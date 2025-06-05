9-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old sister with AR-style rifle; dad arrested

9-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 5-year-old sister with AR-style rifle; dad arrested
(PHOENIX) — A 9-year-old boy allegedly accidentally shot and killed his 5-year-old sister with their father’s AR-style rifle, according to police and court documents.

Their father, 33-year-old Irvin Ramos-Jimenez, told police he was out front of his Phoenix home Tuesday night when he heard a loud bang inside, according to the probable cause statement. He said he ran into his son’s room where he found his daughter with a gunshot wound to her torso, the documents said.

Ramos-Jimenez told police he and his girlfriend rushed the little girl to a psychiatric center to meet an ambulance. He said he dropped off his daughter and girlfriend and then drove back home where his children had been left unattended with the gun, the documents said.

Ramos-Jimenez said he stored his weapon “in the top shelf of his son’s bedroom,” adding that “his son must have grabbed the gun,” according to the probable cause statement.

Ramos-Jimenez has been arrested for possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, Phoenix police said.

Ramos-Jimenez was convicted in 2021 of transporting and/or trafficking narcotics, according to court documents. He’s barred from having a firearm and he told police he bought the AR-style rifle “through a private sale for personal protection,” the probable cause document said.

“We ask all gun owners to ensure that all guns are stored in a location, preferably a secured safe, out of reach of all children in the home or who may visit,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer told ABC News via email. “No family should ever have to endure the loss of a child in circumstances like these.”

Guns are the leading cause of death for children in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Each year, hundreds of kids in the U.S. access loaded firearms and accidentally shoot themselves or someone else, according to Everytown for Gun Safety. The worst year on record was 2023, when there were more than 400 unintentional shootings by kids, Everytown said.

So far this year, kids have carried out at least 66 unintentional shootings, resulting in at least 30 deaths, according to Everytown.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Authorities identify victims in cold case associated with Gilgo Beach murders
(NEW YORK) — Authorities in New York are offering a $25,000 reward for information in the cold case murders of an Army veteran and her 2-year-old child, who were recently identified years after their remains were discovered on Long Island, in a case that has been long been associated with the Gilgo Beach killings.

Nassau County authorities identified the victims on Wednesday as Tanya Jackson, 26, and her daughter, Tatiana Dykes.

The torso of the mother was found in June 1997 in Hempstead Lake State Park. The victim, known as Jane Doe No. 3, had until now been known as Peaches due to a tattoo on her body.

Her daughter was found in April 2011 near Gilgo Beach and had been known as Baby Doe. Her remains were located during the search for Shannan Gilbert, whose desperate 911 call to police in May 2010 kicked off a search that would eventually result in the discovery of several sets of remains along the southern shore of Long Island.

More of the mother’s remains were also discovered off of Ocean Parkway in Nassau County, 7 miles west of Gilgo Beach, in April 2011.

In 2015, investigators determined the two were mother and daughter through DNA analysis, though they still did not know their identities.

The FBI assisted in ultimately identifying the victims through investigative genetic genealogy studies. Agents and detectives interviewed family members and obtained DNA samples to confirm the identities, according to Nassau County Police Detective Captain Stephen Fitzpatrick.

On Wednesday, authorities called on anyone who may have known the victims to come forward, including those who may have served with Jackson in the military.

“We have 27 years of catching up to do,” Fitzpatrick said during a press briefing.

Fitzpatrick did not discuss evidence in the case, which he said may not be connected to the Gilgo Beach serial murders.

“Although Tanya and Tatiana have commonly been linked to the Gilgo Beach serial killings because of the timing and locations of their recovered remains, we are not discounting the possibility that their cases are unrelated from that investigation,” he said.

Rex Heuermann has been charged with seven other Gilgo Beach killings, but he has not been charged with killing Jackson.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney, who is prosecuting the Heuermann case, declined to comment on the development announced by police in neighboring Nassau County, citing an ongoing pretrial hearing about DNA evidence.

“DA Tierney has refrained from making any comments about Rex Heuermann and any topics even tangentially involved to the investigation, pending completion of the ongoing pre-trial hearing. Once the hearing is concluded, DA Tierney will resume speaking with the media,” his spokeswoman said in a statement.

Jackson was estranged from her family and was never reported missing, Fitzpatrick said.

