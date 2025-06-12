9 years after Pulse massacre, survivors revisit nightclub before building is demolished
(ORLANDO, Fla.) — The Orlando, Florida, community on Thursday evening is set to honor the 49 victims who were gunned down at the Pulse nightclub on June 12, 2016.
It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history at the time, though it was surpassed by the Las Vegas attack the following year.
The ninth anniversary of the attack comes as groups of victims and survivors this week visit Pulse — once a popular gay nightclub — for the last time before the building is razed so that the city can build a permanent memorial in its place. All of the furniture and the dance floor inside the building have been moved and the walls were painted black.
City of Orlando Outreach and Engagement Coordinator Donna Wyche told ABC affiliate in Orlando, WFTV, that the families of victims and survivors expressed that they wanted to visit the building before it is demolished.
“They’ve said very clearly we want to see it for one last time before it’s gone. We want to be in that sacred place one more time where our loved ones take their last breath,” Wyche said. “It’s part of the journey of grief.”
Pulse nightclub shooting survivor Joshua Hernandez told WFTV on Wednesday that he needs to go inside the nightclub so he can heal.
“It’s going to feel horrible because I was in the restroom for three hours. So when I go to the restroom, it’s going to be very, very sad for me,” Hernandez, who was held hostage in the bathroom during the shooting, said.
“I’m not ready yet. It’s hard. It’s hurt me. I’m gonna be — come out stronger. I’m gonna be stronger to do this, it’s time to close the chapter of my life,” he added.
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, who has been in office since 2003, also did a walk through of the building on Wednesday and reflected on the 2016 massacre.
“It took me back nine years and reflecting on being in the command center on Orange Avenue as all the things are transpiring then,” Dyer told WFTV. “The realization of just how many people were impacted. I came out the second time and told everybody, it’s not 20, it’s 49 victims.”
Family and friends of the victims, as well as survivors and advocates for the LGBTQ+ community, are set to gather at First United Methodist Church in downtown Orlando at 5:30 p.m. local time for a remembrance ceremony. Rick Scott, who was Florida’s governor in 2016, declared June 12 Pulse Remembrance Day in Florida in 2018.
The City of Orlando purchased the Pulse nightclub site in October 2023 and committed to building a permanent memorial. Now, the city said plans are moving forward.
In March, the city of Orlando issued a Request for Proposals (RFP) to solicit a design-build firm for the permanent PulseMemorial, following the advancement of a conceptual design in February.
Proposals were submitted by May 29 — the conceptual design includes a survivor’s tribute wall, a reflection pool, a hearing garden and a private gathering space for reflection, according to the city. The memorial is slated to be complete by 2027, it noted.
(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Treasury Department says it will phase out production of new pennies early next year after President Donald Trump asked the agency to stop producing the coin that has been part of the American currency for more than 230 years.
The Treasury Department said in a statement that the U.S. Mint, which it oversees, will stop producing new pennies once it runs out of blank templates used to make the mostly copper and zinc coins. The agency confirmed that it made its final order of penny blanks this month.
The retirement of the penny, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, is expected to save the Treasury Department around $56 million annually in reduced material costs, according to the department’s statement.
“Additional savings will accrue as facility usage is adjusted and other efficiencies are achieved with the reduced production,” the Treasury Department said.
The agency announced the move just months after Trump criticized production of the coin in February as being “wasteful.”
In an announcement in February on his Truth Social platform, Trump said the cost of minting the coin featuring the profile of the country’s 16th president, Abraham Lincoln, is more than twice the currency’s face value.
“For far too long the United States has minted pennies, which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is wasteful!” Trump wrote. “I have instructed my Secretary of Treasury to stop producing new pennies. Let’s rip the waste out of our great nation’s budget, even if it’s a penny at a time.”
According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the cost of producing a single penny has more than doubled in the past 10 years, from 1.3 cents to 3.69 cents in 2024.
Printing a paper $1 bill is cheaper than producing a penny, which, according to the U.S. Mint, is comprised of 97.5% zinc and 2.5% copper and requires a smelting process to mold the metals. According to the Federal Reserve, it costs Treasury’s Bureau of Engraving and Printing 3.2 cents to print a $1 note – less than the cost of minting a penny.
