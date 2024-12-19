Abandoned oil and gas wells in US bring fears of leak dangers, ABC News investigation finds

NOAA

(TALLAHASSEE, FL) — Hurricane Milton, which re-strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane Tuesday afternoon, is taking aim at Florida’s west coast. Landfall is expected late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane.

Milton is closing in as Floridians are still recovering from the devastation unleashed by Hurricane Helene.

Over a dozen counties issue mandatory evacuation orders

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of over a dozen Florida counties: Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Sarasota, St. Johns and Volusia.

“If you live in a storm surge evacuation zone and you’re asked to leave by your local officials, please do that,” Michael Brennan, the director of NOAA’s National Hurricane Center, told ABC News Live on Sunday. “You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to get to a safe place, often just tens of miles to get inland, out of that evacuation zone, to a shelter, a friend or loved one’s home.”

Brennan also urged Floridians to prepare a disaster kit with several days’ worth of nonperishable food, water, medicine and batteries.

Over 1,700 flights canceled, at least 6 airports closing

Over 1,700 flights have been canceled across the country as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are all closing for the storm.

The Florida Division of Emergency Services said it has partnered with Uber to provide free rides to and from shelters as residents evacuate ahead of Milton.

Biden offers Florida officials assistance ahead of Milton landfall

President Joe Biden spoke to local officials from Clearwater and Pinellas County, Florida, Tuesday night to talk about the “ongoing preparations for Hurricane Milton,” the White House said.

The president told Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector and Pinellas County Chairwoman Kathleen Peters “to call him directly if they need additional assistance on response and recovery efforts,” the White House added.

Tampa approaching ’11th hour,’ sheriff says as Milton approaches

“We’re approaching that 11th hour,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said Wednesday as the Tampa Bay area prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Milton.

“My message is simple,” Chronister said in a video posted to the department’s X page. “If you need to get someplace safe for whatever reason, the time to do so is now.”

“If you need to get to a shelter, do so immediately,” the department wrote alongside the video.

The wider Tampa area is projected to experience storm surge of up to 15 feet and wind gusts of over 100 mph when Milton makes landfall on Wednesday night.

Sarasota County expands evacuation orders

Sarasota County in southwest Florida expanded its evacuation orders early Wednesday in preparation for Hurricane Milton’s expected landfall.

The county said in a post to X that its evacuation orders now also include those areas classified as “Level C.” Levels A and B are already under evacuation orders.

Level C areas are considered at risk in Category 3 storm conditions with winds of 111 to 130 mph and storm surge of up to 18 feet.

Sarasota County’s evacuation levels go as high as Level E, which is for Category 5 storms with winds higher than 155 mph and storm surge up to 32 feet.

Milton is expected to make landfall near the city of Sarasota between 9 p.m. and midnight on Wednesday as a high-end Category 3 or low-end Category 4 storm.

Hurricane Milton growing on Florida approach

Hurricane Milton is growing in size and its wind field is widening as it approaches the Florida coast.

The storm is expected to make landfall near Sarasota, Florida, on Wednesday evening as either a high-end Category 3 or low-end Category 4 hurricane, with winds of 125 to 130 mph.

Tampa Bay is expecting 10 to 15 feet of storm surge, with the estimated surge for St. Petersburg now down to 10 to 12 feet.

Fort Myers is now also facing a higher storm surge threat, possibly up to 12 feet.

The storm surge in the Tampa Bay and Fort Myers areas is expected to set new records.

Milton’s Florida landfall expected after 9 p.m.

Hurricane Milton is around 300 miles southwest of Tampa as Florida braces for impact between 9 p.m. ET and midnight on Wednesday.

Milton regained Category 5 status with 165 mph winds on Tuesday, becoming the strongest Atlantic hurricane so late in the calendar year since Hurricane Wilma in 2005.

Landfall is projected just south of Tampa, possibly near Sarasota. Milton is expected to make landfall as a high end Category 3 hurricane with winds of around 125 mph — shy of Category 4 which begins at 130 mph.

The Tampa Bay area is expected to experience strong wind gusts of over 100 mph during landfall, with wind gusts of more than 74 mph possible even on the east coast of Florida around Cape Canaveral.

Hurricane warnings have been issued for the east and west coast of Florida, with tropical storm warnings issued as far south as Miami and the Florida Keys.

Milton’s storm surge poses the most significant threat. Tampa Bay and Fort Myers are expecting record breaking storm surge of up to 15 and 12 feet, respectively.

Heavy rain is expected to bring flash flooding. As many as 18 inches of rain is possible from Tampa to Orlando, and in parts of central Florida.

