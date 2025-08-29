‘Abbott Elementary’ films season 5 episode at Philadelphia Phillies game

Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Another season of Wednesday is headed to Netflix.

The streamer has renewed the Jenna Ortega-starring series for season 3 ahead of its season 2 debut.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar co-created and co-showrun Wednesday. Gough told Netflix that TV has and always will be a team sport.

“Miles and I have been doing this long enough to know that shows like this don’t come along every day. It’s such an alchemy of writing, directing, acting, crew, streamer, studio, and fans. We remain grateful and excited to continue this journey and tell these stories with all of our partners,” Gough said.

The upcoming season 2 will explore darker themes, though Gough says it will be even funnier than the first season. He promises season 3 will go even further on every level.

“Our goal for season 3 is the same as it is for every season: to make it the best season of Wednesday we possibly can,” Gough said. “We want to continue digging deeper into our characters while expanding the world of Nevermore and Wednesday.”

Going off of that, Millar said fans “will be seeing more Addams Family members and learning more family secrets in season 3!”

The first season of Wednesday remains Netflix’s most-viewed English-language series of all time. It debuted in November 2022.

Part 1 of Wednesday season 2 arrives on Aug. 6, while part 2 drops on Sept. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.