She served in the Army from July 1993 to February 1995 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio; Fort Gordon in Augusta, Georgia; and Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks, police said.

The Alabama native was living in Brooklyn in 1997 as a single mother. The father of Tatiana has been cooperative with police, Fitzpatrick said.

Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly called the work in the case “tremendous.”

“Solving aging cases like these are extraordinarily challenging, especially as evidence and people’s memories fade in time,” she said during the briefing. “We will never give up, not on an unsolved homicide, not on Tanya and Tatiana.”

ABC News’ Mark Crudele and Aaron Katersky contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 people missing after boat capsizes on Wisconsin River: Police
(MADISON, Wis.) — Two people are missing after a boat capsized on the Wisconsin River on Thursday, according to the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

At approximately 4:24 p.m. on Thursday, police received reports that a “boat had capsized on the Wisconsin River, south of the Kilbourn Dam,” which is an hour north of Madison, police said.

Three people were in the boat at the time of the incident, with one being able to “safely swim to shore,” police said. The recovered boater was met by police and rescue units and handed over to medical services for treatment, officials said.

The two other boaters were not seen after “disappearing under the water, near where the boat had capsized,” police said.

Rescue boats were launched on Thursday to begin searching for the missing individuals, police said. Officials also requested the assistance of dive teams, but “due to the high flow of water from the Kilbourn Dam and the fast-moving currents” divers were not able to commence their search.

Aerial and underwater drones, shoreline searchers and boats with sonar capabilities were also deployed for the search, police said.

Officials suspended the search on Thursday evening due to the “unpredictable flow of the river” but said efforts will continue Friday morning.

The names of the missing individuals are not being released at this time, police said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man falsely declared dead by Social Security still dealing with fallout, he says
(SEATTLE) — An 82-year-old man in Seattle woke up feeling very much alive until he and his wife opened a letter from his bank stating he was deceased.

Ned Johnson was mistakenly declared dead, which led to the cancellation of his Social Security benefits. It took him two months to prove the mistake, including numerous phone calls, letters to government officials and enduring a four-hour wait at his local Social Security office, he said.

And he told ABC News the problem is continuing to follow him.

“I’ve since learned that I’m on the Death Master File that apparently is going to chase me for the rest of my life,” Johnson told ABC News. “It means that when Social Security declared me as deceased, there’s a file that’s kept … that I’m listed on and, apparently, it doesn’t go away. So we’re struggling with a few issues now that are starting to crop up since we started this whole thing.”

The trouble began when Johnson’s wife, Pam Johnson, received a letter from Bank of America in February expressing condolences for her husband’s alleged death in November.

“First, I thought it was a scam because it was just a little letter, and they also attached a couple of documents for me to fill out to send back to Bank of America’s estate division,” she told ABC News. “So I verified that it was the estate division and the phone number was correct. And then the second letter we got right after that was showing that debit to our checking account.”

The situation finally began to be sorted out after Johnson visited his local Social Security Administration office. Ned Johnson said he thought his troubles were over, but he added, “This thing follows you follows you like a bad smell.”

He started receiving his Social Security checks once again, but he’s now facing another problem — the checks are coming but they’ve started to deduct some.

Pam Johnson said she and her husband are very lucky to be financially stable to make do with several missed checks. But others won’t be so lucky.

“I think the more important story is the people who do rely on it … the majority of people, a lot of them on Social Security, particularly at our age that really don’t have the wherewithal to navigate the system,” she said. “So for some people, it just would be impossible.”

The Johnsons’ ordeal comes as the Trump administration and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have targeted purported fraud in the Social Security system, including checks allegedly sent to deceased people.

Among changes Social Security recently announced intended to combat waste and fraud, recipients will soon have to verify their bank details in person or online, instead of over the phone.

“My advice would be, watch your bank account and be prepared to — if you get tagged with one of these issues — it’s going to take some time,” Ned Johnson said. “And you just have to be patient and persistent if you expect to get anywhere.”

ABC News reached out to the Social Security Administration for comment on the Johnsons’ situation, but the agency said privacy laws precluded it from discussing specific cases.

The agency pointed to a March 16 press release stating that 3 million deaths are reported to the agency every year and that less than one-third of 1% are erroneously reported.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.