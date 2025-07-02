9-year-old Texas girl dies in hot car while mother was at work: Police

(GALENA PARK, Texas) — A 9-year-old girl has died in after she was intentionally left alone in a hot car while her mom was at work, according to Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The girl’s 36-year-old mother left the child unattended in a white Toyota Camry on Tuesday from approximately 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. while she worked at a manufacturing plant in Galena Park, Texas, near Houston, the sheriff’s office said during a press conference.

The mother left the child with some water, partially rolled down the windows of the vehicle and then “proceeded to go to work for the day,” officials said.

“There’s never an excuse to leave a child unattended,” Gonzalez said during the press conference.

Upon returning to the vehicle later in the afternoon when her shift ended, the mother found her daughter unresponsive. Law enforcement was contacted at approximately 2:06 p.m. and detained the mother, officials said. Temperatures in the Houston area reached around 93 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The child was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

Detectives continue to speak with the mother to gain more insight on why the child was kept in the car and the exact timeline of how long she was alone in the vehicle, the sheriff said. Officials are also waiting to receive the child’s autopsy results before deciding whether to press any charges.

Gonzalez said the incident, “which could have been prevented,” is a “unique” situation, since most hot car deaths are typically an accident.

“Maybe she has to make ends meet and keep food on the table and work. But the risk of death or harm — there’s just no reconciling that in my mind. You got to make other arrangements. It’s not worth it to put a child at risk like this, for any particular reason,” Gonzalez said.

He went on to say that nothing at this point shows that the mother “thought this would be the outcome.”

This tragedy marks the third hot car death to occur in Texas in the last four days and at least the 13th child to die in a hot car nationwide this year, according to Kids and Car Safety, an organization focused on “saving the lives of children and pets in and around vehicles.”

(BOULDER, Colo.) — The man suspected of carrying out an “act of terrorism” during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, leaving eight people in the hospital, is in the United States illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

The suspect, 45-year-old Mohammed Soliman, entered the U.S. in August 2022 on a B2 visa and he filed for asylum in September 2022, according to Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

His B2 visa — which is typically a tourism visa — expired in February 2023, McLaughlin said.

Soliman was granted a work permit after his B2 visa expired, a senior official told ABC News. That work permit expired on March 28, so he has been in the country illegally since then, the official said.

Soliman allegedly used a “makeshift flamethrower” and threw an incendiary device into a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators on a pedestrian mall on Sunday afternoon, according to the FBI. He allegedly yelled “Free Palestine” during the attack, the FBI said.

The demonstration was a Run for Their Lives walk, which aims to raise awareness about the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and calls for their immediate release.

Eight victims were hospitalized with burns, including one person in critical condition, police said. The victims’ ages range from 52 to 88, police said.

Soliman was taken into custody and is being held on $10,000,000 bond, according to the Boulder County Jail, which listed a range of felony charges against him, including use of an incendiary device. The posted list of felony charges also appeared to include first-degree murder, although it was not immediately clear whether the charge was attempted murder. According to police, there have been no fatalities.

The attack comes at a time of heightened violence against the Jewish community.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

(WHEELING, W.Va.) — The death toll in West Virginia has climbed to six after heavy rains and devastating flash flooding struck the state, according to Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

Two people are unaccounted for, according to the governor’s office, and a state of emergency is in effect.

Flash flooding occurred throughout the city of Wheeling and the towns of Triadelphia and Valley Grove. Roughly 3 to 4 inches of rain fell in the area in a short period of time, prompting significant flash flooding along US 40 (National Road), Middle Wheeling Creek, Little Wheeling Creek and various runs and streams through Ohio County.

On Sunday, a residential building in the city of Fairmont, in Marion County, partially collapsed, prompting the emergency declaration, according to the governor.

Footage from the scene showed water rushing out of the severely damaged structure as emergency crews responded to the scene.

“As flash floods continue throughout North Central West Virginia, emergency officials are on the scene in Marion County at a partial apartment collapse,” Morrisey said in his emergency declaration.

“State resources are being dispatched to the region immediately. Please — stay off the roads. Do not underestimate the strength and speed of these floods. Pray for our friends and neighbors during this challenging time for our state.”

There have been no hospitalization for injuries due to the collapse and an emergency shelter for those who were living in the apartment building has been set up in the Falcon Center on the Fairmont State campus, according to ABC Clarksburg, West Virginia, affiliate, WBOY-TV.

Multiple cars in the apartment parking lot were also totaled, the outlet reported.

Morrisey mobilized the National Guard to support local emergency operations.

ABC News’ Darren Reynolds and Victoria Arancio contributed to this report.

(NEW YORK) — Mohsen Mahdawi, the Columbia University student who was arrested last month during his citizenship interview, can remain free from custody while his case proceeds, a federal appeals court said on Friday.

The three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit denied an effort by the Trump administration to stay a federal judge’s ruling ordering Mahdawi’s release.

Mahdawi, who co-founded a university organization called the Palestinian Student Union with detained Columbia student Mahmoud Khalil, was born in a refugee camp in the West Bank before moving in 2014 to the U.S. where he has been a legal resident for 10 years.

His lawyers believe that, like Khalil, he is being targeted by the Trump administration under Immigration and Nationality Act section 237(a)(4)(C)(i), which asserts that the secretary of state can deem a person deportable if they have reasonable ground to believe that the person’s presence or activities in the U.S. could have adverse foreign policy consequences.

U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford last week ordered Mahdawi released from detention while his case proceeds, finding that Mahdawi presents no flight risk and saying that the Columbia University student should remain in Vermont, where he has a home, and attend school remotely.

On Friday, the appeals court agreed with Judge Crawford’s order and concluded that the government has not shown any “irreparably injury from either his release on bail or continued presence in the District of Vermont pending his removal proceedings.”

The three-judge panel also said the government is “unlikely to succeed” on its arguments that Judge Crawford did not have jurisdiction over Mahdawi’s habeas petition and said the Justice Department was also “unlikely to succeed” on its claims that the district court lacked the authority to order Mahdawi’s release.

“The practical effect of the relief the government seeks would be Mahdawi’s re-detention,” the judges said. “Individual liberty substantially outweighs the government’s weak assertions of administrative and logistical costs.”

Mahdawi, who is expected to graduate from Columbia next month, was arrested at a U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Vermont, where he was taking his last step in the process to become a U.S. citizen.

In an interview with ABC News after his release, Mahdawi recounted his arrest and detainment, saying that he feared his citizenship interview was a “trap.”

“It was a moment of like, should I be happy or should I be cautious when I received the notice?” Mahdawi told ABC News about receiving the notice for his citizenship interview. “And I sense that this might be a trap. And for sure, indeed, it was an alarm bell where I directly reached out to my legal team in order to navigate, you know, the pros and cons and this risk that I think that I may lose my freedom.”

In response to the government’s allegations against him, Mahdawi and his lawyers have disputed accusations that he ever threatened Israelis or those of the Jewish faith.

“So for them to accuse me of this is not going to work, because I am a person who actually has condemned antisemitism,” Mahdawi told ABC News. “And I believe that the fight against antisemitism and the fight to free Palestine go hand in hand, because, as Martin Luther King said, injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

