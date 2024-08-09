89-year-old hiker missing in Idaho

(CUSTER COUNTY, Idaho) — A search is underway for an 89-year-old hiker in Idaho who was last seen over a week ago when he was dropped off at a trailhead by a family member, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.
Bing Olbum left from Hunter Creek Trailhead, part of the Salmon-Challis National Forest, on Aug. 1 and has not returned to the exit point of the Mcdonald Creek area, officials said.
Olbum had five days of supplies with him, according to the sheriff’s office.
Olbum was reported missing to the sheriff’s office on Aug. 6. Crews were out on the trail searching for him Friday, while helicopters were assisting with the search from the air, according to the sheriff’s office.
Search crews have not found any of Olbum’s belongings on the trail, official said.
He has hiked in other areas, but this was his first time on this trail, according to the sheriff’s office.
(SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas) — A man was attacked by a shark on the Fourth of July while in the waters off South Padre Island in Texas, police said.
The South Padre Island Police Department said it received a call reporting a “severe” shark bite to the leg at around 11 a.m. local time Thursday near the 4100 block of Gulf Boulevard.
First responders from the South Padre Island police and fire departments provided treatment at the scene before the man was transported to a nearby hospital, police said. A police spokesperson did not provide an update on the man’s condition.
Footage from a beachgoer who witnessed the incident showed a shark swimming near the shore in the vicinity of the attack.
The South Padre Island Beach patrol, along with the fire and police departments, are currently patrolling the shoreline and using drones, police said.
(RICHMOND, Va.) — After nearly three decades, a convicted serial rapist has been identified as the suspect in the 1996 double murder of two women in a Virginia national park, federal authorities said.
But the suspect won’t face charges, as he died in prison six years ago, authorities said.
On May 24, 1996, Laura “Lollie” Winans, 26, and Julianne “Julie” Williams, 24, were sexually assaulted and killed in a “brutal” attack at their Shenandoah National Park campsite, Christopher Kavanaugh, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, said at a Thursday news conference.
Winans and Williams met through an organization providing outdoor adventure and educational programs for women, Kavanaugh said.
The women went into the park on May 19 and were last seen alive on the evening of May 24, Kavanaugh said.
Their relatives called the National Park Service when they didn’t come home, and their bodies were discovered a week later, the FBI said.
Decades went by without answers.
Then, in 2021, a new FBI team was assigned to investigate the case, and the team determined what evidence would be suitable for retesting, FBI Richmond special agent in charge Stanley Meador said.
A lab recently “pulled DNA from several items of evidence,” and that DNA profile was submitted to CODIS, the national law enforcement DNA database, the FBI said in a statement.
The DNA profile was a positive match to Walter “Leo” Jackson Sr., a convicted serial rapist and avid hiker who was known to visit Shenandoah National Park, the FBI said.
“Even though we had this DNA match, we took additional steps and compared evidence from Lollie and Julie’s murders directly to a buccal swab containing Jackson’s DNA,” Meador said in a statement. “Those results confirmed we had the right man and finally could tell the victims’ families we know who is responsible for this heinous crime.”
The FBI said, “Jackson had a lengthy criminal history, including kidnapping, rapes, and assaults.”
On June 5, 1996, just days after the double murder at Shenandoah National Park, Jackson kidnapped and raped a woman at knifepoint in Ohio, Kavanaugh said. One month later, he kidnapped and raped another woman at knifepoint, Kavanaugh said.
Jackson was most recently sent to prison in 2011 and died behind bars in Ohio in March 2018, the FBI said.
Kavanaugh noted that 22 years ago, a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging another man in the murders of Winans and Williams, but “that case was not built on forensic evidence.”
In 2003, in the lead up to the trial, prosecutors “moved to continue that case because the government’s experts concluded that DNA” from the crime scene was from a then-unidentified man — not their defendant, Kavanaugh said.
Prosecutors then dismissed the case, Kavanaugh said.
The re-testing of the crime scene evidence developed the DNA profile that was uploaded to CODIS, leading to Jackson, Kavanaugh said.
(NEW YORK) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a 13-year-old girl on July 4, Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida announced Friday.
The victim, Rose Dieujuste, was heading to a friend’s house in the complex where she lived when she was attacked, officials said.
During a press conference Friday, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said the suspect, 28-year-old Jerry Dorisme, is facing first-degree felony murder charges.
“Rose’s murder shook our community and our agency — anytime a child is murdered we all collectively grieve,” Mina said.
Mina said Dieujuste’s body was discovered in a utility closet, “partially naked and barely alive,” in the apartment building by a family member.
“Her friend found Rose’s cell phone and shoes in the staircase in that apartment building and reached out to Rose’s family,” Mina said during the press conference. “And the family member was knocking on doors to see if they could find Rose. And then they entered the utility closet and ultimately found Rose in that closet.”
The victim was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Mina.
The sheriff called the attack against Dieujuste “random and senseless.”
ABC News’ Orlando affiliate WFTV reports that Dorisme’s records show “several previous arrests, including lewd and lascivious behavior and a conviction for child abuse.”
Dorisme did not have an attorney listed in Orange County court records.