Abandoned oil and gas wells in US bring fears of leak dangers, ABC News investigation finds

This illustration shows the locations where ABC News tested abandoned oil and gas wells for leaks; ABC News

(WEST TEXAS, Texas) — Rancher Laura Briggs rises early to care for the livestock scattered across her homestead on the arid plains of West Texas. Briggs and her husband saved up for years to purchase the land and build their family’s dream home near the Pecos River.

“It was a lifestyle choice to raise our kids rurally in the hopes that they would appreciate nature and where their food comes from and hard work and the other side of life that’s not so easy,” Briggs, a mother of four, told ABC News. “It could have been so much better without the fight.”

The “fight” that Briggs says has come to dominate her life in recent years centers around the 30-plus abandoned oil and gas wells littered across her ranch and left to rot by their former operators. She knew the inactive wells were on the land when she bought it, but what she didn’t expect to find was that some were leaking and no one was taking responsibility for the cleanup.

“I thought the state regulated this stuff. I never thought that this would be allowed to go on,” Briggs said.

As a result, Briggs’ dream of a bucolic ranch life has instead been marred by animals found covered in oil, concerns for her groundwater and air quality, and even the looming threat of a random explosion.

“My biggest fear is that I have a catastrophe close to my house. We have some wells close to the house and we don’t know what’s going on underground,” she said.

More than 3.5 million abandoned oil and gas wells are littered across the United States and an estimated 14 million Americans live within a mile of one of the wells. Those that leak are known in West Texas as “zombie wells” and can contaminate groundwater and spew carcinogenic chemicals and potent greenhouse gases into the environment, according to the Department of the Interior. In some cases, the wells have been blamed for home explosions.

“These wells are a threat to people and livelihoods, and especially kids and older people and people with health problems,” said Adam Peltz, director and senior attorney of the energy program at the Environmental Defense Fund. “We need to go find them because they’re a problem, not just for the people who live nearby, but for everyone on the planet,” Peltz said.

Despite the potential risks, few abandoned wells are ever regularly checked for leaks. ABC News, after weeks of research and calls with multiple leading experts in the field, identified the datasets, technology and learned the recommended safety practices before fanning out across the nation with gas detectors to locate and test more than 70 abandoned wells for leaks.

ABC News partnered with six owned and affiliated stations as part of the reporting project: KABC, KAKE, KFSN, KMGH, KTRK, and WRTV.

The device used in the investigation can detect hundreds of combustible gases and whether a well is leaking while the test is being conducted, several leading experts confirmed. The device is unable to determine the exact gas type and full scope of any leak over time.

Studies have shown that leaking abandoned wells typically emit methane — a highly combustible and potent greenhouse gas. But they can also leak carcinogenic benzene, as well as hydrogen sulfide or H2S, an extremely deadly gas that can kill humans even during short exposures.

In all, 40 out of the 76 wells tested by ABC News across five states were leaking oil or combustible gas when they were tested. Leaking wells were discovered on Kansas farms, beside New York streams, near Colorado schools and along hiking trails just outside of Los Angeles. The team also looked for leaks in the Gulf of Mexico, where more than 14,000 offshore abandoned wells are located. During a boat ride into Trinity Bay, just outside of Houston, the team carefully tested 10 decaying offshore wells and found seven to be leaking combustible gas at the time.

Billions in Costs to Taxpayers

While abandoned wells have been documented in more than 26 states, no place has more decaying underground pipes than Texas. More than 600,000 of the pipes exist in the state and they are particularly common in the Permian Basin, a prolific oil producing region where Laura Briggs lives.

ABC News tested five of the abandoned wells closest to Briggs’ home and found two to be leaking oil and combustible gas at the time.

The wells’ latest operators declared bankruptcy years ago, making them what’s often called an “orphan well.” With no viable owner, it’s now left up to the state — and ultimately taxpayers — to pay to plug the abandoned wells, permanently sealing off the holes to stop potential contamination from leaks. Despite years of complaints, Briggs says only three of the 30-plus orphan wells on her land have been plugged by the Railroad Commission of Texas, the state agency responsible for regulating the oil and gas industry.

“They’ve been plugged because they leaked so bad, the Railroad Commission literally had to come out and do something,” Briggs said, arguing that the commission often waits until a well suffers a major blowout before committing to plugging the well. Briggs says one of the wells on her property has been leaking oil above ground for nearly 10 years, but the state has so far refused to plug it according to its priority level.

Texas has more than 8,500 documented “orphan” wells and more are added to the list every year. Texas Railroad Commissioner Jim Wright told KTRK in Houston that “we do not have the money” to plug all of Texas orphan wells but that the agency had “developed a very good system” to prioritize plugging operations for those that leak — adding the commission had plugged 730 wells in 2023.

Properly plugging a single abandoned orphan well can cost hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of taxpayer dollars in part because the bonds oil and gas companies are required to post before drilling a well are rarely enough to cover the actual cost of plugging it, leaving taxpayers to pick up the rest of the tab. There have been numerous attempts on both the state and federal level to pass laws raising the bonds required by companies to cover plugging costs, but few have passed as they repeatedly face strong opposition from industry trade groups.

