A ‘Golden’ year: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ by the numbers

A ‘Golden’ year: ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ by the numbers
‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ (Courtesy Netflix)

The Netflix phenomenon KPop Demon Hunters celebrates the one-year anniversary of its release on Saturday, June 20. The animated film has gone on to dominate the streaming service’s “most-watched” list, global pop culture and the Billboard charts in equal measure.

Here’s a look at KPop Demon Hunters by the numbers, courtesy of Netflix:

– It’s the first title ever to spend 52 straight weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10.

– It was the most-streamed movie of 2025, with 20.5 billion viewing minutes.

– KPop Demon Hunters’ lyric videos drew 32 million views worldwide.

– The soundtrack spent two weeks at #1 on Billboard 200, and racked up more than 15 billion streams worldwide, making it the most-streamed soundtrack of the decade. 

– The HUNTR/X song “Golden” was #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks, becoming the first-ever #1 by a female K-pop act, and the longest-running #1 by a female group in this century. It was also the fastest song to reach a billion streams on Spotify.

– In addition to “Golden,” the soundtrack also sent three other songs into the top 10 simultaneously: “Your Idol,” “Soda Pop” and “How It’s Done.”

– At the Oscars earlier this year, KPop Demon Hunters won best animated feature, while “Golden” won best original song, making it the first K-pop song to win an Oscar. “Golden” also won the Golden Globe in the same category, and the Grammy in the category of best song written for visual media.

– Since the film’s debut, Duolingo has seen a 22% jump in Korean language learners. 

On Saturday, the official Netflix TikTok account will host a nine-hour livestream featuring multiple versions of the film, plus appearances from fans, cast members and filmmakers, live commentary and more.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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Jaafar Jackson on portraying Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic: ‘I wanted to prove to myself…I can do this’
Jaafar Jackson on portraying Michael Jackson in upcoming biopic: ‘I wanted to prove to myself…I can do this’
Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in the upcoming film ‘Michael.’ (Lionsgate)

Jaafar Jackson opens up about his experience portraying the King of Pop in the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic.

“I knew how challenging this would be to take on playing Michael Jackson, and it was not easy. Definitely wasn’t,” he says in Becoming Michael, a featurette released by Universal Pictures UK.

“I love challenges and I wanted to prove to myself, my family and the filmmakers that I, I can do this,” he says, noting he rehearsed “for hours and hours upon hours until one single move was right” and at times danced “until my feet would bleed or them go numb.”

“There’s so many times I would wake up sore [and] be like, ‘Should I go rehearse? Should I just take a break and let the body relax?’ Then the other part of me would be like, ‘No what would Michael do?'” he recalls.

When it was go time and he was in full costume, Jaafar says, “I had a couple moments to myself just saying like, ‘Wow. I’m really here. There’s no going back. It’s time to go out there and put on the best show ever.'”

Becoming Michael, now available on YouTube, also features behind-the-scenes moments of Jaafar on set practicing the choreography and includes interviews with Michael director Antoine Fuqua and producer Graham King.

Michael will give fans a front-row seat to the King of Pop’s life and career. Nia Long, Laura Harrier, Juliano Krue Valdi, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo also star.

Early Access screenings in IMAX and Dolby will take place April 22; tickets are available on advance ticket sites. The film will then premiere April 24 in theaters nationwide, with tickets going on sale March 26.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Still got hockey fever? ﻿’Shoresy﻿’ sets the tone
Still got hockey fever? ﻿’Shoresy﻿’ sets the tone
Jared Keeso and Tasya Teles in ‘Shoresy.’ (Courtesy of New Metric Media/Lindsay Sarazin)

If you finished your umpteenth rewatch of Heated Rivalry and are still craving more hockey drama, try giving Shoresy a shot.

The Canadian series, which streams on Hulu in the U.S., follows the Sudbury Blueberry Bulldogs, a hockey team that plays in the senior NOSHO league. While the Persimmon Pomapoos would sound tougher, the Blueberry Bulldogs are led by the notorious Shoresy, played by series creator Jared Keeso, who’s known for his hard hits, incessant chirping, and increasingly creative and profane mom jokes.

That premise might not suggest a lot of emotional weight, but Shoresy has a surprising amount of heart, which has kept fans returning for five seasons.

“I love the unique mix of raw, risky, edgy, oddball humor that’s also laced with so much intelligence,” Tasya Teles, who plays team owner Nat, tells ABC Audio. “Then you have these really heartfelt stories and speeches and life lessons that they weave throughout each episode.”

Shoresy is a highly stylized show, featuring wordless close-up montages of the players alongside scenes of rapid-fire dialogue and repeated turns of phrase. To bring that stylized world to life, the Shoresy cast fittingly mirrors a hockey team.

“It’s because we’ve become such a cohesive unit,” Teles says. “Everybody knows each other in such an intimate way, we all move together as one, and it just makes it really easy.”

Throughout the show’s five seasons, you also get to know the Shoresy characters away from the rink as they pursue romantic relationships — you start an episode, and there’s Shoresy, being good to Laura Mohr — but at its core, the series is about the value of hockey and the good it does for the local community.

“There’s so much integrity and honor and selflessness that hockey players have and maybe isn’t seen,” Teles says. 

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and ABC News. 

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Road to the Oscars 2026: Records that could be broken
Road to the Oscars 2026: Records that could be broken
The 98th Academy Awards air March 15 on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

The 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony is Sunday. This year’s nominees have cemented their place in Oscars history. Here’s a look at some of the historical achievements that could be made and records that could be broken at this year’s ceremony.

Sinners has the opportunity to break the record for the most Oscars won in a single night. The film is nominated for a record-number 16 awards at the ceremony. If it wins 12 of those trophies, it will surpass Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, which all currently hold the record for most wins in a night with 11. If One Battle After Another wins 12 of its 13 nominations, it could also beat the same record.

If Sinners helmer Ryan Coogler wins in the best director category, he would become the first Black director to do so. He is the seventh Black director to be nominated in the category. Wunmi Mosaku is nominated for best supporting actress for her performance in Coogler’s film. She was born in Zaria, Nigeria, and is British-Nigerian. If she wins, she will become the first Nigerian to ever win an Oscar in any category.

Sentimental Value could break the record for the most Oscars won by a non-English-language film. The movie is nominated for nine trophies. If it wins five of them, it would beat Fanny and Alexander, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Parasite and All Quiet On The Western Front, which all hold the current record with four wins. If its stars Renate Reinsve or Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas win best actress or best supporting actress, they will become the first Norwegians to win for any acting performance. Similarly, if Stellan Skarsgård wins for his performance in the film, he will be the first Swedish male actor to ever win an Oscar for acting, as well as the first Nordic male actor to do so.

The Oscars will take place on Sunday at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. The show will air live on ABC and will also stream live on Hulu.

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