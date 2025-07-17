A human becomes an animal in Pixar’s ‘Hoppers’ trailer

A human becomes an animal in Pixar’s ‘Hoppers’ trailer

Pixar

An animal lover becomes an animal herself in the teaser trailer for Hoppers.

Pixar released the first trailer for the upcoming animated movie on Wednesday.

The new movie follows Mabel, voiced by Piper Curda, an animal lover who takes advantage of the opportunity to try new technology that allows her to communicate with animals.

In the trailer, scientists have discovered how to insert human consciousness into lifelike, robotic animals that have the ability to communicate with other animals.

“Using the new technology, Mabel will uncover mysteries within the animal world that are beyond anything she could have imagined,” according to an official description from Pixar.

“We’ve done it, Mabel. After years of work, this revolutionary technology gives us unprecedented access to the animal world,” a scientist says in the trailer.

“So, let me get this straight. You created a fake animal which makes the other animals think you’re an animal?” Mabel says back. “Guys, this is like Avatar!”

Daniel Chong directs the film, which also features the voices of Bobby Moynihan and Jon Hamm.

In a press release, Chong said the film asks what would happen if humans could really understand the animal world.

“Our main character, Mabel, gets to discover the animal kingdom as an animal, which can be weird and often hilarious,” Chong said. “Mabel undercover in the animal world leads to a wild, roller coaster ride of a movie, with all the heart you expect from a classic Pixar film. It’s going to be so much fun to watch in the theater; I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Hoppers hops into theaters on March 6, 2026.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Pixar.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes share first looks at their ‘Masters of the Universe’ ﻿transformations
Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes share first looks at their ‘Masters of the Universe’ ﻿transformations
Robby Klein/Getty Images for IMDb, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The live-action Masters of the Universe film is one step closer to coming to the big screen.

Nicholas Galitzine confirmed production on the film has ended in a photo shared to Instagram on Monday. The picture shows him in costume as He-Man. It is taken from behind and is shadowed, with his signature Sword of Power, loincloth, boots and gauntlet on display.

“Well, that’s a wrap on Masters of the Universe,” Galitzine wrote. “It has been an honour shouldering the responsibility of playing Adam and He Man.”

The actor said He-Man was “the role of a lifetime” and that he “put everything into it.”

“There’s not much I can show you, but I am so proud of the movie we’ve made. Thanks to our amazing cast and crew for all your hard work,” Galitzine continued in his caption.

Camila Mendes, who portrays Teela in the film, also took to Instagram to commemorate the end of the film’s shoot.

“getting to play teela has been one of the most exciting and challenging experiences of my career,” Mendes wrote.

She said the week of suspense between her final audition and landing the role “was excruciating to say the least.”

“but here i am almost a year later, a full-blown gym bro and converted redhead, wrapping up 7 incredible months of living like a london girl, eating like an athlete, and running around as a warrior woman!!” Mendes wrote.

While Mendes lamented not being able to share more about the experience at this time, she said the carousel of photos she shared “will have to do for now.”

The carousel includes selfies with her brand-new red hairstyle and blue-colored contacts. She also included a video of her and Galitzine hugging.

“grateful is an understatement,” Mendes said.

Masters of the Universe arrives in theaters on June 5, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Jake Gyllenhaal to star in ‘Collision’ adaptation and more
In brief: Jake Gyllenhaal to star in ‘Collision’ adaptation and more

Jake Gyllenhaal will star in and produce a project based on Don Winslow‘s novel Collision. Deadline reports that Amazon bought the rights to Collision in a highly competitive deal with multiple bidders. The novel tells the story of a husband and father who makes a mistake that sends him to prison, where he then learns how to survive …

Ben Foster, Gabriel Basso and Rudy Pankow are set to star in the upcoming film Cowboy. Variety reports that the film will be directed by Cameron Duddy, the bassist of the country band Midland. The film follows a traveling rodeo and the harsh realities of the lives of the entertainers who have decided on the career …

Genevieve in Paris. Thalia Besson is officially set to reprise her role of Genevieve in the upcoming fifth season of Emily in Paris, Deadline reports. She will once again recur in the popular Netflix series. Lily Collins stars as the titular American who moves to Paris for work and finds love and friendship in the French city … 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mark Ruffalo is a determined FBI leader in trailer for new HBO crime drama ‘Task’
Mark Ruffalo is a determined FBI leader in trailer for new HBO crime drama ‘Task’
Photograph by Peter Kramer/HBO

Mark Ruffalo is determined to take down the bad guys in his latest project. 

In the recently released trailer for the new HBO Max crime drama series Task, viewers are given a glimpse of Ruffalo as an FBI agent in Philadelphia who heads up a task force that is working to put an end to a string of violent robberies. 

He stars alongside Ozark‘s Tom Pelphrey, the unsuspecting family man at the center of the violent crimes. He’s seen in the trailer navigating the duties of caring for his family and keeping off law enforcement’s radar. 

The cast also includes Emilia Jones, Jamie McShane, Sam Keeley and Thuso Mbedu.

Task debuts on HBO Max this September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.