The U.S. Mint reported losing $85.3 million on making pennies in fiscal year 2024, according to the Mint’s annual report to Congress.
The one-cent piece has been part of the fabric of America since 1792. Lincoln’s portrait has been embossed on it for 116 years, according the U.S. Mint’s website.
There are about 114 billion pennies currently in circulation in the United States, but they are severely underutilized, according to the Treasury Department.
“Given the cost savings to the taxpayer, this is just another example of our administration cutting waste for the American taxpayer and making the government more efficient for the American people,” the Treasury Department said in it’s statement.
The move would usually require the approval of Congress. Even though it’s part of the U.S. Treasury, “Congress authorizes every coin and most medals that the U.S. Mint manufactures and oversees the Mint’s operations under its Public Enterprise Fund,” according to the Mint’s website.
However, Laurence H. Tribe, the Carl M. Loeb University professor of constitutional law emeritus at Harvard Law School, told the Associated Press in February that the U.S. Code, a list of general and permanent federal statues, gives Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent the authority to scrap the penny.
“This action seems to me entirely lawful and fully constitutional,” Tribe said.
The penny will become the 12th U.S. currency denomination to be retired, joining the half-cent coin, the 2-cent coin, the 20-cent piece and the “trime” – a silver three-cent piece issued from 1851 to 1873, Caroline Turco, assistant curator of the Money Museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado, told ABC News.
“We retired them for multiple different reasons, but normally because they were not being used or they just became too expensive to produce,” said Turco.
Is it a good idea
Mark Weller is executive director of Americans for Common Cents, a Washington, D.C., organization that provides research to Congress and the executive branch on the benefits of the penny. He told ABC News that he believes eliminating the coin “is an absolutely horrible idea.”
“It would be bad for consumers and it would be bad for the economy. It really would, in fact, not save money, but it would increase government losses and have some unintended economic consequences,” Weller said.
Weller – who disclosed to ABC News that he is also a lobbyist for companies in various industries, including Artazn, a Tennessee-based manufacturer of zinc products, some of which are used in making pennies – said doing away with the penny would prompt the U.S. Mint to increase production of the nickel.
According to the U.S. Mint, the cost of minting a single nickel is nearly 14 cents, almost three times the coin’s face value and more than three-and-a-half times the cost of minting a penny.
“Without the penny, nickel production could nearly double, which would increase the Mint’s losses,” Weller said. “So, it’s just hard to understand how you could produce more nickels that are losing more money than the penny and say you’re going to save money.”
Weller further said that ditching the penny could lead to the cost of goods going up for American consumers.
“If there’s one thing most economists agree on is that private business has a profit motive. So, the assumption would be that they would price things in a way that they would round up, not round down,” Weller said.
Although digital payments are increasingly more common, Weller said cash remains a crucial tool, “especially for someone economically underserved and under-banked.”
The U.S. Mint produced 3.2 billion pennies in fiscal year 2024, according to the Mint’s annual report to Congress, with an estimated 250 billion pennies currently in circulation.
History of the penny
Turco, whose museum is the education branch of the American Numismatic Association, told ABC News that one big misconception about the penny is that, technically, it has never existed in the United States.
“The American system does not have a ‘penny.’ That is a misnomer,” Turco said. “We have a cent because when we rebelled against the British they had pennies and that is a British word.”
Turco said the 1-cent piece was first produced in the United States in 1792 and was originally the size of the present-day quarter.
Turco said Lincoln, whose likeness is also on the $5 bill, was added to the coin in 1909.
The United States wouldn’t be the first country to eliminate the coin, Turco said. Canada, for example, decided to phase out its penny in 2012. In the U.S., the Department of Defense stopped using pennies at its overseas bases in 1980 because it became too expensive to ship them.
Regardless of the penny’s fate, Turco said she believes it will always be a part of the United States, at least colloquially, adding that such phrases as “a lucky penny” and “a penny saved is a penny earned” will likely always be a part of the American lexicon. Perhaps, ironically, the penny’s value could increase if its discontinued.
“I think collectors will still enjoy having them,” Turco said. “But I don’t think that the value of a penny will just skyrocket overnight.”
