9-year-old boy arrested for bringing loaded gun onto school bus: Police

Police said a 9-year-old student was arrested after bringing a loaded gun onto a school bus. Ocala Police Department.

(OCALA, Fla.) — A 9-year-old boy in Florida was arrested and faces multiple charges for allegedly bringing a loaded revolver onto his school bus, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, which unfolded on a school bus Monday morning while students were being transported to an elementary school in Ocala, police said.

Officers responded to the bus for a report of a student in possession of a firearm, after students had alerted the bus driver, who then called 911, the Ocala Police Department said. 

Several students directed the officers to a 9-year-old boy on the bus believed to be in possession of a gun, police said.

“The juvenile was safely detained after initially resisting officers,” the Ocala Police Department said in a statement. “A loaded .38 caliber revolver was recovered from the floor near the juvenile’s seat.”

The gun was taken without permission from the “secured bedroom” of the child’s relative, police said.

The student allegedly admitted to taking the gun on Sunday and then bringing it onto the bus concealed in his clothing, police said.

“He also admitted to showing the firearm to other students but stated he did not intend to harm anyone,” police said.

The child was arrested and faces multiple charges, including possession of a firearm on school property, possession of a firearm by a minor, carrying a concealed firearm, armed burglary, grand theft of a firearm, resisting arrest without violence and disruption of a school function, police said.

The bus was en route to College Park Elementary School, in Marion County, police said. ABC News has reached out to Marion County Public Schools for comment.

Police commended the students for alerting their bus driver.

“This incident shows why staying vigilant and reporting concerns quickly is critical,” the Ocala Police Department said. “We will remain committed to supporting our schools and community while we pursue justice.”

Police said they will not be releasing any further identifying details due to the child’s age. 

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities did not say if anyone else may be arrested in connection with the incident.

Human remains found after explosion, fire at California warehouse filled with fireworks
Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(ESPARTO, Calif) — Human remains have been found at the warehouse filled with fireworks that exploded in Northern California this week, officials said.

The number of fatalities was not released and no positive identifications have been made, Yolo County officials said. Seven people were considered missing on Wednesday.

“Recovery efforts are expected to continue throughout the weekend as investigators, coroner personnel, and fire crews work carefully and respectfully through the process,” county officials said on Friday. “The Coroner’s Office has been in contact with the families of those previously reported missing and will continue to provide them with timely updates as information becomes available.”

The blast occurred Tuesday night at a pyrotechnics facility in Esparto, about 40 miles from Sacramento, triggering a series of massive explosions, according to fire authorities.

Cal Fire and the Esparto Fire Protection District said crews were working to find the missing.

“We obviously do our best to train for every type of incident, but an incident like this is like a once-in-a-career type of incident,” Esparto Fire Chief Curtis Lawrence said at a news conference Wednesday.

The new conference was interrupted by an angry family member who said her boyfriend and brother-in-law were in the building.

“We’re all sick to our stomach, and we’re all waiting on the information [officials say] we should receive until Saturday, when I want to know today,” she said.

The origin and cause of the blast remains under investigation, county officials said Friday.

Cal Fire’s Office of the State Fire Marshal said it believes the facility belongs to a licensed pyrotechnics operator. Investigators are working to determine if the operation complied with California’s strict pyrotechnics regulations and federal explosive storage requirements.

“This type of incident is very rare,” Cal Fire officials said, noting that such facilities must follow stringent safety protocols.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with those we lost, their families, and everyone impacted in our community,” the management for Devastating Pyrotechnics, the company that owns the pyrotechnics business, said in a statement. “We are grateful for the swift response of law enforcement and emergency personnel. Our focus will remain on those directly impacted by this tragedy, and we will cooperate fully with the proper authorities in their investigation.”

The explosion led to the cancelation of multiple Fourth of July celebrations. The Cloverdale Lions Club announced Thursday that they were canceling their annual aerial fireworks display, as the Esparto facility was their designated supplier.

