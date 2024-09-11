A look at Trump’s ‘transgender operations on illegal aliens’ debate claim

Doug Mills/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — During the presidential debate Tuesday, former President Donald Trump criticized Vice President Kamala Harris on her support for taxpayer-funded medical care for transgender individuals.

“Now she wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison,” Trump said. “This is a radical left liberal that would do this.”

The comment was the only mention of the LGBTQ+ community on the debate stage.

Trump’s comments appear to refer to a 2019 American Civil Liberties Union questionnaire filled out by then-Sen. Harris during her first presidential bid.

The questionnaire asked: “As President, will you use your executive authority to ensure that transgender and nonbinary people who rely on the state for medical care — including those in prison and immigration detention — will have access to comprehensive treatment associated with gender transition, including all necessary surgical care? If yes, how will you do so?”

She responded yes, adding that “it is important that transgender individuals who rely on the state for care receive the treatment they need, which includes access to treatment associated with gender transition.”

She noted that as the California state attorney general, she backed the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation decision to provide gender transition surgery to state inmates.

In 2015, while Harris was the attorney general, California and the Transgender Law Center reached a historic settlement to move a transgender woman inmate to a women’s correctional facility and provide her with transgender medical care that had been deemed medically necessary by several medical and mental health clinicians, according to the settlement agreement.

The case was hailed by LGBTQ activists, who said it would impact incarcerated trans people nationwide.

Harris’ response in the ACLU questionnaire continued, adding that she supported policies to allow federal inmates to obtain “medically necessary care for gender transition” while incarcerated.

“I will direct all federal agencies responsible for providing essential medical care to deliver transition treatment,” she wrote.

Harris has not publicly changed her position on the transgender care issue. ABC News has reached out to the Harris campaign for comment.

Harris and Trump policies on gender-affirming care

The Harris-Walz campaign has not officially released any policy proposals or promises concerning gender-affirming care so far. However, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order in May protecting and supporting access to gender-affirming health care for LGBTQ people in the state.

In his order, Walz notes that numerous medical organizations, including the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have said that access to gender-affirming care is essential to the health and wellness of gender diverse people.

Studies by researchers at Boston Children Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, and published by the American Psychological Association have shown that gender-affirming care can be life-saving for transgender and nonbinary children and adolescents, promoting positive mental and physical health and well-being.

The order came amid a wave of legislation from conservative lawmakers that has led to at least 26 states implementing policies that restrict gender-affirming care for transgender youth.

Supporters of trans care bans argue that children and their families should wait until they’re older to make decisions about their gender and health.

The Biden-Harris administration has also signaled support for transgender Americans, reversing a Trump-era ban on transgender military service and revising Title IX to include protections for gender identity.

In one statement to nonprofit news organization The 19th, the White House said that gender-affirming surgeries should be limited to adults — as is typically the case — but supports gender-affirming care for minors.

Trump has said that he plans to ban taxpayer funding for sex-change surgeries — which would include gender-affirming care for detainees — and bar schools from “promoting gender transition.”

He also stated that he would reverse the Title IX revisions concerning gender identity.

LGBTQ issues have been front and center on both national and state political arenas. More than 500 bills impacting the LGBTQ community have been considered in the U.S. this year, according to the ACLU.

LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD criticized the lack of attention on LGBTQ issues on the debate stage.

“The debate included only one mention of LGBTQ Americans, a smear against transgender people that went unchallenged,” said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis in a statement. “As Americans begin returning ballots and line up for early voting, reporters must remember that the next President of the United States will have a profound impact on the LGBTQ community and all marginalized people. We urge reporters to ask leaders for specific ways they will ensure we are always welcome and safe.”

RNC 2024 Day 2 updates: Vance walks RNC floor with Don Jr.
RNC 2024 Day 2 updates: Vance walks RNC floor with Don Jr.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The second day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee gets underway Tuesday afternoon after a dramatic appearance Monday night by the party’s new nominee — former President Donald Trump — wearing a bandage on his ear where he was wounded in an assassination attempt two days before.

Among the featured speakers — a late add — will be Trump’s former primary rival — former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley — who once called Trump a “catastrophe.” She now is expected to stress Trump’s new theme of “unity.”

Vance walks RNC floor with Don Jr.
JD Vance returned to the RNC convention Tuesday afternoon and walked the floor.

He was accompanied by Donald Trump Jr., but did not answer shouted questions from the press.

-ABC News’ Hannah Demissie

Trump meets with Boris Johnson
Trump posted an image on his social media platform on Tuesday posing with former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“Nice meeting with Former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, a very fine guy!” Trump posted.

It’s not clear if Johnson will be attending RNC events on Tuesday.

Trump senior advisor doubles down on Trump’s support for Second Amendment
Former President Donald Trump campaign’s senior adviser Chris LaCivita spoke at a panel hosted by pro-Second Amendment group USCCA on Tuesday morning updating the crowd about Trump’s recovery and message of unity.

