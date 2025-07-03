‘A Different World’ ﻿actor Glynn Turman to be honored with Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Glynn Turman is next in line to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced it will honor the award-winning actor with the 2,816th star, in the category of Motion Pictures, and it’ll be placed at 7065 Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles. 

The dedication ceremony will take place on July 10, featuring guest speakers Ava DuVernay and Don Cheadle

Ana Martinez, Walk of Fame producer, said of the actor, “His exceptional talents and dedication to the craft of acting have left an indelible mark on the industry, and we are proud to immortalize his legacy on this iconic boulevard. Glynn’s star will be next to his friend Sidney Poitier‘s star, whom he performed with on Broadway in 1959.”

Turman found entertainment success at the age of 12 thanks to his first prominent acting role in A Raisin in the Sun on Broadway. The New York native also had roles in the soap opera Peyton’s Place, and in Black classics A Different World and Cooley High. Turman earned his first Emmy in 2008 for his role in HBO’s In Treatment and earned a second nomination in 2019 for How to Get Away with Murder. In 2021 he was nominated for a Critics Choice Award for his role in Fargo

‘Doctor Who’ returns with a new, reluctant companion: ‘They’re real partners this season’
James Pardon/Disney/Bad Wolf/BBC Studios

The new season of Doctor Who — the second one starring Ncuti Gatwa [Shooty GOT-wah] as The Doctor — starts streaming on Disney+ Saturday. What’s different this season is that The Doctor’s new companion, an ER nurse Belinda, played by Varada Sethu [VAH-rah-dah SAY-thoo], doesn’t want to be traveling through space and time with him; she just wants to go home.

“It kind of revolves around a companion that doesn’t want anything to do with it anymore,” Sethu laughs.

“Yeah, it completely changes the dynamic that we’ve seen traditionally,” Gatwa tells ABC Audio. “They’re on this journey together to go back home and they don’t know how to [get there]. It feels like they’re real partners this season, even though she doesn’t want to be a partner. She wants to get back to her s***.”

Also unique: Sethu was actually on the show last season, playing a character named Mundy Flynn. At the time, they had no idea that she’d be back. But, as Gatwa notes, “They wanted, for this season, someone that was going to be able to match The Doctor’s intensity. And Mundy Flynn was giving intensity! We were very surprised, but it also kind of made sense.”

Sethu says she’s “been really touched by all the love and the warmth” that the show’s rabid fanbase has given her, while Gatwa says going into his second season, “I felt more comfortable in The Doctor’s skin.” And the fans help with that.

“[They] are like the sweetest, loveliest people that you can meet,” he says, adding that it’s “beautiful that the show has this relationship with the fans — they feed the show and the show feeds them.”

“It’s just this nice beautiful cycle, so I feel very honored to be a part of it.”

 

Austin Butler is on the run in the ‘Caught Stealing’ official trailer
Niko Tavernise

Austin Butler is supposed to be cat-sitting in the official trailer for Caught Stealing.

Instead, he’s running for his life through the streets of New York. Sony Pictures released the new trailer for the upcoming Darren Aronofsky film on Wednesday.

Butler plays Hank Thompson in the movie, a former high school baseball star who can no longer play. Zoë Kravitz co-stars as his girlfriend. When the pair agree to watch Hank’s punk-rock neighbor’s cat for a few days, Hank finds himself caught in the middle of a crew of gangsters.

“You run away from what you’re afraid of. Then it owns you,” Kravitz says to Butler in the trailer.

Charlie Huston wrote the screenplay for the film that’s based on his book of the same name.

Matt Smith, Regina King, Liev Schreiber, Vincent D’Onofrio, Griffin Dunne, Bad Bunny and Carol Kane also star in the action-comedy crime film.

Caught Stealing arrives in theaters on Aug. 29.

‘Heartstopper’ to conclude with Netflix feature film
Samuel Dore/Netflix

Heartstopper is getting its happy ending.

The beloved Netflix teen romance series, starring Kit Connor as Nick Nelson and Joe Locke as Charlie Spring, will be concluding with a feature film.

Alice Oseman, who writes the show and created the graphic novels on which it is based, announced the news on social media Tuesday — which happens to be the three-year anniversary of the show’s debut. 

“We are making a feature film to conclude the Heartstopper screen adaptation, based on Heartstopper Volume 6 and the ‘Nick and Charlie’ novella,” Oseman wrote. “We are getting to tell the end of the story!!!”

She added, “I’m deeply relieved and so excited about this new creative venture. I’ve written the script and we’re hard at work already. I know you’ll have a lot of questions, and I’ll be able to talk about it more very soon, but for now let’s CELEBRATE! Heartstopper is getting its ending!!!!!!”

Tudum reports Connor and Locke will also serve as executive producers on the film. Shooting starts this summer.

As for what the film will be about, Tudum teases, “After Season 3, the couple is inseparable. But, with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet.”

