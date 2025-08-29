‘Abbott Elementary’ films season 5 episode at Philadelphia Phillies game

ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ cast. (Disney/Pamela Littky)

Abbott Elementary is taking a field trip.

The hit ABC sitcom filmed an upcoming season 5 episode at a Philadelphia Phillies game on Thursday night.

Photos of the cast on the field at Citizens Bank Park with the Phillies mascot, Phillie Phanatic, were posted on Instagram.

Show creator and star Quinta Brunson previously teased the episode during San Diego Comic-Con in July, saying, “You can expect us to be filming at a live event, but I do think that Philly sports fans will be very happy.”

It’s not the first time the Philadelphia-set classroom comedy has featured Philly sports. Season 2 featured an appearance from Gritty, the Philadelphia Flyers mascot, and season 3 featured appearances by Philadelphia Eagles players Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce and Brandon Graham.

Season 5 of Abbott Elementary debuts Oct. 1.

‘Wednesday’ renewed for season 3 at Netflix
Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Another season of Wednesday is headed to Netflix.

The streamer has renewed the Jenna Ortega-starring series for season 3 ahead of its season 2 debut.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar co-created and co-showrun Wednesday. Gough told Netflix that TV has and always will be a team sport.

“Miles and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don’t come along every day. It’s such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners,” Gough said.

The upcoming season 2 will explore darker themes, though Gough says it will be even funnier than the first season. He promises season 3 will go even further on every level.

“Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can,” Gough said. “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”

Going off of that, Millar said fans “will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in season 3!”

The first season of Wednesday remains Netflix’s most-viewed English-language series of all time. It debuted in November 2022.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 arrives on Aug. 6, while part 2 drops on Sept. 3.

In brief: Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ poster and more
In brief: Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ poster and more

The poster for Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey has been revealed. Universal Pictures released the film’s poster to its socials on Wednesday, which shows the film’s title above a sculpted head. The tagline “Defy the Gods” is written above the premiere date of July 17, 2026. “A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theaters 7 17 26. #TheOdysseyMovie,” Universal’s Instagram caption reads …

The theme for Big Brother season 27 has been announced. CBS revealed that the theme will be BIG BROTHER: A Summer of Mystery. The Big Brother house has been transformed into Hotel Mystère, where secrets can be found behind every door. New twists for the season have also been announced. The premiere will find the houseguests shocked by the arrival of a masked visitor, a secret accomplice and a mystery houseguest, whose identity remains under wraps (at least for now). Big Brother season 27 premieres on July 13 …

Amy Sedaris has joined an upcoming series centered on Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Variety reports that Sedaris has joined the cast of an upcoming Disney+ series about the animated Disney character. The show will be a hybrid of animation and live-action …

Prime Video reminds ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans not to bully cast
Prime Video reminds ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ fans not to bully cast
Belly (Lola Tung) and Taylor (Rain Spencer) in ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3. (Erika Doss/Prime Video)

The summer I followed community guidelines.

Prime Video has released a statement reminding fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to not participate in bullying behavior on social media targeted toward members of the show’s cast.

The official Summer I Turned Pretty TikTok account has shared a video graphic with the message, “The summer we started acting normal online,” written in the style of the show’s title card.

Its accompanying caption reads, “The show isn’t real but the people playing the characters are.”

The warning message comes after producers for the show have seen “more opportunity for toxic behavior online, where most users feel they can hurl anonymous, overly harsh criticisms,” according to Variety.

This is not the first time Prime Video has issued a warning to fans about online behavior. The streaming service issued a statement asking fans of The Summer I Turned Pretty to keep online discourse respectful before the third and final season of the show debuted in July.

“PSA for the Summer community,” the show’s official social accounts shared at the time. “Cousins is our safe place. Everything good, everything magical. Let’s keep the conversation kind this summer.”

Prime Video listed community guidelines along with the public service announcement, saying it has a zero tolerance policy for hate speech or bullying, targeting cast or crew and harassing or doxxing members of the community.

New episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty debut each Wednesday through Sept. 17.

