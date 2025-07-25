9-year-old dies at Hersheypark’s water park in Pennsylvania

9-year-old dies at Hersheypark’s water park in Pennsylvania

Hersheypark

(HERSHEY, Pa.) —  A 9-year-old child has died after an incident at The Boardwalk inside Hersheypark in Pennsylvania, Hersheypark’s CEO has confirmed.

 

The incident occurred on Thursday evening at the amusement park in Hershey, Pennsylvania, when a 9-year-old child “was tragically lost at The Boardwalk at Hersheypark,” said John Lawn, Hersheypark’s CEO.

 

“From the moment that our lifeguard team recognized that a child was in distress, they performed an immediate rescue, followed by continuous, coordinated life-saving efforts by our lifeguards, on-site first responders and medical personnel,” Lawn said.

 

The child was immediately taken to Milton S. Hershey Medical Center where, in spite of the life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead. 

 

“Our hearts break for this child and the child’s family,” Lawn said in a statement on social media. “We extend our deepest condolences for their loss. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not release any personal details at this time.”

 

Lawn did not reveal specific details regarding the incident or the circumstances that led up to it but, according to the company’s website, The Boardwalk features 16 different water attractions including the world’s longest mat racing slides, “Whitecap Racer,” and is home to a 378,000-gallon wave pool called “The Shore,” which goes to a depth of six feet.

 

“The safety of our guests has always been our highest priority,” Lawn said. “In the coming days, we will conduct a thorough internal review and cooperate fully with authorities.” 

 

“As we grieve alongside our community, we ask for privacy for the family and for our team members who are deeply affected by this loss. We will provide updates as appropriate, and we will continue to work to support everyone involved,” Lawn continued.

 

The investigation into the child’s death is currently open and ongoing.

“To every family that visits Hersheypark, please know this: your safety and well-being drive every decision we make,” Lawn said. “We will thoroughly investigate this tragedy and honor the memory of this young guest by continuing our focus on ensuring the safety of our guests at Hersheypark.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Exploding birds’ freak out residents in California city
‘Exploding birds’ freak out residents in California city
KGO-TV

(SAN FRANCISCO) — A disturbing avian mystery is unfolding in a Northern California town where residents have reported birds “exploding.”

Residents of a neighborhood in the Bay Area community of Richmond, northeast of San Francisco, claim they have found multiple dead birds in their yards on their street. Security cameras even recorded one fowl’s fatality, showing it falling to its death from a power line after a loud pop was captured in the footage.

Richmond resident Maximillian Bolling said he witnessed several birds succumb to a horrible death after perching on power lines.

“So when they land and it happens, they just quickly explode and it’s really violent,” Bolling told ABC San Francisco station KGO-TV.

Bolling said he and his neighbors have now counted at least 13 birds that have met a baffling demise.

As the casualties have mounted, locals have speculated on everything from the birds being electrocuted by power lines to a phantom serial bird killer being on the loose.

Another resident, Sharon Anderson, a self-described “animal lover,” told KGO-TV that seeing the birds drop dead has been heartbreaking.

“It was just horrifying,” Anderson said.

The wildlife mystery began several months ago when the first birds turned up dead, according to residents.

The California State Department of Fish and Wildlife has launched an investigation, a spokesperson for the agency told ABC News on Monday.

Some residents have alleged that power lines in the area that belong to the Pacific Gas & Electric Company have something to do with the deaths and have pleaded with the utility company to do something to rectify the problem.

But PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian told ABC News on Monday that an investigation has uncovered no evidence that its power lines are the culprit.

“We appreciate the concern of our customers in Richmond about the recent series of bird deaths,” PG&E said in an additional statement to ABC News.

PG&E said it sent crews to examine a power pole in the Richmond neighborhood that residents have cited as the possible root of the lethal problem. The company said the power pole in question is compliant with avian safe guidance established by the Avian Powerline Interaction Committee.