“Industry associations will go to legislators and regulators and say you can’t raise these bond amounts. It’ll put us out of business. Don’t make any changes,” Peltz told ABC News.

“And the problem with that is, well, are we supposed to live with orphan wells? Then why is the public subsidizing this activity? The current arrangement isn’t working so we need to come up with something new,” Peltz said.

The American Petroleum Institute declined to be interviewed for this report and did not respond to written questions. The institute wrote in a statement to ABC News that “the proper sealing of oil and natural gas wells is paramount to ensure safety, sustainability, and environmental protection, and API and our member companies are committed to responsible development of our nation’s energy resources from start to finish.”

In 2021, Congress set aside an unprecedented $4.7 billion for plugging abandoned wells nationwide and the money has begun to flow to qualifying state agencies. However, an ABC News data analysis of multiple sources estimates that the cost of plugging most of the nation’s abandoned and unplugged wells could be more than $250 billion and current government funding will only cover plugging costs for about 6% of the nation’s wells.

‘This ground is dead forever’

Just a few miles from Briggs’ ranch lies one of the most notorious abandoned wells in the nation and a striking example of what can happen if a well is neglected for decades.

Formed by a leaking well that was drilled in the 1950s, the 60-acre Lake Boehmer can seem like a surreal mirage from a distance: its turquoise waters and salt crusted shores standing in stark contrast to the harsh desert plains it has been flooding with toxic water for decades. The well leaks up to 600 gallons a minute of water that contains arsenic, benzene, hydrogen sulfide and at times has even proven radioactive, according to studies by the local water district.

Even before coming within sight of the “lake,” a visitor is greeted by the potent stench of rotten eggs — a tell-tale sign of deadly hydrogen sulfide gas that ABC News detected during its visit.

According to state records, the leaking well that created Lake Boehmer was drilled looking for oil in 1951, but the operators later converted it into a water well before abandoning it. As a result, the Texas Railroad Commission has refused to plug it, claiming the responsibility — and hefty price tag — lies with the county water district. The water district argues only the Railroad Commission has the responsibility and the funds required. As the dispute plays out in court the well continues to leak and some worry it could eventually contaminate local aquifers – the underground rock or sediment that stores water.

“There’s bones all around here, because the birds come and there’s H2S in this water and eventually the gas kills ’em. And so this is where they come to die,” local rancher Schuyler Wight told ABC News.

Wight’s ranch borders Lake Boehmer and is home to more than 200 orphan wells — many of which are leaking. One abandoned well on his land that he showed ABC News had formed a toxic pool of produced water that stretched down nearby dirt roads. While there, ABC News also detected the presence of deadly H2S gas.

“This ground is dead forever,” Wight said while looking out over the site. “This ground will never grow anything on it.”

Shortly after ABC News visited the site, state authorities stopped the leak aboveground but Wight worries they haven’t done enough to protect his groundwater or to prevent another blowout from happening again.

The Wells Buried Beneath America’s Cities

Most abandoned wells are in rural areas like Wight’s, but a surprising number can be found buried beneath America’s cities. Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in Los Angeles. Built atop one of the nation’s oldest and most productive oil fields, thousands of abandoned wells lie buried beneath the city’s development, their presence often only revealed by historic photographs and by those who know where to look.

In the working-class neighborhood of Vista Hermosa, fence posts lining an athletic field are actually methane vents designed to mitigate the risks of more than a dozen abandoned wells buried beneath the field. Three of the wells beneath the field remain unplugged and the vents are designed to discharge potentially harmful gases they can emit away from nearby school buildings into open areas.

“They’re actually a part of the fence. So they’re camouflaged a little bit,” lifelong resident Danny Luna told ABC News on a tour of the area. For years, Luna and Rosalinda Morales, another lifelong resident, have been advocating for authorities to plug the more than 800 documented abandoned wells located beneath their community — which they believe pose a serious public health threat.

“We have a lot of medical conditions here. We have people with autoimmune conditions, cancers,” Morales told ABC News. It is difficult to prove exactly what is causing residents’ health issues in the area, but studies show those living near oil and gas wells are more prone to such illnesses.

Brenda Valdivia says she has been dealing with illnesses she believes are tied to the area’s wells since she was 10 years old. As a child, Valdivia spent time at the home of a baby-sitter that was directly beside an active oil well. By age 10, she was “getting really sick. I had high fevers, rash on my face.” Eventually, she says doctors diagnosed her with lupus and told her it was likely caused by environmental factors after testing failed to show she was genetically predisposed to the disease. She suffered two strokes in one night and has spent most of her life in and out of hospitals.

“I’m still recovering. And I take it day by day,” she said.

Rosalinda Morales, an asthma survivor, grew up beside an active well that was later abandoned and says she spent her “whole life smelling rotten eggs.” For years, Morales’ next-door neighbor complained to authorities of a similar odor emanating from under his front steps. After nothing was done, he ultimately took a jackhammer to the steps and made a startling discovery — an oil well that was emitting potentially deadly H2S gas.