Milton to hit Florida as a ‘dangerous major hurricane,’ NHC says

Hurricane Milton was a Category 5 hurricane with maximum sustained winds close to 160 mph as of 1 a.m. ET Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. The storm is in the Gulf of Mexico moving northeast towards Florida at around 12 mph.

The storm is expected to make landfall along Florida’s west-central coast as a Category 3 storm late Wednesday or early Thursday, subsequently moving off the east coast of Florida and into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday afternoon.

“Milton is expected to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the west-central coast of Florida,” the NHC said early Wednesday. “Weather conditions are expected to begin deteriorating this afternoon.”

Hurricane-force winds extend outward from Milton’s center to around 30 miles, with tropical-storm-force extending out to 140 miles.

St. Petersburg issues safety advisory for downtown tower cranes

Officials in St. Petersburg issued a public safety advisory Tuesday for residents and businesses near tower cranes ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida.

Due to anticipated wind gusts from the storm exceeding 100 mph, the high winds could potentially exceed the safe operational limits for tower cranes and pose a risk of malfunction, the city said in a press release.

“Lowering or securing a tower crane is scheduled weeks in advance and is not a feasible option within the timeframe of an approaching storm due to the rapid intensification and forecasted path,” the city said.

The four construction sites of “particular concern” are 400 Central Ave. (downtown), 275 1st Ave. S (downtown) 1000 1st Ave. N (downtown) and 101 Main St. N (Carillon), according to the city.

Bradenton mayor says, ‘We can replace your home, we can’t replace your life’

Ahead of Hurricane Milton’s impact, the mayor of Bradenton, Florida, joined ABC News Live Tuesday to issue a grave warning to residents who are not planning to evacuate.

“Get out of these areas because we can replace your home, we can’t replace your life,” Mayor Gene Brown said. “And we don’t want to be finding bodies floating in rivers — and we’ve seen that before,” he added.

Bradenton lies on the west coast of Florida, sitting in the middle of the forecast path for Hurricane Milton, which is forecast to make landfall between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Brown added that a local sheriff is advising those who do not evacuate to “Write your name on your arm so we can identify you. We’re all talking the same way,” Brown said.

Jacksonville mayor urges residents to shelter, stay off roads

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan urged residents to prepare for Hurricane Milton’s impact in a press conference Tuesday.

Deegan asked residents to “batten down the hatches” and hunker down until conditions improve.

“We are expecting river flooding at the height of the storm, with peak tides carrying into Thursday evening,” said Deegan. “We’re asking everyone to stay off the roads. If you haven’t already decided where you’ll shelter, please do so now and stay there.”

Timelapse video shows Hurricane Milton as seen from space

In stunning video footage taken by NASA astronaut Matthew Dominick, Hurricane Milton is seen from space as it makes its way toward landfall.

Dominick shared the video on X, which he captured through the window of the SpaceX Crew Dragon, which is docked at the International Space Station (ISS).

American Airlines adds 2,000 seats for flights out of Florida

As Florida residents face urgent evacuation warnings ahead of Hurricane Milton’s landfall, American Airlines is adding 2,000 seats to flights out of Florida Tuesday, the airline said in a statement.

The airline said they will operate multiple additional flights out of Orlando International Airport “to allow customers who would like to evacuate by air the opportunity to do so.”

Milton strengthens to Category 5 again

Milton has re-strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane with 165 mph winds.

17% of stations without gas in Florida: GasBuddy

On Tuesday afternoon, 17.4% of Florida’s gas stations were out of fuel, according to GasBuddy data.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday that, despite long lines at gas stations, the state didn’t have a fuel shortage. He said on Tuesday that 27 fuel trucks were escorted by the highway patrol overnight to help replenish gas stations.

Disney World announces closure

Disney World said its parks will close in phases as the hurricane approaches.

Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom will close at 1 p.m. Wednesday while Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and Disney Springs will close one hour later.

The parks will likely stay closed on Thursday, Disney said.

Florida faces its largest emergency health care facility evacuation

Florida is facing its largest-ever evacuation of emergency health care facilities due to Hurricane Milton, a Florida Department of Health spokesperson told ABC News.

White House using Reddit to try to combat hurricane misinformation

The White House is launching a Reddit account to try to combat misinformation about hurricanes Helene and Milton, a White House official said.

The White House will use the account to post about how people can access FEMA support. The account will also engage with posts that are sharing false information and correct the record, the official said.

Over 700 flights canceled Tuesday, another 1,500 canceled Wednesday

Over 700 flights have been canceled across the country on Tuesday and another 1,500 flights are canceled on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton closes in on Florida.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are all set to close.

