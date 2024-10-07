A-List management company head Peter Micelli on the reach of Netflix, success of the horror pic ‘Longlegs’

Cr: Peter Micelli

Netflix recently held a meeting with the top agents in Hollywood to discuss how stars are paid for their shows and myriad other important issues in the streaming-dominant present.

Peter Micelli, the co-founder of Range Media Partners, which boasts clients like Johnny Depp, Bradley Cooper and Anna Kendrick, among others, predicted the rise of streaming a decade ago and tells ABC Audio what he learned from the meeting.

“I was really quite pleased in terms of — to see what they’ve built to, you know, [to] understand that they’re now in 278 million homes globally, but approximately 600 million eyeballs. And you’re like, well it’s just a different platform because nobody can deliver that volume of eyeballs in one fell swoop.”

Micelli says it’s important for studios to find a balance between streaming content and movies released in theaters, as the hit Nicolas Cage film his company co-produced, Longlegs, was. 

The horror thriller made more than double its production budget on its opening weekend in July. Amid super-budgeted superhero summer fare, its box office take kept climbing, to more than $108 million.

“The idea of getting out of the house and having an experience … is something we have to nurture and create … and theaters do that,” he comments. 

“I think we’ve got to figure out the right alchemy of theater projects that will get people to want to be in a room with others, to watch and enjoy and feel the energy of it together,” he continues, saying the shared communal experience is “really good for culture.”

He enthuses, “The exciting thing about a Longlegs is it just proves when you do something good, people want to engage. … To make something great is so exceptional and it’s so exciting when that happens.”  

 

KJ Apa on learning to ride a motorcycle for his “soul project,” ‘One Fast Move’
KJ Apa on learning to ride a motorcycle for his “soul project,” ‘One Fast Move’
Frank Masi/Prime Video

KJ Apa fans, start your engines.

His new film, One Fast Move, races onto Prime Video on Thursday. Apa plays Wes, a down-on-his-luck thrill seeker who reaches out to his estranged father for help becoming a professional motorcycle racer. The actor told ABC Audio he learned how to ride for the film, with some help from director Kelly Blatz.

“I was very unfamiliar with how to ride a motorcycle, about all that world. I actually learned on Kelly’s bike. He gave it to me for the movie, and I learned how to ride for the movie,” Apa said.

What started as preparation for a role turned into a real-life passion.

“I made sure I rode every day for about two years leading up to the movie because I knew it was going to require a lot of getting to know the bike,” Apa said. “I’m obsessed with it now. I love motorcycles now.”

Not only does Apa star in One Fast Move, this also marks the first time he has executive produced a project.

“It was a lot of fun doing that just because I felt very close to the project at such an early time of it being developed,” Apa said. “I felt very close to it. In terms of work … this is a job that I feel most connected to. It’s one of those soul projects. … It just fit my soul, you know?”

He credits that soul connection to having two years to develop the story and character alongside Blatz.

“His mentorship in my life has been one of those kind of divine things that happen in life that I don’t think, you know, you don’t get too often,” Apa said.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Bad Monkey: Vince Vaughn is a detective in the brand-new comedy series.

Peacock
Bel-Air: The drama series that reimagined The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is back for season 3.

Netflix
Emily in Paris: Emily continues her search for love in part 1 of season 4 of the popular series.

The Union: Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry are high school sweethearts turned spies in the new film.

Prime Video
Jackpot!: California establishes a deadly game to win a multibillion-dollar lottery in the new action-comedy film.

Paramount+
RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars: Watch fan favorites from around the world compete on the reality series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Breaking, bad: Peacock no longer streaming controversial new Summer Games entry
Breaking, bad: Peacock no longer streaming controversial new Summer Games entry
Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency/Getty Images

While Rachael Gunn aka Raygun‘s Olympics performance in the new Breakdancing category will likely live on in infamy in memes, you won’t be able to rewatch her on Peacock. 

That’s because the streaming service that has been home to the Olympics is no longer home to recaps of the sport, which won’t be returning for the 2028 Games in Los Angeles. 

Meanwhile, while Gunn’s performance was widely mocked — primarily because it was free of most of the signature moves associated with the dance form that got its start in the South Bronx — she maintains, “I worked my butt off preparing for the Olympics.”

She continued on her Instagram, “While I went out there and I had fun, I did take it very seriously.”

“I really appreciate the positivity, and I’m glad I was able to bring some joy into your lives. That’s what I hoped,” Gunn expressed. “I didn’t realize that that would also open the door to so much hate, which has, frankly, been pretty devastating.”

