

Supporting actress in a drama series
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead actor in a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Supporting actor in a comedy series
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Supporting actress in a comedy series
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Lead actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Supporting actor in a limited or anthology series or movie
Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Supporting actress in a limited or anthology series or movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Outstanding limited or anthology series
Adolescence

Outstanding scripted variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Outstanding reality competition series
The Traitors

Outstanding variety special (live)
SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

Outstanding talk series
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert 

Directing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen, The Studio

Directing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Philip Barantini, Adolescence

Directing for a drama series
Adam Randall, Slow Horses

Writing for a drama series
Dan Gilroy, Andor

Writing for a limited or anthology series or movie
Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Writing for a comedy series
Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez, The Studio

Writing for a variety series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Bob Hope Humanitarian Award
Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen

Pete Davidson expecting first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
Pete Davidson expecting first child with girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Pete Davidson is going to be a father.

The actor and comedian is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Hewitt confirmed the pregnancy news in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday.

The carousel features several photos of the couple embracing, a video of the pair at one of Hewitt’s ultrasound appointments, a photo of the ultrasound itself and a selfie of the couple wearing face masks.

“welp now everyone knows we had sex,” Hewitt captioned the post.

Hewitt also included a screen grab of the viral moment from Love Island USA season 7 when Huda Mustafa told fellow Islander Nicolas Vansteenberghe she was a mother.

“Mamacita,” Vansteenberghe says in the screenshot.

Davidson had previously spoken about his dream to start a family while guesting on Kevin Hart‘s talk show Hart to Heart in 2022.

“My favorite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid. It’s like my dream,” Davidson said. “I’m so excited for that chapter so that’s kind of what I’m just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better so when that happens it’s just easier.”

Netflix shares first look at ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2
Netflix shares first look at ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2
Adam Brody as Noah and Kristen Bell as Joanne in ‘Nobody Wants This’ season 2. (Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Everybody wants to see the first look at season 2 of Nobody Wants This.

Netflix has released new details about the upcoming second season, as well as new photos of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in character as Joanne and Noah in the romantic comedy series.

Season 1 of the show found Noah seemingly turning down the head rabbi position at his synagogue and choosing to be with Joanne. The season 2 photos show that the interfaith couple appears to still be together. Nobody Wants This creator Erin Foster told Netflix she’s excited to explore how the couple’s relationship deepens throughout season 2.

“It’s such an interesting part of every relationship when you now have to see if you can make it work with each other’s friends, day-to-day routines, and how you handle the milestones that come in those first few months together from holidays, birthdays, and what you each think the future should look like,” Foster said.

Justine Lupe and Timothy Simons also return in season 2 as Morgan and Sasha, the main couple’s close-knit siblings. Joining the cast this time around are Brody’s real-life wife, Leighton Meester, as well as Miles FowlerAlex Karpovsky and Arian Moayed.

Nobody Wants This season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on Oct. 23.

Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield share moment at Wimbledon in matching white
Monica Barbaro and Andrew Garfield share moment at Wimbledon in matching white
Neil Mockford/GC Images via Getty Images

Andrew Garfield and Monica Barbaro enjoyed some tennis over the weekend.

The pair were spotted together attending day seven of the Wimbledon Championships in London on Sunday.

Garfield and Barbaro were photographed arriving at the event holding hands and wearing matching whites at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club, where the tournament is held.

Garfield wore a white button-up shirt and a white sweater tied around his shoulders along with matching white slacks and brown shoes. Barbaro matched the occasion with a white dress and heels.

Inside the premises, the pair were photographed smiling, laughing, cheering and even sharing a sweet moment when Garfield leaned over to kiss Barbaro on the cheek.

Barbaro and Garfield have been spotted together at a several events and recently posed together, along with Eddie Redmayne and Lynn Hirschberg, at W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances Party in January.

In May, the two were also seen posing with the cast of the hit Broadway show John Proctor is the Villain. The show shared the photos on Instagram, writing, “new students at helen county high: thanks for joining us andrew garfield, monica barbaro, and bonnie milligan!!”

The two actors both had roles in noteworthy movies last year, with Garfield starring in We Live in Time alongside Florence Pugh, and Barbaro starring as Joan Baez alongside Timothée Chalamet as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. Barbaro was nominated for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for the role.