“Pretty scary, because that’s what we’re breathing here,” Morales said. That well, along with another across the street, was eventually plugged by state authorities after it was discovered, but hundreds in the area remain unplugged and mostly buried out of sight.

On the outskirts of the city, however, some of Los Angeles’ abandoned wells can still be seen up close. ABC News located and tested three abandoned wells found alongside a popular hiking trail in El Escorpion Park and found two to be leaking oil and/or combustible gas at the time. One of the wells maxed out ABC News’ gas detector with a reading of 10,000 parts per million.

The device ABC News used does not distinguish which combustible gas it detects and more prolonged testing is required to determine the exact size of the leak. But the New Jersey Department of Health says that exposure to anything over 2,000 parts per million of methane is “immediately dangerous to life and health.” CalGem, the state agency responsible for regulating the oil and gas industry in California, wrote to ABC News that the department “does not permit leaks at any level” from abandoned wells.

Inspection records show state authorities know that these wells have been leaking for years and, while they are on the state’s latest list for plugging, they are behind dozens of other wells deemed a higher priority for plugging by the agency.

CalGem, the state agency responsible for regulating the oil and gas industry, wrote to ABC News that they are currently working through a list of 378 wells for plugging and that the wells we tested in El Escorpion Park are a “top priority” and “will be plugged and sealed soon to protect the environment and ensure public safety.”

Still, for residents living near the abandoned wells, plugging them cannot come soon enough.

“The solution is to make enough noise that maybe we’ll get some of this stuff fixed,” Wight told ABC News.

ABC News’ Timmy Truong, Kate Holland and Alex Myers contributed to this report.

Election officials, concerned about misinformation, confront Elon Musk on his own turf
Karl Tapales/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — On a recent Sunday night in Virginia, Henrico County registrar Mark Coakley was waiting for the start of the Cowboys-Steelers NFL game that was delayed due to inclement weather.

Coakley was scanning X, formerly known as Twitter, when he came across a post by the platform’s billionaire owner, Elon Musk, who is a vocal Trump supporter. Musk had reposted a tweet from 2023 that falsely claimed that “election integrity leaders in Virginia” found fraudulent votes in Henrico County from the 2020 election.

“Is this accurate @CommunityNotes?” Musk posted in conjunction with the tweet, engaging X’s Community Notes feature that allows users themselves to fact check a tweet.

Coakley, the county’s top election official, scrambled to respond. On Monday morning, the Henrico County’s X account debunked the premise of Musk’s posts in a five-post thread.

“They were uninformed tweets,” Coakley recalled in an interview with ABC News. “Media was calling, friends were calling me.”

The challenge for Coakley: While Musk’s initial post has garnered 27.7 million views, Coakley’s response has received fewer than 100,000. It’s a contemporary spin on the old adage that a lie can travel halfway around the world while the truth is still putting on its shoes.

As Musk has continued to promote false and misleading election information on X, election officials have increasingly confronted him on his own platform. But their reach typically pales in comparison to Musk’s 200 million followers.

“It’s just not a fair battle,” said Larry Norden, a voting expert at the Brennan Center for Justice, a nonprofit think tank.

In Philadelphia, Musk reposted a tweet suggesting that 5,200 voters had registered with the same address. “This is crazy,” Musk commented.

Seth Bluestein, a Philadelphia County Commissioner, replied hours later, tweeting, “The post you shared is spreading disinformation.”

But while Musk’s initial tweet drew nearly 10 million views, Bluestein’s response garnered fewer than 10,000.

Even some Republican officials have confronted Musk on X. Stephen Richer, the GOP recorder in Maricopa County, Arizona, has regularly quarreled with Musk online over alleged election misinformation targeting the state — and has even offered to connect with Musk in person.

“On every previous post you’ve made about Arizona elections (all of which have been wrong, but you’ve never corrected any of them), I’ve offered my office as a resource to you (and anyone) who wants actual answers to these questions,” Richer told Musk in a post in September.

Sam Woolley, a disinformation researcher at the University of Pittsburgh, said Musk has treated X as his own “bully pulpit” to support Trump and denigrate the election system since taking control of the company in 2022.

“This is certainly a case of a very powerful individual using not only his ownership of the platform but also his ability to control massive swaths of engagement on the platform for his own benefit and for the benefit of his political allies,” Woolley said.

Not only are the misinformation narratives promoted by Musk “corrosive to democracy,” Norden said, but the time and energy required to rebut them might actually undermine election officials’ ability to execute their other election-related work.

“It’s distracting,” Norden said. “We are putting a huge load on election officials, and if, on top of that, they have to respond to a guy who boosts his own content on his own network to spread lies, it’s distracting from the essential work that they need to do. That is troubling.”

Musk did not respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

Despite the enormous online reach of the world’s richest man, at least one election official has managed to match it: Jocelyn Benson, the secretary of state in Michigan.

After Musk suggested on X that there are more registered voters in the state than eligible voters, Benson shot back.

