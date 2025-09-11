‘A bit of a roller coaster’: What Emmy-nominated ‘Severance’ actors say about this season

Britt Lower, Zach Cherry and Adam Scott in ‘Severance.’ (Apple TV+)

Heading into the 77th Emmy Awards Sunday, the Apple TV+ series Severance is the leading nominee with 27 nods, including outstanding drama series. The show follows employees at the cult-like corporation Lumon, who’ve volunteered for “severance,” a procedure that makes them forget their home lives while at work and vice versa.

Among the recognition for the series are nominations for the show’s lead actors: lead actor and lead actress in a drama series for Adam Scott and Britt Lower; supporting actor in a drama for John TurturroZach Cherry and Tramell Tillman; and supporting actress in a drama for Patricia Arquette.

Turturro’s nominated for his role as Irv, specifically for the episode “Woe’s Hollow,” where the severed employees leave the office for the first time for a team-building exercise in the woods. What follows is a violent confrontation with a co-worker who Irv assumes to be a spy, leading to his termination from Lumon.

Turturro says of the episode, “We got to be outside, which was a big relief for me.” He says he “put a lot of work” into playing Irv both as an “innie” — his severed persona at Lumon — and “outie,” the person he is outside of work.

But, he notes, “It’s a bit of a roller coaster, the show, and sometimes you yourself are confused, saying, ‘Would he know this? Would he not know that?'”

Arquette has been nominated for her role as Harmony Cobel [koe-BELL], the villain of season 1, who switches loyalties when she becomes disenchanted with how Lumon has treated her.

“Cobel’s really been knocked off her axis. She’s in a very weird position that she’s never been in before,” Arquette says of her season 2 journey. “And I think she’s in a bit of [an] interior cyclone of, what does she want to do? What does she believe in? How does she feel about this corporation?” 

‘The Walking Dead’ actress Kelley Mack dies at 33
Actress Kelley Mack arrives at the Los Angeles Friends + Family Premiere of Dark Sky Films and Queensbury Pictures’ ‘Broadcast Signal Intrusion’ at iPic Theaters on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

Kelley Mack, an actress best known for her work on the horror series The Walking Dead, has died at age 33.

A representative for Mack confirmed her death to ABC News and said in a statement, “She will be so missed.”

In an online statement, Mack’s family said she died on Aug. 2 with her mother and aunt at her side following a battle with glioma, a type of tumor of the central nervous system.

“It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley,” Mack’s family wrote in the statement, and also called her “a bright, fervent light.”

“Kelley has already come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies. She will be missed by so many to depths that words cannot express,” the statement added.

In a January Instagram post, Mack revealed she had been diagnosed with diffuse midline glioma, a rare type of cancer.

As an actor, Mack portrayed Addy during the ninth season of The Walking Dead and Penelope Jacobs in the eighth season of Chicago Med, which will return for its 11th season this fall. She was also known for her role as Alice in the horror film Broadcast Signal Intrusion.

In addition to acting, Mack was also a producer, writer and voiceover artist. She provided the voice of Gwen Stacy for the hit film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

Mack’s family said a “recognition and remembrance” of life for Mack will be held Aug. 16 in Glendale, Ohio, and that another celebration of life will be held in Los Angeles at a date yet to be determined.

‘Clayface’ role goes to Tom Rhys Harries in upcoming DC Studios film
Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for British Vogue

DC Studios has found its Clayface.

Relative newcomer Tom Rhys Harries has been cast in the titular lead role in the upcoming film Clayface. DC Studios head James Gunn announced the decision in a post shared to Threads on Tuesday.

“After a long and incredibly exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in @tomrhysharries,” Gunn wrote. “Both Matt Reeves and I were just blown away by this guy, and can’t wait for you to see this film, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan.”

The Batman director Reeves is producing Clayface from a script by Flanagan, who is known for his Netflix horror projects The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.

Harries is a Welsh actor known for the Apple TV+ series Suspicion, and Guy Ritchie‘s The Gentleman and The Return.

The Clayface story follows a B-movie actor who drinks a substance that is supposed to help his career and instead causes him to be made up entirely of clay, according to Variety.

Gunn officially announced the Clayface film was coming in a post to social media in December 2024.

“Exciting news out of @DCOfficial Studios today as #Clayface, a DCU story from a script by Mike Flanagan, has been OFFICIALLY greenlit,” Gunn wrote at the time.

Clayface will open in theaters on Sept. 11, 2026.

‘Saturday Night Live’ adds five new cast members ahead of season 51
‘Saturday Night Live’ adds five new cast members ahead of season 51
New ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast members Ben Marshall, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska. (Andrew Thomas, Jim Cambridge, Cobey Arner)

Five new faces are joining the cast of Saturday Night Live.

NBC has announced the addition of five new featured players to the cast of the long-running sketch comedy series ahead of the upcoming season 51.

The new cast members are Tommy BrennanJeremy CulhaneBen MarshallKam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

While four of the new hires are brand-new members of the SNL family, Marshall joined the show’s writing staff in 2021. He frequently appeared on-camera as part of the comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy‘s digital shorts and now will be part of the cast for his fifth season working on the show.

Brennan, Culhane, Patterson and Slowikowska all join the show for their first seasons. Brennan was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy back in 2023 and has also performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Culhane is known for his viral TikTok videos and for being a regular on Dropout TV. Patterson is a stand-up comedian who is a regular on the comedy podcast Kill Tony, while Slowikowska is known for her viral comedy videos, and has appeared in Tires and What We Do in the Shadows.

This casting news comes after several cast members announced their departures from SNLHeidi GardnerMichael LongfellowDevon Walker and Emil Wakim have all exited the show ahead of this upcoming season.

Season 51 of SNL premieres on Oct. 4.