The Florida Division of Emergency Services said it has partnered with Uber to provide free rides to and from shelters as residents evacuate ahead of Milton.

United: All flights leaving storm zone are full

United Airlines added extra flights and bigger planes to airports in the storm zone, and now the airline says all of its flights are full.

United currently has 25,000 people booked from affected airports.

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport and Sarasota Bradenton International Airport are all set to close for the storm.

Hurricane warnings extend to Florida’s east coast

Hurricane warnings are in effect in Tampa, Fort Myers and Orlando as Hurricane Milton closes in.

Hurricane and storm surge warnings have now also been issued for parts of Florida’s east coast, including Daytona Beach, Cape Canaveral and Melbourne.

DeSantis: Use today to finalize and execute your safety plan

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday urged Floridians to “use today as your day to finalize and execute the plan that is going to protect you and your family” from Hurricane Milton.

Landfall is expected around 11 p.m. Wednesday and the Tampa Bay area is forecast to face a record-breaking storm surge of 10 to 15 feet.

About 1,200 truckloads of debris left by Hurricane Helene have been removed over the last 24 hours, and that removal will continue until it’s no longer safe to do so, DeSantis said.

The governor said 37,000 linemen are either in Florida or on the way to help with power outages.

Twenty-seven fuel trucks were escorted by Florida Highway Patrol overnight to help gas stations running out of fuel, he said.

Counties issue mandatory evacuation orders

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of counties along Florida’s west coast and even Florida’s east coast, including in Charlotte, Citrus, Collier, Hernando, Hillsborough, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Volusia.

“If you live in a storm surge evacuation zone and you’re asked to leave by your local officials, please do that,” Michael Brennan, the director of NOAA’s national hurricane center, told ABC News Live on Sunday. “You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to get to a safe place, often just tens of miles to get inland, out of that evacuation zone, to a shelter, a friend or loved one’s home.”

Brennan also urged Floridians to prepare a disaster kit with several days’ worth of nonperishable food, water, medicine and batteries.

Latest forecast

Milton is now a Category 4 hurricane located about 545 miles southwest of Tampa, Florida.

Milton’s outer bands will start lashing Florida’s west coast by Wednesday morning.

Landfall is expected around 11 p.m. Wednesday between St. Petersburg and Sarasota, possibly as a Category 3 hurricane.

Tampa Bay is forecast to face a record-breaking storm surge of 10 to 15 feet.

Storm surge in Fort Myers could reach 6 to 10 feet.

As Milton moves over Florida, winds ahead of the system could push storm surge up to 5 feet in Jacksonville and up to 4 feet in Savannah.

Up to 18 inches of rain is possible by the end of the storm.

Tornadoes are also possible in South Florida on Wednesday and Thursday.

Milton becomes ‘powerful’ Category 4 storm

Hurricane Milton’s maximum sustained winds were at about 155 mph early Tuesday, classifying the storm as a “powerful” Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said

“While fluctuations in intensity are expected, Milton is forecast to remain an extremely dangerous hurricane through landfall in Florida,” the center said in a 1 a.m. ET update.

Hurricane Milton still Category 5, but winds slow to 165 mph

As of its 11 p.m. ET update, the National Hurricane Center said that Hurricane Milton now has wind speeds of 165 mph, slowing down by 15 mph from earlier Monday.

The storm still poses an “extremely serious threat” to Florida, the NHC said.

It’s currently moving toward the Northern coast of the Yucatan Peninsula, per the NHC.

It is still forecast by the NHC to weaken to a Category 3 before making landfall late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

President Biden speaks with Gov. DeSantis ahead of Milton hitting Florida

With Hurricane Milton inching closer to Florida, President Joe Biden spoke with Gov. Ron DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor Monday night, the White House said.

“This evening, the President had separate calls with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Tampa Mayor Jane Castor to get a firsthand report on recovery efforts for Hurricane Helene, and to discuss preparations for Hurricane Milton,” the White House said in a statement. “He asked the Governor and the Mayor to call him directly if there is anything that can be done to further support the response and recovery efforts.”

Biden also spoke with director of the National Weather Service Kein Graham, who briefed him on the “expected impacts” of Milton on Florida.

Graham emphasized that “this hurricane could have major impacts and that people in the storm’s path should evacuate now while there is ample time to do so,” according to the White House.

Milton strongest hurricane in Gulf in nearly 20 years

Milton is now the strongest hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, by both wind and pressure, in nearly two decades, ABC News has determined.

As of 8 p.m. ET, Hurricane Milton’s winds were holding steady at 180 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Hurricane Hunters report that Milton’s pressure has fallen to near a new record low of 897 mb. It is currently 650 miles southwest of Tampa, the NHC said.

