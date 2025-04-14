‘A Minecraft Movie’﻿ builds second week at #1

There was no jockeying for the #1 spot at the weekend box office, chicken or otherwise.

A Minecraft Movie easily earned a second week at the top of the multiplex leaderboard following its giant $157 million debut, which marked the largest opening of any domestic release in 2025. According to Box Office Mojo, the video game adaptation added another $80.6 million to its total, which now sits at nearly $281 million.

The distant second-place prize went to the faith-based film The King of Kings, which earned $19.05 million in its first week. Spy movie The Amateur came in at #3, debuting with $15 million.

Two more new releases rounded out the top five: A24’s Warfare took #4 with $8.3 million, and the thriller Drop placed #5 with $7.5 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. A Minecraft Movie – $80.6 million
2. The King of Kings – $19.05 million
3. ﻿The Amateur﻿ – $15 million
4. ﻿Warfare﻿ – $8.3 million
5. ﻿Drop﻿ — $7.5 million
6. The Chosen: Last Supper Part 3 – $5.82 million
7. A Working Man – $3.06 million
8. Snow White – $2.8 million
9. ﻿The Woman in the Yard﻿ – $2.1 million
10. ﻿The Chosen: Last Supper Part 2﻿ – $931,684

Blake Lively, Anna Kendrick film ‘Another Simple Favor’ to open SXSW
Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick are headed to South by Southwest.

The sequel to their film A Simple Favor, called Another Simple Favor, will serve as the opening night premiere film at the SXSW festival. Directed by Paul Feig, the film follows Kendrick’s Stephanie and Lively’s Emily as they head to the island of Capri in Italy. There, Emily is to be married to a rich Italian businessman.

“Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square,” a press release for the film describes.

Also starring in the film are Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all,” Feig said in a statement. “I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit.”

The South by Southwest Conference and Festivals will take place from March 7-14 in Austin, Texas.

Oscars 2025: Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Queen Latifah praise Quincy Jones’ work in film and television
Quincy Jones‘ work as a director and producer was recognized Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards.

Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, who were part of his Color Purple film, praised his work while highlighting some of his many achievements, including becoming the first Black composer to be nominated for best original song. 

“When we talk about Black excellence, we talk about Quincy,” Whoopi said. Oprah added he was someone who was “love, lived out loud in human form” and “whose music and movies continue to inspire us all.”

They then introduced Queen Latifah to the stage, who performed “Ease On Down the Road” from The Wiz, for which Quincy served as musical supervisor and music producer.

Quincy passed away in November 2024 of pancreatic cancer. He was 91 years old.

In brief: ‘Moana 2’ making its way to Disney+ and more
Make way for Moana 2 on streaming. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ latest film is heading to Disney+ on March 12. The sequel, which was the third-highest-grossing film of 2024, grossed $1 billion at the global box office. The film reunites Moana and Maui for an adventure set three years after the events of the original 2016 film. It stars Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson as the wayfinder and demigod…

Celebrate the 20-year anniversary of the Star Wars prequel film Revenge of the Sith as it returns to theaters on April 25. Lucasfilm announced the rerelease, which will run in the U.S. and select international territories for one week, on Tuesday. The film will be available to screen in multiple formats, including, for the first time, 4DX …

Lena Waithe is getting suited in scrubs. The Emmy winner is set to act in a guest arc on Grey’s Anatomy. Waithe will play Dr. Evynn Moore, a former student of Catherine Fox who visits Grey Sloan to help with a unique case, which happens to be her wife. She’ll make her first appearance in the episode that premieres on March 13 …