Grief turns to hope as Minneapolis rallies behind kids hurt in school shooting
People gather at Lynhurst Park where a candle light vigil was being held for the victims of the Annunciation Catholic School shooting in Minneapolis. (Christopher Mark Juhn/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(MINNEAPOLIS) — Over 100 people gathered across the street from the children’s ward at Minneapolis’ Hennepin County Medical Center to pray for the kids recovering there after they were shot at the Annunciation Catholic School this week.

Teachers, students and nurses, as well as police officers who had heard about the Thursday night candlelight vigil over their dispatch radios, all joined together for a moment of silence, united in a shared sense of grief and hope after Wednesday’s mass shooting.

“This is every nurse/mother’s worst nightmare, and worst fear come true,” a flyer for the vigil said. “We’d like anyone who is interested to come join us to light up [Minneapolis] with candlelight, love, and support, for the kids, their families and our staff.”

One of those victims is 12-year-old Sophia Forchas, who is in critical condition after undergoing surgery. It’s a tragedy that struck her entire family at once — her younger brother was inside Annunciation Catholic School at the time of the shooting and her mom is a pediatric nurse at the hospital where Sophia was admitted.

“Sofia’s mother was called into work, and only to find out when she arrived that her daughter was one of the victims, unfortunately,” Father Timothy Sas of St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church told ABC News.

“No priest is ever prepared enough to offer consolation for a moment like this,” he said.

He described Sophia as “luminous” and “bright,” an active student at school and in church.

“She’s pulled through, and we need about two, three days before they can understand what her future prognosis is,” he said.

The gunfire erupted during Wednesday morning Mass, when a shooter opened fire through the windows of the school’s church, killing an 8-year-old boy, Fletcher Merkel, and a 10-year-old girl, Harper Moyski.

Eighteen people — including 15 kids — were injured. All injured victims are expected to survive, police said.

The 23-year-old shooter, who previously attended the school, died at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said. A motive remains unknown.

13-year-old boy with ‘school shooter ideations’ found with collection of guns, ‘mass shooting’ writings: Sheriff
Guns retrieved from a teenager’s home in Pierce County, Washington. Pierce County Sheriff’s Office

(PIERCE COUNTY, Wash.) – A 13-year-old boy who may have “idolized previous mass shooters” has been arrested after police found a large collection of guns and “mass shooting scenario” writings at his Washington state home, authorities said. 

Police were notified on Friday afternoon about the boy, who allegedly had “school shooter ideations,” “was making threats to kill” and said he had access to guns, according to the sheriff’s office in Pierce County, which encompasses Tacoma.

Police searched the boy’s home early Saturday morning. The sheriff’s office said authorities found a “large quantity” of secured and unsecured guns; “loaded magazines with school shooter writings on them;” and clothes and writings that reinforce a “typical mass shooting scenario.”

The teenager allegedly had social media posts dating back to June with photos of him holding guns as well as messaging that appeared to show a “fascination of recent school shootings/mass casualty attacks,” according to court documents. Police recovered posts that appeared to reference the 1999 Columbine High School mass shooting and the 2022 Uvalde, Texas, elementary school mass shooting, according to court documents.

Some AR-style magazines found at the boy’s home “had writing on them referencing mass shootings, including Columbine,” the court documents said.

Materials for fireworks and explosives were also recovered at the house, documents said.

The teenager has been charged with attempted threat to bomb/injure a school, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of fireworks, according to court documents. He is due in court on Monday.

The boy is not currently enrolled in any school district, authorities said, noting that he last attended the Franklin Pierce School District in 2021.

A spokesperson for the Franklin Pierce School District told ABC News, “We were notified by local law enforcement personnel that a young person in our community was arrested for allegedly planning a school shooting. … We continue to work with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office to ensure that this individual is not a threat to our schools or our community as a whole.” 

