80-year-old dies falling off boat on rapids trip in Grand Canyon
(GRAND CANYON VILLAGE, Ariz.) — An 80-year-old man died in Grand Canyon National Park over the weekend after his boat flipped in the Colorado River, marking the 13th person to die in the park this year.
The man was on a commercial rapids trip Sunday and fell into the water at Fossil Rapid, according to the National Park Service.
He fell in at around 3:40 p.m., according to officials, with an emergency being reported to the National Park Service via satellite phone.
The group said CPR was already in progress as park rangers responded to the emergency.
However, efforts by the group and park rangers, who were flown in by helicopter, were not able to resuscitate him.
The National Park Service and Coconino County medical examiner are investigating the incident. The victim was not identified by officials.
Several people have died in Grand Canyon National Park just in August alone. A 33-year-old woman, Chenoa Nickerson, was washed away in flash flooding was found on Sunday, the same day as the 80-year-old man died in the boating accident.
Three people died in the park on the last day of July and into the first week of August, including a 20-year-old man who fell off a scenic overlook on July 31, a BASE jumper who fell to his death on Aug. 1 and a 20-year-old female hiker who was found dead 150 feet below the rim after she entered on Aug. 3.
A park official told The Associated Press this week that about 10 to 15 people die in Grand Canyon National Park every year, with just 11 dying last year.
(NEW YORK) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 13-year-old girl on July 4, Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced Friday.
The victim, Rose Dieujuste, was heading to a friend’s house in the complex where she lived when she was attacked, officials said.
During a press conference Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the suspect, 28-year-old Jerry Dorisme, is facing first-degree felony murder charges.
“Rose’s murder shook our community and our agency — anytime a child is murdered we all collectively grieve,” Mina said.
Mina said Dieujuste’s body was discovered in a utility closet, “partially naked and barely alive,” in the apartment building by a family member.
“Her friend found Rose’s cell phone and shoes in the staircase in that apartment building and reached out to Rose’s family,” Mina said during the press conference. “And the family member was knocking on doors to see if they could find Rose. And then they entered the utility closet and ultimately found Rose in that closet.”
The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Mina.
The sheriff called the attack against Dieujuste “random and senseless.”
ABC News’ Orlando affiliate WFTV reports that Dorisme’s records show “several previous arrests, including lewd and lascivious behavior and a conviction for child abuse.”
Dorisme did not have an attorney listed in Orange County court records.
(NEW YORK) — A former Minneapolis police officer convicted in the death of George Floyd was released from prison Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to ABC News.
Thomas Lane, 41, pleaded guilty in May 2022 to state charges of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter. As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss charges against him for aiding and abetting second-degree unintentional murder.
He was sentenced to three years in prison for the state charges.
Previously, in February 2022, a federal jury convicted Lane — as well as two other former officers — for violating Floyd’s civil rights when they failed to intervene in his murder in May 2020.
He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for the federal charges.
Lane served the two sentences concurrently at FCI Englewood in Colorado. His sentence on federal charges expired earlier this year, according to a Bureau of Prisons spokesperson, while his sentence on state charges ended Tuesday.
Lane will spend the next year on supervised release, a spokesperson for the Minnesota Department of Corrections told ABC News.
Derek Chauvin — the officer who kneeled on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, killing him — was convicted on murder charges and sentenced to 22 1/2 years in prison.
In a move unrelated to Lane, Chauvin was moved to a federal prison in Big Springs, Texas, on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the situation. Chauvin was stabbed at a federal prison in Phoenix last November.
In the wake of Floyd’s murder, protests against racial injustice and police brutality broke out across the U.S. and even internationally, drawing millions.
“Thomas Lane served his time and paid his debt to society. I wish him well in his re-entry into his community,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a statement to Duluth ABC affiliate WDIO-TV.
(BEL AIR, Md.) — Two people were found dead and another was injured after an explosion Sunday morning leveled a home and damaged multiple neighboring residences in a suburban Baltimore neighborhood, authorities said.
The blast was reported around 6:42 a.m. on Arthur Woods Drive in the Harford County city of Bel Air, about 32 miles north of Baltimore, according to officials.
A 35-year-old contractor for Baltimore Gas and Electric was confirmed as the person killed by the explosion, Master Deputy Fire Marshal Oliver Alkire said Sunday. The name of the BGE contractor was not immediately released. A female neighbor living adjacent to the home that exploded was also injured, suffering cuts and bruises, and treated at the scene, Alkire said.
At 6:00 p.m. Sunday, Harford County officials said another victim was found dead in the rubble, bringing the death toll to two.
The identity of the second individual will be released by the medical examiner’s office, officials said.
At least 12 families have been displaced by the blast, according to officials, who noted the total number of damaged structures is still being counted.
A photo posted on X by Harford County Fire and Emergency Medical Services showed firefighters battling a small fire and searching the remains of the home, which was reduced to splintered pieces of wood, insulation and other debris.
“I’ve been on the job for 18 years and this was one of the largest explosions I’ve seen,” Alkire said during a news conference earlier Sunday.
Alkire said firefighters from the Harford County Fire Department were responding to a report of a gas leak in the area when the explosion occurred.
Jeffrey Sexton, a spokesperson for the Harford County Fire and EMS Association, confirmed that the remains of the BGE worker were found in a large debris field caused by the explosion.
Search-and-rescue crews on Sunday afternoon were still combing “piece by piece” through the rubble, which stretched across multiple blocks, officials said.
Alkire said that at least two BGE contract workers had also responded to the area before the explosion to investigate an electrical issue. He said the workers were aware of reports of an odor of gas in the area when the explosion occurred.
Multiple homes were damaged and a damage assessment was being conducted, according to Alkire. He said no evacuations have been ordered.
Alkire confirmed the house that exploded was for sale, but it was unclear if anyone was inside the house when it exploded. Officials described the house as being a “total loss.”
The cause of the explosion is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Harford County Sheriff’s Department and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Residents in the neighborhood reported hearing the loud explosion and feeling their houses shake, authorities said.
Jefferey Beyers, who lives near the home that was destroyed by the blast, told ABC News that he and his wife were awakened by a “deafening explosion coupled with the kind of feeling of an earthquake.” Beyers pointed out windows in his house that he said were blown out from the frames.
“I think it’s important to get to the bottom of it, like understand what happened so that this kind of thing doesn’t happen again,” Beyers said.
Another neighbor, Marshall Garrett, who also lives nearby, told ABC News that he immediately rushed to the scene, beating the fire engines there. He described the scene as complete devastation and said it looked like something out of a movie.
“At first, we saw, we just saw the rubble,” Garrett said. “And then we started to see the flames streak out, and the smoke goes in the air.”