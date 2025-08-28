8-year-old dies from dog attack

The Danville Police Department is investigating after an 8-year-old male died from injuries suffered from an attack by the family dog.

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, just after 8 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Berryman Avenue, where the child was found unresponsive inside a residence with apparent signs of trauma to his neck consistent with an animal bite.

At the time of the attack, the 8-year-old was in the care of his teenage sister. According to the family, the dog was not previously known to be aggressive.

The four-year-old dog was located inside the house and was seized and transported to the Danville Area Humane Society.

This incident remains under investigation.