“Let’s be clear: @elonmusk is spreading dangerous disinformation,” Benson wrote. “Here are the facts: There aren’t more voters than citizens in Michigan. There are 7.2 million active registered voters and 7.9 citizens of voting age in our state.”

Musk’s initial retweet received some 32 million views.

But Benson’s response topped it, getting 33.5 million.

Prosecutors in Trump hush money case oppose dismissal, but are OK pausing case
Justin Lane – Pool/Getty Image

(NEW YORK) — Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney’s office said Tuesday they would oppose President-elect Trump’s attempt to dismiss his criminal hush money conviction in New York — but they told the judge they do not object to pausing the case.

The DA’s office faced a Tuesday deadline to propose the next steps in the case after the “unprecedented circumstances” of the former president’s election following his conviction on 34 felony counts earlier this year.

Trump’s sentencing in the criminal case is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 26, though defense attorneys have asked New York Judge Juan Merchan to dismiss the case ahead of Trump’s impending inauguration.

Trump’s lawyers laid out their new argument to dismiss the case in a filing made public Tuesday, writing that the case must be dismissed because a sitting president is immune from prosecution.

“To require President Trump to address further criminal proceedings at this point would not only violate the federal Constitution, but also disrupt the Presidential transition process,” wrote defense lawyers Todd Blanche and Emil Bove, both of whom Trump nominated last week to top DOJ posts.

Prosecutors pushed back on that claim, arguing that presidential immunity would not apply to a defendant who had already been convicted for conduct that is entirely private.

The district attorney’s office instead suggested deferring all remaining proceedings in the case, including the Nov. 26 sentencing, until after Trump leaves the White House in 2029.

“The People deeply respect the Office of the President, are mindful of the demands and obligations of the presidency, and acknowledge that Defendant’s inauguration will raise unprecedented legal questions. We also deeply respect the fundamental role of the jury in our constitutional system,” prosecutors wrote.

Defense lawyers argued that, while Trump is not yet president, presidential immunity equally applies during the transition process and added that their appeal of the case would “take a year or more” and possibly reach the Supreme Court, dragging the case well past Inauguration Day.

“There is no material difference between President Trump’s current status after his overwhelming victory in the national election and that of a sitting President following inauguration,” their filing said.

Judge Merchan will have the final say regarding the next steps in the case.

Since July, Trump’s attorneys have been pushing to have the conviction vacated and the case dismissed by arguing that prosecutors filled “glaring holes in their case” with evidence of official acts that the Supreme Court recently ruled off limits in its landmark presidential immunity decision.

Trump’s lawyers have also argued for a dismissal by citing the Presidential Transition Act of 1963, which urges government officers to take “lawful steps to avoid or minimize disruptions” to the presidential transition.

Prosecutors have argued that the Supreme Court’s ruling that Trump is entitled to immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts undertaken while in office has no bearing on Trump’s conviction.

“The People agree that these are unprecedented circumstances,” prosecutor Matthew Colangelo told the court last week.

Trump was convicted in May of all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to a hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to silence allegations about a 2006 sexual encounter with Trump in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.

His conviction carries a maximum penalty of up to four years in prison, but first-time offenders would normally receive a lesser sentence.

Hurricane Milton tracker: Florida braces for Wednesday night landfall near Sarasota
NOAA

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) — Hurricane Milton, which re-strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane Tuesday afternoon, is taking aim at Florida’s west coast. Landfall is expected late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane.

Milton is closing in as Floridians are still recovering from the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Helene.

Over a dozen counties issue mandatory evacuation orders

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of over a dozen Florida counties: Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, St. Johns and Volusia.

“If you live in a storm surge evacuation zone and you’re asked to leave by your local officials, please do that,” Michael Brennan, the director of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, told ABC News Live on Sunday. “You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to get to a safe place, often just tens of miles to get inland, out of that evacuation zone, to a shelter, a friend or loved one’s home.”

Brennan also urged Floridians to prepare a disaster kit with several days’ worth of nonperishable food, water, medicine and batteries.

Over 1,700 flights canceled, at least 6 airports closing

Over 1,700 flights have been canceled across the country as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are all closing for the storm.

The Florida Division of Emergency Services said it has partnered with Uber to provide free rides to and from shelters as residents evacuate ahead of Milton.

Biden offers Florida officials assistance ahead of Milton landfall

President Joe Biden spoke to local officials from Clearwater and Pinellas County, Florida, Tuesday night to talk about the “ongoing preparations for Hurricane Milton,” the White House said.

The president told Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector and Pinellas County Chairwoman Kathleen Peters “to call him directly if they need additional assistance on response and recovery efforts,” the White House added.

-ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart

Tampa approaching ’11th hour,’ sheriff says as Milton approaches

“We’re approaching that 11th hour,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Wednesday as the Tampa Bay area prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

“My message is simple,” Chronister said in a video posted to the department’s X page. “If you need to get someplace safe for whatever reason, the time to do so is now.”

“If you need to get to a shelter, do so immediately,” the department wrote alongside the video.

The wider Tampa area is projected to experience storm surge of up to 15 feet and wind gusts of over 100 mph when Milton makes landfall on Wednesday night.

