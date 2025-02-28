‘A Walk to Remember’ reboot in the works

Warner Brothers/Getty Images

Grab some tissues, because a reboot of A Walk to Remember is officially in the works.

Monarch Media has secured the rights to the bestselling 1999 novel by Nicholas Sparks and is teaming up with Denise Di Novi and Hunt Lowry — the producers of the 2002 film adaptation that starred Mandy Moore and Shane West — for this new version.

The logline reads, “A rebellious high school senior falls for a quiet, faith-driven girl after being forced to participate in a school play, discovering the transformative power of love, forgiveness and the beauty of living each day with purpose.”

A Walk to Remember grossed more than $46 million at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, and has been a fan-favorite throughout the years.

The film won Moore breakthrough actress awards at the MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards. West and Moore also won the Teen Choice Award for their onscreen chemistry.

One of the producers from Monarch Media, Steve Barnett, said in a statement, “A Walk to Remember has endured as a beloved coming-of-age drama, captivating audiences with its heartfelt story of young love, personal growth and the power of faith for decades.”

Di Novi said she’s grateful for the “opportunity to bring this enduring and inspirational story of faith, hope and love to a new generation,” while Lowry said he’s “delighted to be bringing this timeless story to a new generation of moviegoers.”

No additional details are available, including casting or an expected release date.

Gal Gadot reveals she had ‘massive blood clot’ in brain while pregnant
Michael Tullberg/Getty Images

Gal Gadot is opening up about a scary medical condition she faced midpregnancy this year.

The Wonder Woman actress shared in an Instagram post Sunday that she had been diagnosed with “a massive blood clot” in her brain eight months into her most recent pregnancy.

Gadot wrote in the caption that 2024 had been a year “of profound challenges and deep reflections.” She added that along with raising awareness and supporting others facing similar conditions, detailing her experience was her way of “pulling back the curtain on the fragile reality behind the curated moments we share on social media.”

Gadot went on to explain the diagnosis she received while pregnant with her daughter Ori, whose birth she announced in March 2024.

“In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain,” she wrote. “For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth. In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live.”

Gadot wrote that after the diagnosis, she rushed to the hospital and “underwent emergency surgery.”

“My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel,” she wrote.

Gadot thanked the team of doctors for the care she received at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, writing, “Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back.”

The actress said the experience taught her “it’s vital to listen to our bodies and trust what it’s telling us.”

“Pain, discomfort, or even subtle changes often carry deeper meaning, and being attuned to your body can be life saving,” she wrote, sharing that while her condition, cerebral venous thrombosis, is “rare,” it is crucial to “identify early because it’s treatable.”

Gadot wrote in her post Sunday that she decided to share her experience “to empower” others.

“I had no idea that 3 in 100,000 pregnant women in the 30s+ age group are diagnosed with CVT (develop a blood clot in the brain),” she wrote. “[K]nowing it exists is the first step to addressing it.”

“If even one person feels compelled to take action for their health because of this story, it will have been worth sharing,” she wrote.

In addition to Ori, Gadot and her husband, Jaron Varsano, are parents to three other daughters, Alma, Maya and Daniella.

‘The Bachelor”s Rachael Kirkconnell breaks her silence on split from Matt James
Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Rachael Kirkconnell is sharing her side of her split from Matt James after four years together.

While appearing on the Jan. 29 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kirkconnell, who met James on season 25 of The Bachelor, said she’s “doing OK” and that “some days are better than others” after their breakup.

James shocked many fans when he announced in an Instagram post that he and Kirkconnell were no longer together.

James wrote in the caption, “Father God, give Rachael and I strength to mend our broken hearts. Give us a peace about this decision to end our relationship that transcends worldly understanding. Shower our friends and family with kindness and love to comfort us. And remind us that our Joy comes from you, Lord.”

Kirkconnell said that James shared the breakup post “two or three hours after” they privately called it quits while on a trip together in Tokyo. She saw the post right before she got on a flight where she wouldn’t have service for 12 hours, leaving her “freaking out” and “in total shock.”

As for what led to the split, Kirkconnell said they were butting heads in Tokyo, which led to a serious argument about compatibility issues in their relationship and marriage.

“He said that at the end of the day there were just qualities about me that he worries about having in a wife. Like at the end of the day, like, there are things that we aren’t compatible with,” Kirkconnell said.

She added, “And yeah, it was just one of those things where he I think just had this realization that I should want to propose to you by this time. Like, at this point in our relationship, I should be wanting those things and I should be ready for that. But I’m not still, I still don’t feel like we’re ready or I don’t feel like I’m ready. I don’t know if I ever see myself proposing to you. I can’t actually see myself married to you. He said that, you know, maybe one day he would get there, but he doesn’t feel ready now.”

Kirkconnell also said she doesn’t see how she could be with James again given how he handled their split, saying she “forgive[s] him” but feels like he “disrespected” her.

Good Morning America has reached out to James for comment.

Gender-swapped ‘Holes’ TV show pilot ordered for Disney+
Lucy Nicholson/Getty Images

A gender-swapped reimagining of the beloved Louis Sachar book Holes is headed to Disney+, according to Variety.

The streamer has ordered a Holes TV series to pilot, over 20 years after it was adapted to a film. Shia LaBeouf starred in the 2003 Holes movie as Stanley Yelnats, the unlucky boy who is sent to Camp Green Lake, a juvenile detention camp, for a crime he didn’t commit.

The official logline for the new TV show reads, “In this reimagining of the beloved 1998 book from Louis Sachar, a teenage girl is sent to a detention camp where the ruthless Warden forces the campers to dig holes for a mysterious purpose.”

Alina Mankin will write and executive produce the show, while Liz Phang will be its showrunner and also executive produce. Drew Goddard will also executive produce through Goddard Textiles along with Sarah Esberg.

“My mom’s been a schoolteacher for her whole life and, as such, she’s served as a de facto book scout for Goddard Textiles,” Goddard told Variety, who broke the story. “She always knows what ‘the kids’ are into long before everyone else does. ‘Holes’ was the first book she suggested to me – this was back in the late ‘90s – and she was positive it was going to be a phenomenon. It feels good to bring it full circle for Mrs. Goddard and her sixth grade class.”
 