LaCivita said both Trump and himself are supporters of the Second Amendment and reiterated the former president’s messaging has always been to allow law-abiding citizens the ability to carry firearms to protect themselves and their families.

“It’s also really important in this election, because Biden has made it clear he wants to ban them,” LaCivita said. “There are so many things that you can do to curb the problem of individuals as opposed to trying to ban what is clearly… a right.”

-ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh, Lalee Ibssa and Soorin Kim

Trump, Vance to hold campaign rally in Michigan
Trump’s campaign announced that he and JD Vance will be holding a rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on Saturday.

This will mark their first rally together and the first one after Trump’s assassination attempt. The rally will take place in an indoor venue.

-ABC News’ Lalee Ibssa and Soorin Kim

There’s Trump merchandise galore at RNC
Merchandise abounds outside of the convention center, with official RNC-branded souvenirs sold inside the Fiserv Forum. The signature red “MAGA” hat is sold at all of them, but all of the vendors have slightly different stock.

A vendor outside of the main security line was selling shirts with the now-iconic photo after the assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump, while another inside of the security perimeter sold T-shirts that declared “I’m voting for the felon.”

The official RNC store features T-shirts with Trump’s mugshot along with more niche merchandise such as Christmas ornaments.

-ABC News’ Diana Paulsen

Ramaswamy says ‘national unity is important,’ will be focus of his speech tonight
Vivek Ramaswamy, a high-profile businessman and former 2024 Republican presidential primary candidate, told reporters in a brief gaggle on Tuesday morning that he plans on striking themes of unity during his remarks he’s set to give on Tuesday night at the convention’s main session.

Ramaswamy said his focus on national unity might come as a surprise to some viewers and listeners.

“It may not be the message that everyone expects to hear from me, but I do think that this message of national unity is important,” he said.

He added that he strives for an “authentic” version of unity.

“I don’t want to fake national unity — not some astroturf, artificial kind — but the real thing. Authentic national unity, not one that pretends that we agree on everything, because we don’t. But that we are the country where we can still disagree like hell and still have dinner at the end of it.”

-ABC News’ Steven Portnoy

2024 issues Wisconsin voters said they care about the most

Wisconsin voters spoke with ABC News about what issues matter most to them this election as the RNC happens in their backyard. They include inflation, border, health care and democracy.

Republican voter Valori Schmidt, 68 and a retired teacher, said the border mattered most to her.

“We cannot sustain America on this massive influx of immigrants,” she said. “And then they’re everywhere that we don’t know. I want — I love the American dream. I love immigration coming in the correct door, the correct way.”

-ABC News’ Alexandra Hutzler

Trump elevates an ally in JD Vance and sets the course of the GOP’s future: ANALYSIS

Former President Donald Trump pick of Sen. J.D. Vance as his vice president is helping set the course of the Republican Party’s future.

With the selection of Vance as his running mate, it give the first-term senator a massive platform to help steer the party at the end of a hypothetical Trump term in 2029 — and even a leg up if he were to then seek the top job himself.

“Trump wants to make sure MAGA outlives him,” said Dan Eberhart, a Trump donor, referencing the “Make America Great Again” mantra that the former president popularized. “I think that was a big part of the choice.”

-ABC News’ Tal Axelrod

Liz Cheney blasts Trump’s pick of JD Vance as VP

Former Wyoming GOP Rep. Liz Cheney, one of Donald Trump’s most vocal critics, is blasting his selection of J.D. Vance as his pick for vice president in a post on X — slamming his stance on the 2020 election and contrasting it with that of Trump’s former running mate Mike Pence.

She said with Vance on the ticket, the Republican Party is no longer one of “Lincoln, Reagan or the Constitution.”

“JD Vance has pledged he would do what Mike Pence wouldn’t – overturn an election and illegally seize power. He says the president can ignore the rulings of our courts. He would capitulate to Russia and sacrifice the freedom of our allies in Ukraine. The Trump GOP is no longer the party of Lincoln, Reagan or the Constitution,” Cheney wrote.

Her post quoted a earlier post she wrote in February in which she claimed “Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve.”

“Yesterday, @JDVance1 claimed that Trump could defy rulings of the Supreme Court as President. Vance also admitted he would have done what VP Pence refused to do on January 6th—help Trump illegally seize power. That’s tyranny. Neither Trump nor Vance is fit to serve.,” Cheney wrote then.

-ABC’s Isabella Murray

Nikki Haley among tonight’s featured speakers as GOP stresses ‘unity’

Following a memorable day with former President Donald Trump selecting Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate, the convention is off to a rolling start.
Tuesday’s theme is “Make America Safe Again” and speakers will focus on crime, fentanyl, and illegal immigration.