Sarasota County expands evacuation orders

Sarasota County in southwest Florida expanded its evacuation orders early Wednesday in preparation for Hurricane Milton’s expected landfall.

The county said in a post to X that its evacuation orders now also include those areas classified as “Level C.” Levels A and B are already under evacuation orders.

Level C areas are considered at risk in Category 3 storm conditions with winds of 111 to 130 mph and storm surge of up to 18 feet.

Sarasota County’s evacuation levels go as high as Level E, which is for Category 5 storms with winds higher than 155 mph and storm surge up to 32 feet.

Milton is expected to make landfall near the city of Sarasota between 9 p.m. and midnight on Wednesday as a high-end Category 3 or low-end Category 4 storm.

Hurricane Milton growing on Florida approach

Hurricane Milton is growing in size and its wind field is widening as it approaches the Florida coast.

The storm is expected to make landfall near Sarasota, Florida, on Wednesday evening as either a high-end Category 3 or low-end Category 4 hurricane, with winds of 125 to 130 mph.

Tampa Bay is expecting 10 to 15 feet of storm surge, with the estimated surge for St. Petersburg now down to 10 to 12 feet.

Fort Myers is now also facing a higher storm surge threat, possibly up to 12 feet.

The storm surge in the Tampa Bay and Fort Myers areas is expected to set new records.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Milton’s Florida landfall expected after 9 p.m.

Hurricane Milton is around 300 miles southwest of Tampa as Florida braces for impact between 9 p.m. ET and midnight on Wednesday.

Milton regained Category 5 status with 165 mph winds on Tuesday, becoming the strongest Atlantic hurricane so late in the calendar year since Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

Landfall is projected just south of Tampa, possibly near Sarasota. Milton is expected to make landfall as a high end Category 3 hurricane with winds of around 125 mph — shy of Category 4 which begins at 130 mph.

The Tampa Bay area is expected to experience strong wind gusts of over 100 mph during landfall, with wind gusts of more than 74 mph possible even on the east coast of Florida around Cape Canaveral.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for the east and west coast of Florida, with tropical storm warnings issued as far south as Miami and the Florida Keys.

Milton’s storm surge poses the most significant threat. Tampa Bay and Fort Myers are expecting record breaking storm surge of up to 15 and 12 feet, respectively.

Heavy rain is expected to bring flash flooding. As many as 18 inches of rain is possible from Tampa to Orlando, and in parts of central Florida.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Milton to hit Florida as a ‘dangerous major hurricane,’ NHC says

Hurricane Milton was a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds close to 160 mph as of 1 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. The storm is in the Gulf of Mexico moving northeast towards Florida at around 12 mph.

The storm is expected to make landfall along Florida’s west-central coast as a Category 3 storm late Wednesday or early Thursday, subsequently moving off the east coast of Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday afternoon.

“Milton is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the west-central coast of Florida,” the NHC said early Wednesday. “Weather conditions are expected to begin deteriorating this afternoon.”

Hurricane-force winds extend outward from Milton’s center to around 30 miles, with tropical-storm-force extending out to 140 miles.

St. Petersburg issues safety advisory for downtown tower cranes

Officials in St. Petersburg issued a public safety advisory Tuesday for residents and businesses near tower cranes ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida.

Due to anticipated wind gusts from the storm exceeding 100 mph, the high winds could potentially exceed the safe operational limits for tower cranes and pose a risk of malfunction, the city said in a press release.

“Lowering or securing a tower crane is scheduled weeks in advance and is not a feasible option within the timeframe of an approaching storm due to the rapid intensification and forecasted path,” the city said.

The four construction sites of “particular concern” are 400 Central Ave. (downtown), 275 1st Ave. S (downtown) 1000 1st Ave. N (downtown) and 101 Main St. N (Carillon), according to the city.

Bradenton mayor says, ‘We can replace your home, we can’t replace your life’

Ahead of Hurricane Milton’s impact, the mayor of Bradenton, Florida, joined ABC News Live Tuesday to issue a grave warning to residents who are not planning to evacuate.

“Get out of these areas because we can replace your home, we can’t replace your life,” Mayor Gene Brown said. “And we don’t want to be finding bodies floating in rivers — and we’ve seen that before,” he added.

Bradenton lies on the west coast of Florida, sitting in the middle of the forecast path for Hurricane Milton, which is forecast to make landfall between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Brown added that a local sheriff is advising those who do not evacuate to “Write your name on your arm so we can identify you. We’re all talking the same way,” Brown said.

Jacksonville mayor urges residents to shelter, stay off roads

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan urged residents to prepare for Hurricane Milton’s impact in a press conference Tuesday.

Deegan asked residents to “batten down the hatches” and hunker down until conditions improve.

“We are expecting river flooding at the height of the storm, with peak tides carrying into Thursday evening,” said Deegan. “We’re asking everyone to stay off the roads. If you haven’t already decided where you’ll shelter, please do so now and stay there.”

-ABC News’ Jason Volack

Timelapse video shows Hurricane Milton as seen from space

In stunning video footage taken by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, Hurricane Milton is seen from space as it makes its way toward landfall.

