‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’ trailer shows first look at ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series

Peter Claffey in ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.’ (Steffan Hill/HBO)

It’s almost time to return to Westeros.

The first trailer for the Game of Thrones prequel series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has arrived. HBO first debuted the official teaser trailer during a panel at New York Comic Con on Thursday before releasing it online.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a six-episode half-hour drama series about the adventures of an unexpected duo. It is based on the novellas by George R.R. Martin.

“A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros … a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg,” according to the show’s official logline. “Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.”

This new series will take place 72 years after House of the Dragon and 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It stars Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan “Dunk” the Tall and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg.

“I need to fight honorably. But sometimes I think I buried my courage alongside the old man,” Ser Duncan the Tall says in the trailer as we see him prepare for battle.

Also part of the show’s cast are Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premieres Jan. 18, 2026, at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max. New episodes will debut on Sundays.

Michael Jai White, wife Gillian White talk working together on ‘Trouble Man’: ‘We’re a team’
Samuel Goldwyn Films

Behind every good man is a good woman — just ask Michael Jai White. He wrote, produced and starred in the new movie Trouble Man, but not without his wife’s feedback. Gillian White tells ABC Audio she had a lot of input before the release.

“He talks to me about so many aspects of the film and asks for my advice or my ideas or anything that I can help with,” she says. “I think he thinks I’m a pretty smart woman, so I think he respects my ideas and my input. But yeah, we’re a team. So we tend to work together on every project.”

Michael cosigned, noting there’s “not even a little bit” of concern about mixing his professional life with his private one.

“If you have your best friend working beside you, somebody who is smarter than you in a lot of ways, I mean, it all is for the gain,” he says of working with Gillian. “In fact, if she weren’t with me, I’d have a lot more stress.” 

Now available on streaming platforms, Trouble Man follows the story of Michael’s character, Jaxen, a private investigator hired to help find a missing R&B star. Gillian plays his former flame Gina, with whom he later rekindles a relationship.

Details of new songs for Elphaba and Glinda on ‘Wicked: For Good — The Soundtrack’ revealed
Cover of ‘Wicked: For Good – The Soundtrack’/(Verve/Republic)

For months, we’ve heard that the Wicked sequel, Wicked: For Good, would include two new songs specially written by original Wicked composer Stephen Schwartz for stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. Now we have details on those songs.

Wicked: For Good — The Soundtrack arrives Nov. 21, and it includes “No Place Like Home,” performed by Erivo as Elphaba, and “The Girl In The Bubble,” performed by Grande as Glinda. The soundtrack also features a song not previously included in the Broadway cast recording of Wicked, called “The Wicked Witch of the East.

“I’m especially happy that the soundtrack album for Wicked: For Good has so much new music on it,” Schwartz says in a statement. “In addition to two brand new songs, there is a lot that’s new in several other existing songs. So not only listeners coming to the score for the first time, but long-time fans of the original Broadway cast album, will have a great deal to discover.”

The soundtrack will be available digitally, as well as on CD, double vinyl and double picture disc. Plus, Target, Amazon, Walmart and Barns & Noble will all have exclusive versions or variants.

‘Weapons’ fights its way back to #1 at the Labor Day weekend box office
‘Weapons’ movie poster (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Weapons fought its way back to the top of the box office this Labor Day weekend, taking in $12.8 million.

The horror film previously spent its first two weeks of release at the top but had dropped to second place last week, momentarily dethroned by the limited theatrical release of the Netflix hit KPop Demon Hunters.

Coming in second this week was the 50th anniversary rerelease of Jaws, which gobbled up $9.9 million over the three-day holiday weekend. The crime comedy Caught Stealing, starring Austin Butler and Zoe Kravitz, debuted in third, with $9.6 million.

Rounding out the top five was Freakier Friday, which added $8.3 million to its overall tally, and the weekend’s other new release, The Roses, with $8 million.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Weapons – $12.8 million
2. Jaws (50th anniversary rerelease) – $9.9 million
3. Caught Stealing – $9.6 million
4. Freakier Friday – $8.3 million
5. The Roses – $8 million
6. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $6.3 million
7. The Bad Guys 2 – $6.25 million
8. Superman – $3.3 million
9. Nobody 2– $2.4 million
10. The Naked Gun – $2.3 million

