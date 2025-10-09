‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel coming summer 2027

Jack Black attends the World Premiere of ‘A Minecraft Movie’ at the Cineworld Leicester Square on March 30, 2025, in London, England. (Neil Mockford/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Chicken jockey!

A sequel to the smash-hit film A Minecraft Movie is in the works. The film will arrive in theaters on July 23, 2027.

Warner Bros. Pictures made the announcement on Instagram Thursday. The studio shared a graphic with two pickaxes and the scheduled release date underneath.

“Building terrain. See you in theaters July 23 2027. #Minecraft,” the post’s caption reads.

Jared Hess directed the first film. Deadline reports Hess will return to helm the sequel from a screenplay he wrote with Chris Galletta. Its plot is being kept under wraps.

A Minecraft Movie was released on April 4. The film is currently the #1 2025 movie at the domestic box office, having grossed $424 million in the U.S. and almost $1 billion worldwide.

Based on the popular video game of the same name, A Minecraft Movie starred Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers and Jennifer Coolidge.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Denzel Washington's a music mogul trying to get his son back in 'Highest 2 Lowest' trailer
Denzel Washington in ‘Highest 2 Lowest’/Photo Credit: A24

The first official trailer for Highest 2 Lowest has been released, giving fans a look at Spike Lee‘s remake of the Akira Kurosawa crime thriller. The film follows the story of Denzel Washington‘s David King, a reputable music mogul who is targeted with a ransom plot and ends up in a life-or-death situation.

The trailer captures the moment he goes from handling his music business in the Big Apple to receiving a phone call from A$AP Rocky‘s Yung Felon, an aspiring musician who has taken extreme measures to get David’s attention. Felon has kidnapped King’s son and demanded $17.5 million for his return.

“I gotta feed the streets, my lady and a newborn kid, and I ain’t tryna go back and do another bid, ya dig?” Felon says over the phone. David responds, “I know what it is to risk everything you have for something that you want.”

The full trailer is now available to watch on YouTube.

Highest 2 Lowest is set to arrive Aug. 15 in theaters on Sept. 5 on Apple TV+. Also starring Jeffrey Wright, Ilfenesh Hadera, Dean Winters, John Douglas Thompson and Ice Spice, the film marks the first time Lee and Washington have worked together since 2006’s Inside Man.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

 

Spike Lee says A$AP Rocky and Denzel Washington 'go toe to toe' on 'Highest 2 Lowest'
Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

Spike Lee directed the upcoming film Highest 2 Lowest and says A$AP Rocky did not come to play. He sang the rapper’s praises on Thursday during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Yeah, don’t sleep on ASAP,” Lee said of the rapper’s acting performance in the movie. “In this film, Denzel [Washington] and ASAP go toe to toe.”

“What’s interesting is, even before I got involved with this film, I always thought that ASAP looked like he could be Denzel’s son. There’s a big resemblance,” he continued. “So when you see it on the screen, it adds an element of father and son. Don’t sleep on ASAP.”

Despite working with a legendary, award-winning actor like Denzel, Spike says Rocky wasn’t at all fazed.

“I’ve done five films with Denzel and a lot of times when he’s in a scene with somebody, they just get overwhelmed because he’s one of the world’s greatest living actors today,” he said. “But ASAP wasn’t having that. Toe to toe. I mean, they were going at it.”

Rocky plays Yung Felon in Highest 2 Lowest, Spike’s remake of Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 Japanese film High and Low, according to VarietyHe’s an aspiring rapper trying to get noticed by Washington’s character, who Deadline describes as “a titan music mogul, widely known as having the ‘best ears in the business.’” 

The film arrives in theaters Aug. 15 and on Apple TV+ on Sept. 5.

'Dawson's Creek' cast reuniting to support cancer charity and James Van Der Beek
The cast of television’s “Dawson’s Creek” poses for a photo in 1997. From left to right are Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson. (Photo by Warner Bros.)

The cast of Dawson’s Creek is reuniting for a good cause.

For the first time since the series wrapped in 2003, the cast is coming together in New York City for a live reading of the teen drama’s pilot episode in support of F Cancer and James Van Der Beek, who is currently battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Van Der Beek, Michelle WilliamsKatie HolmesJoshua JacksonMary Beth PeilJohn Wesley ShippMary-Margaret HumesNina Repeta, Kerr SmithMeredith Monroe and Busy Philipps are participating.

Smith, Monroe and Philipps, who joined the show after the first season, will be reading various parts in the pilot.

The reading will take place one night only on Sept. 22 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT on Broadway Direct.

Van Deer Beek, who played Dawson Leery in the series, revealed his cancer diagnosis in November.