Dominick shared the video on X, which he captured through the window of the SpaceX Crew Dragon, which is docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

American Airlines adds 2,000 seats for flights out of Florida

As Florida residents face urgent evacuation warnings ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall, American Airlines is adding 2,000 seats to flights out of Florida Tuesday, the airline said in a statement.

The airline said they will operate multiple additional flights out of Orlando International Airport “to allow customers who would like to evacuate by air the opportunity to do so.”

Milton strengthens to Category 5 again

Milton has re-strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane with 165 mph winds.

17% of stations without gas in Florida: GasBuddy

On Tuesday afternoon, 17.4% of Florida’s gas stations were out of fuel, according to GasBuddy data.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that, despite long lines at gas stations, the state didn’t have a fuel shortage. He said on Tuesday that 27 fuel trucks were escorted by the highway patrol overnight to help replenish gas stations.

Disney World announces closure

Disney World said its parks will close in phases as the hurricane approaches.

Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday while Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney Springs will close one hour later.

The parks will likely stay closed on Thursday, Disney said.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Florida faces its largest emergency health care facility evacuation

Florida is facing its largest-ever evacuation of emergency health care facilities due to Hurricane Milton, a Florida Department of Health spokesperson told ABC News.

-ABC News’ Mary Kekatos

White House using Reddit to try to combat hurricane misinformation

The White House is launching a Reddit account to try to combat misinformation about hurricanes Helene and Milton, a White House official said.

The White House will use the account to post about how people can access FEMA support. The account will also engage with posts that are sharing false information and correct the record, the official said.

-ABC News’ Cheyenne Haslett

Over 700 flights canceled Tuesday, another 1,500 canceled Wednesday

Over 700 flights have been canceled across the country on Tuesday and another 1,500 flights are canceled on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are all set to close.

The Florida Division of Emergency Services said it has partnered with Uber to provide free rides to and from shelters as residents evacuate ahead of Milton.

United: All flights leaving storm zone are full

United Airlines added extra flights and bigger planes to airports in the storm zone, and now the airline says all of its flights are full.

United currently has 25,000 people booked from affected airports.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are all set to close for the storm.

-ABC News’ Sam Sweeney

Hurricane warnings extend to Florida’s east coast

Hurricane warnings are in effect in Tampa, Fort Myers and Orlando as Hurricane Milton closes in.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings have now also been issued for parts of Florida’s east coast, including Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral and Melbourne.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

DeSantis: Use today to finalize and execute your safety plan

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday urged Floridians to “use today as your day to finalize and execute the plan that is going to protect you and your family” from Hurricane Milton.

Landfall is expected around 11 p.m. Wednesday and the Tampa Bay area is forecast to face a record-breaking storm surge of 10 to 15 feet.

About 1,200 truckloads of debris left by Hurricane Helene have been removed over the last 24 hours, and that removal will continue until it’s no longer safe to do so, DeSantis said.

The governor said 37,000 linemen are either in Florida or on the way to help with power outages.

Twenty-seven fuel trucks were escorted by Florida Highway Patrol overnight to help gas stations running out of fuel, he said.

-ABC News’ Darren Reynolds

Counties issue mandatory evacuation orders

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of counties along Florida’s west coast and even Florida’s east coast, including in Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Volusia.

“If you live in a storm surge evacuation zone and you’re asked to leave by your local officials, please do that,” Michael Brennan, the director of NOAA’s national hurricane center, told ABC News Live on Sunday. “You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to get to a safe place, often just tens of miles to get inland, out of that evacuation zone, to a shelter, a friend or loved one’s home.”

Brennan also urged Floridians to prepare a disaster kit with several days’ worth of nonperishable food, water, medicine and batteries.

Latest forecast

Milton is now a Category 4 hurricane located about 545 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida.

Milton’s outer bands will start lashing Florida’s west coast by Wednesday morning.

Landfall is expected around 11 p.m. Wednesday between St. Petersburg and Sarasota, possibly as a Category 3 hurricane.

Tampa Bay is forecast to face a record-breaking storm surge of 10 to 15 feet.

Storm surge in Fort Myers could reach 6 to 10 feet.

As Milton moves over Florida, winds ahead of the system could push storm surge up to 5 feet in Jacksonville and up to 4 feet in Savannah.

Up to 18 inches of rain is possible by the end of the storm.

Tornadoes are also possible in South Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Milton becomes ‘powerful’ Category 4 storm

Hurricane Milton’s maximum sustained winds were at about 155 mph early Tuesday, classifying the storm as a “powerful” Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said

“While fluctuations in intensity are expected, Milton is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall in Florida,” the center said in a 1 a.m. ET update.

-ABC News’ Jessica Gorman

Hurricane Milton still Category 5, but winds slow to 165 mph

As of its 11 p.m. ET update, the National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Milton now has wind speeds of 165 mph, slowing down by 15 mph from earlier Monday.

The storm still poses an “extremely serious threat” to Florida, the NHC said.