As the Trump campaign tries to capitalize on Trump’s new message of “unity,” Nikki Haley, Trump’s former bitter primary rival, will speak. Originally, Haley was not offered a slot, but was added the day after the attempted assassination> of Trump Saturday at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

–ABC’s Kelsey Walsh

Kamala Harris has enough delegate votes to become historic Democratic nominee: DNC chair
Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Vice President Kamala Harris has enough Democratic Party delegate votes in a virtual roll call to earn the party’s nomination when the roll call ends Monday, Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison announced Friday.

“I am so proud to confirm that Vice President Harris has earned more than a majority of votes from all convention delegates and will be the nominee of the Democratic Party following the close of voting on Monday,” Harrison said during a campaign update video call on Friday.

“You returned your nomination petitions at lightning speed. You made your voices heard. And what you said was clear: We are not going back. We have to send Kamala Harris to the White House,” Harrison said to the delegates in a call plagued by audio issues. “You demonstrated your dedication and your commitment to this process.”

Convention delegates have been virtually voting by email or phone since 9 a.m. ET on Thursday in a virtual roll call set up by the Democratic National Committee. Delegates still have until Monday at 6 p.m. ET to vote in the nomination process, and Harris — who joined the call — highlighted that she would officially accept her nomination then, after the voting period is closed.

“I am honored to be the presumptive Democratic nominee for president of the United States,” said Harris, who the DNC deemed the presumptive nominee on Tuesday after she emerged from a process, laid out by the party’s Rules Committee, as the only qualified candidate.

“As your future president, I know we are up to this fight, and when we fight, everyone will say, we win,” she later added.

The nomination is a historic one — if she wins the general election in November against former President Donald Trump, she would be the first woman to serve as president. Harris is already the first woman, Black person and person of South Asian descent to be vice president.

Friday’s announcement marks a major milestone of Harris’ rapid ascension to the top of the ticket, which comes just 12 days after President Joe Biden ended his campaign for reelection on July 21 — a remarkable show of unity for a party that just weeks ago stood deeply divided over what to do about the president’s candidacy.

With Biden endorsing Harris to succeed him shortly after he announced that he would step aside, support from Democratic donors and elected officials quickly coalesced around the vice president. In the end, Harris was the only competitive candidate that launched a campaign to succeed Biden and the only candidate that received enough delegate signatures to progress to the virtual roll call.

Harris is the first candidate to become the nominee for either major party without winning a single party primary since Hubert Humphrey in 1968. (That year’s convention precipitated reforms that led to the modern primary process.)

The DNC initially decided in May to hold a virtual roll call because of uncertainty over deadlines to get on the ballot in Ohio. The state legislature eventually rectified the issue, but the DNC has argued that Republican lawmakers in Ohio are acting in bad faith and that the Democratic candidate needs to be nominated earlier than the convention to avoid legal issues. Ohio leaders have denied this allegation.

ABC News’ Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Fritz Farrow and Will McDuffie contributed to this report.

Who is Kai Trump? Trump’s granddaughter speaks at RNC
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(MILWAUKEE, W.I.) — Kai Trump, daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, spoke at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

Kai Trump, the oldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr., addressed the delegates — and a national TV audience — just before her father.

“I’m speaking today to share the side of my grandpa that people don’t often see.,” she said. “To me, he’s just a normal grandpa. He gives us candy and soda when our parents are not looking. He always wants to know how we’re doing in school. When I made the high honor roll, he presented it out to his friends how proud he was of me.

“He calls me during the middle of the school day to ask how my golf game is going and tells me all about his. But then I have to remind him that I’m in school and I will have to call him back later,” she said.

“A lot of people have put my grandpa through hell and he’s still standing. Grandpa, you are such an inspiration and I love you. The media makes my grandpa seem like a different person, but I know him for who he is,” she said.

“He’s very caring and loving. He truly wants the best for this country and he will fight every single day to make America great again,” she said.

“I am honored to be speaking at the RNC at 9 pm (CDT),” she posted earlier on social media along with a photo of the former president and his vice presidential pick, Sen. J.D. Vance.

Kai Trump is the 17-year-old daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Trump. She is also the eldest of Trump’s 10 grandchildren.

As one of the former president’s grandchildren, she is no stranger to being in the spotlight. During the Trump administration, she attended events such as his inauguration and the White House Easter Egg Roll.

The 17-year-old is an avid golfer with social media accounts — including a YouTube page — dedicated to her passion for the sport.

Earlier this year, she posted on social media that she won the ladies club championship at Trump’s golf course in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Very proud of my game and where it’s heading but there is always room for improvement,” she wrote in the post.

Over the weekend, Kai Trump posted a photo of the former president pumping his fist after being shot at his Pennsylvania campaign rally, writing: “We love you Grandpa. Never stop fighting!”

In June, she posted a photo of herself with Donald Trump at what appears to be a Turning Point Action event in Detroit, Michigan.

