95-year-old woman charged with murder in death of elderly nursing home roommate

95-year-old woman charged with murder in death of elderly nursing home roommate

Nina Kravtsov is shown inside her room at Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. (Obtained by ABC News)

(NEW YORK) — A 95-year-old woman is being held at Rikers on charges accusing her of beating her roommate to death at their Brooklyn nursing home.

Galina Smirnova, 95, was arraigned and charged Wednesday with second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the death of 89-year-old Nina Kravtsov, whose family said was born in Ukraine and survived the Holocaust.

Police responded to Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Coney Island, New York, at around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, where Kravtsov was allegedly found “lying in her bed, non-responsive, covered in blood, and with gash marks about her face and head,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News.

Nurses found Smirnova in the bathroom washing blood from her hands in the sink, while Kravtsov was transported to an area hospital, according to the complaint.

Kravtsov sustained fractures to her face and head, and she died early Monday morning due to blunt force trauma, according to the medical examiner’s office.

The murder weapon appeared to be a blood-stained wheelchair foot pedal seen lying on the floor, the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office said.

“Family is grieving in every sense of the word. It is my responsibility that justice is served for a woman that survived the Holocaust but could not survive a nursing home is dealt with correctly,” said Randy Zelin, an attorney representing Kravtsov’s family.

Smirnova appeared in court, where she was remanded into custody without bail. She did not enter a plea.

ABC News has reached out to Smirnova’s lawyer and Seagate Rehabilitation and Nursing Center for a comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Cocaine worth more than million seized at Texas border, CPB says
Cocaine worth more than $1 million seized at Texas border, CPB says
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

(HIDALGO, Texas) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 77 pounds of cocaine worth more than $1 million at a port of entry in Texas, officials said.

Officers at Hidalgo Port of Entry in Texas referred a vehicle, a 2020 Renault Oroch, for a secondary inspection on Saturday, according to a CBP statement on Monday.

“A canine inspection resulted in an alert and a nonintrusive imaging system scan revealed anomalies within the vehicle,” officials said. “Upon closer physical examination, CBP officers discovered 30 packages containing a total of 34.90 kilograms (76.94 lbs.) of alleged cocaine hidden within the vehicle.”

Authorities said the narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,027,316.

“This substantial cocaine seizure reflects the strong dedication of our officers to safeguarding the border, as well as their skillful use of experience and technology,” Port Director Carlos Rodriguez said.

The narcotics and the vehicle were both seized, and Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

North Carolina officer shot and killed by inmate during medical visit: Sheriff
North Carolina officer shot and killed by inmate during medical visit: Sheriff
Buncombe County Detention Facility

(CHEROKEE COUNTY, N.C.) — A North Carolina detention officer was fatally shot during a “scuffle” at a medical facility after a federal inmate who had been taken to the facility for treatment managed to seize his weapon, authorities said.

The inmate was apprehended after fleeing in a stolen vehicle and now faces a murder charge, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Dustin Smith.

“This has probably been one of the worst days of my career,” Smith said during a press briefing Monday evening. “This is a tough day for law enforcement for Cherokee County.”

The inmate — identified as 48-year-old Kelvin Simmons — had been transported to a medical facility for orthopedic treatment after he complained of foot pain, according to Smith.

Two detention officers were escorting Simmons — a heightened protocol after the inmate had previously attempted a failed escape from the Cherokee County detention center last year, Smith said.

One of the officers, 56-year-old Francisco Flattes, was shot at the medical facility, the sheriff said.

“There was a scuffle, and that’s when the officer’s weapon was taken from him,” Smith said.

Flattes was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other officer, George Feinauer, was injured during the incident but is expected to recover, Smith said.

Simmons is then accused of carjacking a vehicle from someone who was at the medical facility and fleeing the scene. He was later apprehended in Macon County, North Carolina. No one else was in the vehicle. He was transported to a hospital in the area after complaining of foot pain, the sheriff said.

Simmons is a federal inmate who was being housed in Cherokee County on bank robbery charges, according to Smith. Online records show he pleaded guilty to bank robbery by force or violence and motor vehicle theft in 2023 but has not yet been sentenced.

Simmons also faces escape charges after attempting to break out of the Cherokee County detention center in October 2024 by climbing over a fence, according to Smith.

He is going to be charged with first-degree murder in Flattes’ death, according to the local district attorney, Ashley Hornsby Welch.

“We anticipate that more charges will be forthcoming,” she said at the briefing. “We’ve also been in contact with the United States Attorney’s Office, and I do believe that charges are likely coming from them as well.”

Flattes had been with the sheriff’s office for four years, Smith said. His wife also works for the Cherokee County detention center and his son-in-law works for the sheriff’s office.

“I just ask that you pray for our office, for Officer Flattes’ family,” Smith said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Hiker dies on Grand Canyon trail amid extremely high summer temperatures
Hiker dies on Grand Canyon trail amid extremely high summer temperatures
Nurphoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 67-year-old man from Alvarado, Texas, died on the South Kaibab Trail in the Grand Canyon National Park while attempting to reach the Colorado River, according to the National Park Service.

The Grand Canyon Regional Communications Center received a report of an unresponsive hiker on the trail, below Cedar Ridge, on July 8, just before noon, according to NPS. Bystanders began CPR while National Park Service medical personnel and volunteers responded on foot, according to the NPS.

The man was attempting to reach the river for an overnight stay at Phantom Ranch, NPS said. Attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

The hiker had turned around at Skeleton Point and was making his way back up the trail when the incident occurred, according to the NPS.

Summer temperatures on exposed parts of the trail can exceed 120 degrees, creating extremely hazardous conditions for hikers, according to the NPS.

“In addition to the heat, pre-existing medical conditions can compound physical stress, making summer hiking particularly risky, especially during the peak heat hours of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Park rangers strongly advise against hiking in the inner canyon during those hours and urge all visitors to take extreme caution when planning hikes during the summer months,” NPS said in a statement.

An investigation into the incident is being conducted.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.