It’s currently moving toward the Northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, per the NHC.

It is still forecast by the NHC to weaken to a Category 3 before making landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

-ABC News Senior Meteorologist Melissa Griffin

President Biden speaks with Gov. DeSantis ahead of Milton hitting Florida

With Hurricane Milton inching closer to Florida, President Joe Biden spoke with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor Monday night, the White House said.

“This evening, the President had separate calls with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to get a firsthand report on recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene, and to discuss preparations for Hurricane Milton,” the White House said in a statement. “He asked the Governor and the Mayor to call him directly if there is anything that can be done to further support the response and recovery efforts.”

Biden also spoke with director of the National Weather Service Kein Graham, who briefed him on the “expected impacts” of Milton on Florida.

Graham emphasized that “this hurricane could have major impacts and that people in the storm’s path should evacuate now while there is ample time to do so,” according to the White House.

-ABC News’ Molly Nagel

Milton strongest hurricane in Gulf in nearly 20 years

Milton is now the strongest hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, by both wind and pressure, in nearly two decades, ABC News has determined.

As of 8 p.m. ET, Hurricane Milton’s winds were holding steady at 180 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Hunters report that Milton’s pressure has fallen to near a new record low of 897 mb. It is currently 650 miles southwest of Tampa, the NHC said.

-ABC News Senior Meteorologist Melissa Griffin

Orlando, Tampa airports among those closing

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, just outside of Tampa, Florida, will close at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and stay shut on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone and is not a public shelter,” airport officials tweeted. “Prepare and stay safe.”

Tampa International Airport will suspend operations beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday and stay closed “until it can assess any damage after the storm,” airport officials said.

The Orlando International Airport will close Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and reopen as soon as it’s safe, officials said. Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) will cease operations at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Homeland Security secretary tells those with evacuation order to ‘leave NOW’

Those currently under an evacuation order due to the threat of Hurricane Milton should leave now, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tweeted Monday evening.

“Hurricane #Milton is intensifying to record strength. If you’ve received an evacuation order, leave NOW,” he tweeted. “@DHSgov, the Biden-Harris Admin, and local and state partners are prepositioning life-saving resources. Stay informed via @FEMA or the FEMA app.”

FEMA outlines preparations for Milton, talks ‘extremely damaging’ misinformation

Keith Turi, acting director of response and recovery for FEMA, outlined on Monday the agency’s preparations for Hurricane Milton and urged anyone in the storm’s path to take it seriously.

“We’re urging anyone that is in an evacuation area, anyone that is told to evacuate, to please do so,” Turi said.

He also hit back against misinformation and conspiracy theories about the storm, calling it “extremely damaging.” In Georgia on Friday, former President Donald Trump pushed the baseless claim that FEMA had diverted disaster funds towards cities with an influx of migrants.

“It’s unfortunate, because these individuals have been through extremely traumatic times,” Turi said. “They’ve lost loved ones, they’ve lost their home and now they’re being influenced by information that just isn’t accurate.”

Milton storm surge forecast grows, winds now 180 mph

The storm surge forecast for Hurricane Milton has been revised higher by the National Hurricane Center.

Florida’s west coast can expect a maximum of 10-15 feet in some areas, according to the NHC. Milton poses an “extremely serious” threat, the NHC said.

Winds are now clocking in at 180 mph, the NHC reported.

Helene debris removal will continue until Milton’s winds reach tropical storm strength

The removal of debris from Hurricane Helene will continue until Hurricane Milton’s winds reach tropical storm strength in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, noting that 663 total truckloads of debris have already removed.

Schools in at least 20 counties will be closed on Tuesday and many more will be closed on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton moves in.

There’s no fuel shortage in Florida, DeSantis said. Some gas stations have run out of fuel, but more is coming, he said.

-ABC News’ Darren Reynolds

Latest forecast

Milton, currently a Category 5 hurricane with 175 mph winds, is located about 700 miles southwest of Tampa.

Hurricane Milton strengthened from a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 5 hurricane in just 10 hours.

Milton now ranks as the third-greatest 24-hour hurricane intensification by wind speed in the Atlantic Basin. (Records are based on data since the satellite-er began in the 1960s.) The only other hurricanes to intensify faster were Wilma in 2005 and Felix in 2007.

Milton is expected to remain a powerful Category 5 hurricane through Tuesday.

It’s forecast to weaken to a Category 3 on Wednesday before making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Hurricane watches are in effect in Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Naples and Orlando.

Storm surge will be one of the biggest threats from Milton.

Hurricane Helene just brought a record 6 to 8 feet of storm surge to the Tampa Bay area, and Hurricane Milton is now forecast to smash that record with 8 to 12 feet of storm surge. Fort Myers could see 5 to 10 feet and Naples could get 4 to 7 feet of storm surge.

Milton will also bring very heavy rain, adding to the rainfall a separate system is dumping on Florida now.

A widespread 5 to 10 inches of rain is possible by the end of the week, with local amounts up to 15 inches, which could cause considerable urban and river flooding.