(ASHEVILLE, N.C.) — Strong winds and low humidity could create significant problems for firefighters in the Carolinas on Friday, as wildfires continue to rage throughout both states, officials said.
Red flag warnings are in place for the western Carolinas on Friday with wind gusts reaching 30 mph and a relative humidity as low as 20%, officials said.
“We’ve never had a fire quite like this,” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said during a press conference from the site of the Table Rock Complex Fire on Friday. “You’ve seen the movie ‘The Perfect Storm,’ well this might be the perfect fire.”
The high winds come as fires are already raging across both states.
In North Carolina, the Black Cove Complex Fire, located about 30 miles southeast of Asheville, is the highest priority fire in the United States, burning nearly 7,000 acres, according to the North Carolina Department of Agriculture.
As of Thursday, the Deep Woods Fire, located 5 miles northwest of Columbus, North Carolina, has burned 3,373 acres and is 30% contained, officials said.
Several other fires continue to blaze in North Carolina, including the Alarka Fire in Swain County, which has burned 911 acres and is only 5% contained, and the Rattlesnake Branch Fire, which has torched 629 acres and is 5% contained, officials said. Additionally, the Freedom Farm Fire has burned 130 acres and is 60% contained, according to the Leicester Fire Department.
“The concern is, until they are contained, we have to be on alert,” North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein said Thursday.
In South Carolina, the Table Rock Complex Fire — located on the South-Carolina-North Carolina border — spread significantly on Thursday, burning 8,769 acres with a perimeter of 34.8 miles, according to the South Carolina Forestry Commission.
Officials said weather conditions on Friday are a “concern for increased fire activity.” As of Friday, the Table Rock Complex Fire is zero percent contained, with more than 1,400 homes and businesses evacuated, the forestry commission said.
The Table Rock Complex Fire also includes the Permission Ridge Fire, located in the Mountain Bridge Wilderness Area, which itself has grown to 1,992 acres and is zero percent contained as of Friday, officials said.
“Containment will be very difficult to achieve,” Scott Phillips, head of the South Carolina Forestry Commission, said during a press conference Friday.
The South Carolina National Guard has dropped 612,000 gallons of water to help put out these flames, officials said.
A statewide ban on outdoor burning remains in effect in North Carolina and South Carolina, officials said.
These fires are located in steep terrain that has been covered with downed trees and dried vegetation left over from Hurricane Helene, which devastated communities and killed over 230 people back in September.
On Friday, firefighters “hope to complete burnouts of existing unburned areas and focus on improving and holding existing firebreaks,” the forestry commission said.
An elevated fire risk is also in place for most of Georgia, Virginia and eastern Tennessee, officials said.
There have not been any reported injuries from any of the wildfires.
Rain will move in on Sunday and Monday, which could alleviate firefighters and help diminish the flames, officials said.
(INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL) — Three people have been rescued from the Atlantic Ocean in the dark after their plane went down several miles offshore off the coast of Florida, officials said.
Officials from Air and Marine Operations, an operational component of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, were alerted to a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk crashing down into the ocean on Sunday evening several miles offshore, according to a statement from of U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Monday.
“During the evening of June 1, an AMO Fort Pierce Marine Unit was alerted by the Indian River Shores Police Department that a single-engine Cessna Skyhawk had crashed approximately 2 to 3 miles offshore,” officials said. “AMO crews immediately responded and arrived at the location, joining search and rescue efforts already underway by the U.S. Coast Guard, Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and Indian River Shores Police Department.”
An Indian River County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was able to locate three heat signatures in the water which led to a focused search of the area and, at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Sunday night, AMO Marine Interdiction Agents located two survivors before finding the third one shortly after and bringing him on board as well.
“The survivor identified himself as the pilot and confirmed that only three individuals had been aboard the aircraft at the time of the crash,” CBP officials said. “AMO agents assessed the pilot’s condition, monitoring his vitals and providing initial care as he reported severe rib pain. The pilot was transferred to the Coast Guard 45-foot vessel for Emergency Medical Technician evaluation.”
All three survivors were immediately taken to Coast Guard Station Fort Pierce for further medical treatment by local fire rescue personnel.
“AMO remains committed to protecting lives and supporting partner agencies in search and rescue efforts across the nation’s coastal regions,” officials said.