Orlando, Tampa airports among those closing

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, just outside of Tampa, Florida, will close at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and stay shut on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone and is not a public shelter,” airport officials tweeted. “Prepare and stay safe.”

Tampa International Airport will suspend operations beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday and stay closed “until it can assess any damage after the storm,” airport officials said.

The Orlando International Airport will close Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. and reopen as soon as it’s safe, officials said. Orlando Executive Airport (ORL) will cease operations at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Sarasota Bradenton International Airport will close at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Homeland Security secretary tells those with evacuation order to ‘leave NOW’

Those currently under an evacuation order due to the threat of Hurricane Milton should leave now, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas tweeted Monday evening.

“Hurricane #Milton is intensifying to record strength. If you’ve received an evacuation order, leave NOW,” he tweeted. “@DHSgov, the Biden-Harris Admin, and local and state partners are prepositioning life-saving resources. Stay informed via @FEMA or the FEMA app.”

FEMA outlines preparations for Milton, talks ‘extremely damaging’ misinformation

Keith Turi, acting director of response and recovery for FEMA, outlined on Monday the agency’s preparations for Hurricane Milton and urged anyone in the storm’s path to take it seriously.

“We’re urging anyone that is in an evacuation area, anyone that is told to evacuate, to please do so,” Turi said.

He also hit back against misinformation and conspiracy theories about the storm, calling it “extremely damaging.” In Georgia on Friday, former President Donald Trump pushed the baseless claim that FEMA had diverted disaster funds towards cities with an influx of migrants.

“It’s unfortunate, because these individuals have been through extremely traumatic times,” Turi said. “They’ve lost loved ones, they’ve lost their home and now they’re being influenced by information that just isn’t accurate.”

Milton storm surge forecast grows, winds now 180 mph

The storm surge forecast for Hurricane Milton has been revised higher by the National Hurricane Center.

Florida’s west coast can expect a maximum of 10-15 feet in some areas, according to the NHC. Milton poses an “extremely serious” threat, the NHC said.

Winds are now clocking in at 180 mph, the NHC reported.

Helene debris removal will continue until Milton’s winds reach tropical storm strength

The removal of debris from Hurricane Helene will continue until Hurricane Milton’s winds reach tropical storm strength in Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said, noting that 663 total truckloads of debris have already removed.

Schools in at least 20 counties will be closed on Tuesday and many more will be closed on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton moves in.

There’s no fuel shortage in Florida, DeSantis said. Some gas stations have run out of fuel, but more is coming, he said.

Latest forecast

Milton, currently a Category 5 hurricane with 175 mph winds, is located about 700 miles southwest of Tampa.

Hurricane Milton strengthened from a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 5 hurricane in just 10 hours.

Milton now ranks as the third-greatest 24-hour hurricane intensification by wind speed in the Atlantic Basin. (Records are based on data since the satellite-er began in the 1960s.) The only other hurricanes to intensify faster were Wilma in 2005 and Felix in 2007.

Milton is expected to remain a powerful Category 5 hurricane through Tuesday.

It’s forecast to weaken to a Category 3 on Wednesday before making landfall on Florida’s Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday.

Hurricane watches are in effect in Tampa, Sarasota, Fort Myers, Naples and Orlando.

Storm surge will be one of the biggest threats from Milton.

Hurricane Helene just brought a record 6 to 8 feet of storm surge to the Tampa Bay area, and Hurricane Milton is now forecast to smash that record with 8 to 12 feet of storm surge. Fort Myers could see 5 to 10 feet and Naples could get 4 to 7 feet of storm surge.

Milton will also bring very heavy rain, adding to the rainfall a separate system is dumping on Florida now.

A widespread 5 to 10 inches of rain is possible by the end of the week, with local amounts up to 15 inches, which could cause considerable urban and river flooding.

DeSantis refuses call from Harris ahead of Hurricane Milton

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to take a call from Vice President Kamala Harris about Hurricane Milton because his team believes the call is politically motivated, according to a source close to the governor.

DeSantis staffers also said the governor has not spoken to President Joe Biden in at least the last few days.

The governor did speak with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Sunday, and federal officials are continuing to work with state emergency managers to prepare for Hurricane Milton’s landfall.

DeSantis’ refusal to take Harris’ call was first reported by NBC News.

Disney World remains open

Walt Disney World Resort is currently open and operating as normal.

“We are closely monitoring the path of the projected storm as we continue to prioritize the safety of our Guests and Cast Members,” the resort said on its website.

Counties issue mandatory evacuation orders

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued in parts of counties along Florida’s west coast, including in Charlotte, Citrus, Hillsborough, Lee and Manatee.