-ABC News’ Melissa Griffin

DeSantis refuses call from Harris ahead of Hurricane Milton

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to take a call from Vice President Kamala Harris about Hurricane Milton because his team believes the call is politically motivated, according to a source close to the governor.

DeSantis staffers also said the governor has not spoken to President Joe Biden in at least the last few days.

The governor did speak with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Sunday, and federal officials are continuing to work with state emergency managers to prepare for Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

DeSantis’ refusal to take Harris’ call was first reported by NBC News.

-ABC News’ Will McDuffie and Jay O’Brien

Disney World remains open

Walt Disney World Resort is currently open and operating as normal.

“We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members,” the resort said on its website.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

-ABC News’ Yi-Jin Yu

Counties issue mandatory evacuation orders

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of counties along Florida’s west coast, including in Charlotte, Citrus, Hillsborough, Lee and Manatee.

“If you live in a storm surge evacuation zone and you’re asked to leave by your local officials, please do that,” Michael Brennan, the director of NOAA’s national hurricane center, told ABC News Live on Sunday. “You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to get to a safe place, often just tens of miles to get inland, out of that evacuation zone, to a shelter, a friend or loved one’s home.”

Brennan also urged Floridians to prepare a disaster kit with several days’ worth of nonperishable food, water, medicine and batteries.

Milton strengthens to Category 5 hurricane

Milton rapidly intensified to a Category 5 hurricane late Monday morning.

Within hours, Milton strengthened to a Category 2, then a Category 3, then a Category 4 and finally a Category 5.

University of Florida cancels classes

The University of Florida is canceling classes on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Milton. The school plans to reopen on Friday morning, officials said.

Biden approves Florida emergency declaration

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Florida to allow federal assistance to begin supplementing local efforts ahead of Hurricane Milton.

-ABC News’ Justin Ryan Gomez

Milton expected to strengthen to Category 5 hurricane

Milton — currently a high-end Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds — is forecast to strengthen in a few hours to a Category 5 hurricane with 160 mph winds.

The storm will then weaken slightly as it approaches Florida on Wednesday night.

Milton is forecast to make landfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds.

Counties issue evacuation orders

Evacuation orders have been issued in counties along Florida’s west coast, including Charlotte, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.

DeSantis: ‘Time is going to start running out very, very soon’

Fifty-one out of Florida’s 67 counties are under a state of emergency as the state braces for Hurricane Milton, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday.

The governor urged residents to pay attention to evacuation orders.

“Time is going to start running out very, very soon,” he warned.

“Please, if you’re in the Tampa Bay area, you need to evacuate,” Kevin Guthrie, executive director of Florida Emergency Management, urged at a news conference.

“Drowning deaths due to storm surge are 100% preventable if you leave.”

Waste removal trucks are urgently trying to get debris from Hurricane Helene off the streets of coastal communities before Milton hits.

DeSantis said debris will continue to be cleared until it’s no longer safe to do so.

Nearly 500 truckloads of debris from the barrier islands and Pinellas County have been moved to debris landfills in the last 24 hours, he said.

St. Pete-Clearwater, Tampa airports to close

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, just outside of Tampa, Florida, will close at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and stay shut on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone and is not a public shelter,” airport officials tweeted. “Prepare and stay safe.”

Tampa International Airport will suspend operations beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday and stay closed “until it can assess any damage after the storm,” airport officials said.

Milton strengthens to Category 4

Milton rapidly intensified to a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds Monday morning.

Within hours, Milton strengthened to a Category 2, then a Category 3 and then a Category 4.

Latest forecast: Landfall expected Wednesday night

Hurricane Milton is forecast to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane. Landfall is expected anywhere between just north of Tampa to south of Sarasota.

A record-breaking storm surge of 8 to 12 feet is forecast for the storm surge-prone city of Tampa. This comes just after Hurricane Helene brought a record storm surge of 6 to 8 feet to Tampa Bay.

A hurricane watch was issued for Tampa Bay and Fort Myers, while a tropical storm watch is in effect from Apalachicola to Key West.

Water inundation from Fort Myers to Tampa could be higher than the record-breaking 7 feet recorded during Helene.

Flooding is also a threat since a separate storm has dumped rain on Florida for the last several days.

Milton strengthens to Category 3

Hurricane Milton early on Monday strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane, with wind speeds of about 120 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Milton strengthens to Category 2 hurricane

Hurricane Milton strengthened rapidly early Monday, with wind speeds climbing to 100 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane watch was issued for the area around Tampa Bay, along Florida’s western coast.

The storm, which is in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to become a major hurricane on Monday, meaning its winds are expected to reach or exceed 111 mph.

Landfall is expected on Wednesday night, with the storm expected to be a Category 3 storm with winds of about 125 mph.

-ABC News’ Max Golembo

Milton forecast to be major hurricane

Hurricane Milton, which strengthened on Sunday into a Category 1 storm, is forecast to make landfall as a “major” hurricane on Florida’s west coast this week, the National Hurricane Center said.

“While it is too soon to specify the exact magnitude and location of the greatest impacts, there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning early Wednesday,” the center said in a late Sunday advisory.

 