The utility company said it asked the Department of Fish & Wildlife to evaluate two of the bird corpses and that the examinations indicated foul play.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Wildlife Health Lab confirmed to ABC News it had received two dead birds — a mourning dove and a European starling — and that injuries were consistent with trauma from a pellet gun, BB gun or a slingshot not electrocution from power lines, but said “the exact cause of the trauma to all of these birds could not be determined.”

Neighbors have also asked the Contra County Sheriff’s Office to look into this situation. The sheriff’s office did not respond to a request from ABC News for comment.

Bolling said he and his neighbors just want to deaths to stop.

“It’s very traumatic, super traumatic to see this,” Bolling said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Florida State shooting suspect makes 1st appearance in court after weeks in hospital
Florida State shooting suspect makes 1st appearance in court after weeks in hospital
Miguel J. Rodriguez Carrillo/Getty Images

(TALLAHASSEE, Fla.) — The 20-year-old who allegedly killed two and wounded several others in a mass shooting on the Florida State University campus last month made his first appearance in court on Tuesday after spending weeks in the hospital.

The suspect, FSU student Phoenix Ikner, was shot and wounded by officers minutes after he allegedly opened fire on the Tallahassee campus on April 17, officials said.

Ikner was released from the hospital on Monday and taken to a detention facility on two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted murder, Tallahassee police said.

He made his first court appearance remotely on Tuesday as victims watched the proceedings in person and on Zoom.

Ikner was held on no bond and is prohibited from contacting any victims, their families or potential witnesses.

Ikner’s stepmother, Jessica Ikner, is a deputy with the local Leon County Sheriff’s Office. Phoenix Ikner had access to one of his stepmother’s personal guns, which was one of the weapons found at the scene, Sheriff Walter McNeil said.

A motive is not clear.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Boulder group leader recounts ‘panic’ as attack unfolded: ‘They’re literally on fire’
Boulder group leader recounts ‘panic’ as attack unfolded: ‘They’re literally on fire’
Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

(BOULDER, CO) — As his friends caught fire in front of his eyes in Boulder, Colorado, Omer Shachar felt “panic right away” and said he knew he had to help extinguish the flames.

Shachar, a co-leader of Run for Their Lives in Boulder, told ABC News he was standing in front of the group outside the Boulder courthouse Sunday afternoon when a man threw a Molotov cocktail under their legs.

“They’re literally on fire,” he said of the walk participants. “I don’t know if I can express it enough — literally on fire and trying to pull my friend out of the fire.”

“Once someone could help her, I was reaching out to the [attacker] and try, I don’t know what I thought, but maybe to tackle him … but we saw that he’s approaching to a container full of bottles and realized that it’s not a good idea, so we stepped back,” Shachar said. “We’re trying to keep people away as much as possible, although some of them couldn’t walk. One of them was on the ground where the fire is.”

Shachar said passersby stepped in with water bottles to try to help put out the blaze.

The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman, was apprehended after allegedly throwing Molotov cocktails in an “act of terrorism” during the pro-Israel demonstration, officials said.

Twelve people were injured, officials said.

Soliman allegedly told police “he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead,” federal court documents said. “SOLIMAN stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again.”

He “said this had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land (Palestine),” the state documents said.

Soliman has been charged with a federal hate crime and state charges including 16 counts of attempted first-degree murder, according to court documents.

Shachar said Run for Their Lives holds a peaceful walk every Sunday to raise awareness about the hostages who remain held in Gaza by Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023.

Participants include those who are “Jewish and non-Jewish, right and left, Israelis and non-Israelis, Americans and non-Americans,” he said. “And people are coming for the same cause — to bring those hostages back home.”

Shachar said he hopes the group can return to their walks soon.

“At the moment, Run for the Lives, the international group, asked to stop walking until we understand better safety arrangements and security arrangements,” he said. “However, personally, I will say that as long as we can do it, and as long that we’re working with the police and we can do it, I will walk until the last hostage is back home.”

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.