“If you live in a storm surge evacuation zone and you’re asked to leave by your local officials, please do that,” Michael Brennan, the director of NOAA’s national hurricane center, told ABC News Live on Sunday. “You don’t have to drive hundreds of miles to get to a safe place, often just tens of miles to get inland, out of that evacuation zone, to a shelter, a friend or loved one’s home.”

Brennan also urged Floridians to prepare a disaster kit with several days’ worth of nonperishable food, water, medicine and batteries.

Milton strengthens to Category 5 hurricane

Milton rapidly intensified to a Category 5 hurricane late Monday morning.

Within hours, Milton strengthened to a Category 2, then a Category 3, then a Category 4 and finally a Category 5.

University of Florida cancels classes

The University of Florida is canceling classes on Wednesday and Thursday due to Hurricane Milton. The school plans to reopen on Friday morning, officials said.

Biden approves Florida emergency declaration

President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration for Florida to allow federal assistance to begin supplementing local efforts ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Milton expected to strengthen to Category 5 hurricane

Milton — currently a high-end Category 4 hurricane with 155 mph winds — is forecast to strengthen in a few hours to a Category 5 hurricane with 160 mph winds.

The storm will then weaken slightly as it approaches Florida on Wednesday night.

Milton is forecast to make landfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds.

Counties issue evacuation orders

Evacuation orders have been issued in counties along Florida’s west coast, including Charlotte, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Pinellas and Sarasota.

DeSantis: ‘Time is going to start running out very, very soon’

Fifty-one out of Florida’s 67 counties are under a state of emergency as the state braces for Hurricane Milton, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday.

The governor urged residents to pay attention to evacuation orders.

“Time is going to start running out very, very soon,” he warned.

“Please, if you’re in the Tampa Bay area, you need to evacuate,” Kevin Guthrie, executive director of Florida Emergency Management, urged at a news conference.

“Drowning deaths due to storm surge are 100% preventable if you leave.”

Waste removal trucks are urgently trying to get debris from Hurricane Helene off the streets of coastal communities before Milton hits.

DeSantis said debris will continue to be cleared until it’s no longer safe to do so.

Nearly 500 truckloads of debris from the barrier islands and Pinellas County have been moved to debris landfills in the last 24 hours, he said.

St. Pete-Clearwater, Tampa airports to close

The St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport, just outside of Tampa, Florida, will close at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and stay shut on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The airport is in a mandatory evacuation zone and is not a public shelter,” airport officials tweeted. “Prepare and stay safe.”

Tampa International Airport will suspend operations beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday and stay closed “until it can assess any damage after the storm,” airport officials said.

Milton strengthens to Category 4

Milton rapidly intensified to a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds Monday morning.

Within hours, Milton strengthened to a Category 2, then a Category 3 and then a Category 4.

Latest forecast: Landfall expected Wednesday night

Hurricane Milton is forecast to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning as a Category 3 hurricane. Landfall is expected anywhere between just north of Tampa to south of Sarasota.

A record-breaking storm surge of 8 to 12 feet is forecast for the storm surge-prone city of Tampa. This comes just after Hurricane Helene brought a record storm surge of 6 to 8 feet to Tampa Bay.

A hurricane watch was issued for Tampa Bay and Fort Myers, while a tropical storm watch is in effect from Apalachicola to Key West.

Water inundation from Fort Myers to Tampa could be higher than the record-breaking 7 feet recorded during Helene.

Flooding is also a threat since a separate storm has dumped rain on Florida for the last several days.

Milton strengthens to Category 3

Hurricane Milton early on Monday strengthened to a major Category 3 hurricane, with wind speeds of about 120 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Milton strengthens to Category 2 hurricane

Hurricane Milton strengthened rapidly early Monday, with wind speeds climbing to 100 mph, making it a Category 2 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

A hurricane watch was issued for the area around Tampa Bay, along Florida’s western coast.

The storm, which is in the Gulf of Mexico, is forecast to become a major hurricane on Monday, meaning its winds are expected to reach or exceed 111 mph.

Landfall is expected on Wednesday night, with the storm expected to be a Category 3 storm with winds of about 125 mph.

Milton forecast to be major hurricane

Hurricane Milton, which strengthened on Sunday into a Category 1 storm, is forecast to make landfall as a “major” hurricane on Florida’s west coast this week, the National Hurricane Center said.

“While it is too soon to specify the exact magnitude and location of the greatest impacts, there is an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and damaging winds for portions of the west coast of the Florida Peninsula beginning early Wednesday,” the center said in a late Sunday advisory.

