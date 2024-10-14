A “grateful” Dwayne Johnson posts cute moment with emotional fan while working on live-action ‘Moana’

Disney/Frank Micelotta

If you follow Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Insta — and with 395 million followers, chances are you might — you know he loves surprising fans.

He did it again, apparently on the Disney lot in Burbank, California. A new video shows The Rock stopping a tour vehicle to greet the folks — and that’s when he met an 11-year-old boy named Marco, who was in tears at meeting his favorite star.

Johnson shook the young fan’s hand and explained he’s shooting the sequel to Moana on the lot, even showing off the makeup used to cover his tattoos to play Maui in the live-action version. 

Johnson wrote on Instagram, “They say ‘Never meet your heroes’ … But that saying always bugged the heck outta me – because I’ve always felt if you’re a ‘celebrity’ of any caliber and you’re LUCKY enough to have some fame and influence – then be grateful … and be KIND and GOOD to people — ESPECIALLY OUR KIDS.”

He continued, “Sure I’ve met some a#%holes as an adult, who I was so excited to finally meet and wound up being super disappointed- but that further cemented how I feel about fame.”

Johnson recalled, “When I was a little boy, I finally met one of my heroes – Muhammad Ali,” who, despite being “one of the most famous and influential men on earth … was so sweet and kind to me. Put me on his lap, and talked to me as if I was the only kid in the world.”

Johnson continued, “That made a MASSIVE POSITIVE impression on me that I never forgot.”

To Marco, he said, “Keep up the great work in school and THANK YOU big man for being my biggest fan!!!” He also added, “us big boys cry too.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Ba(b)ywatch: “Crying Grandad” David Hasselhoff shares sweet photo with 1st grandchild
Valerie Hache/AFP via Getty Images FILE

David Hasselhoff is a grandfather!

The Baywatch alum, 72, shared a photo to Instagram of him holding his newborn granddaughter, London — his first grandchild.

“A crying Grandad,” he gushed. “She’s perfect WOW [heart emoji] I am so blessed.”

Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore — Hasselhoff’s eldest daughter — shared more details about her daughter’s birth in a separate Instagram post.

Calling the newborn “our Angel baby girl,” she shared that London was born Aug. 11, “truly the best day of our lives.”

“We never knew you could be THIS happy,” Hasselhoff-Fiore — who married husband Madison Fiore in February 2023 — added.

Hasselhoff shares Hasselhoff-Fiore and daughter Hayley Hasselhoff with ex-wife Pamela Bach.

 

‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ trailer shows a family at war with each other
Netflix

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second installment in Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters series.

The series, per Netflix, “explores the complex dynamics within the Menendez family, and whether the brothers were troubled individuals acting out of fear and desperation due to years of abuse, or calculating killers driven by financial gain and greed.”

In one scene, Javier Bardem’s José Menendez uses the example of a dog leash with a spiked collar to explain to his son Lyle, played by Nicholas Chavez, how pain can be used to teach it how to obey.

“Some people think those collars are cruel. But I think it’s the other collars that are cruel, ’cause they create dogs that misbehave,” he says. “I think I didn’t hit you hard enough.”

Later, Kitty Menendez, portrayed by Chloë Sevigny, reveals, “I hate my kids.” She claims they’ve turned her and her husband into parasites, and even goes as far as expressing that hatred to their faces.

“I regret having you,” she snaps. “I could have been a movie star like Kim Novak. And you’re what I got?”

Lyle and his brother, Erik  played by Cooper Koch — were convicted in 1996 of murdering José and Kitty.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuts Sept. 19 on Netflix.

Reality Roundup: Brittany Cartwright responds to Jax Taylor’s error, ‘Finding Mr. Christmas’ cast
The Valley (Bravo)
Brittany Cartwright has responded to her estranged husband’s errors in his response to her divorce filing. On Wednesday, Jax Taylor submitted a response to the petition to divorce without help from legal advisers. The handwritten document included the incorrect statement that the pair were not legally married and included an incorrect timeline of their relationship. “We are legally married,” Cartwright commented under a post from E! News. “I’m guessing paperwork is hard for some people.”

Finding Mr. Christmas (Hallmark+)
It’s not Christmastime without a Hallmark movie marathon. You can’t have one of those films without a hunky leading man, and now Hallmark is launching its first-ever reality competition series centered around finding the perfect holiday hunk. The show, called Finding Mr. Christmas, puts 10 aspiring actors up against each other to test their acting skills and holiday spirit. Entertainment Weekly revealed the cast on Thursday. The winner of the show will nab a leading role in the upcoming Hallmark Channel film Happy Howlidays.

The Hills (MTV)
Jason Wahler is about to become a father for the third time. The Hills star is expecting his third child with his wife, Ashley Wahler, he confirmed to People. The couple got married in 2013 and have two other children, a daughter, Delilah Ray, and a son, Wyatt Ragle.

 

