Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons and more to be honored at 2024 Sentinel Awards

Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, The Simpsons and more to be honored at 2024 Sentinel Awards
ABC

On Wednesday, the USC Annenberg Norman Lear Center’s Hollywood, Health & Society program announced its 2024 class of Sentinel Awards winners: TV shows “that inform, educate and motivate viewers to make choices for healthier and safer lives.”

This year’s class includes ABC’s Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy; HBO’s The Morning Show and Hacks; Fox’s The Simpsons; Apple TV+’s Expats and The Big Cigar; Prime Video’s Gen V; FX’s Feud; AMC’s Dark Winds; and NBC’s Lopez Vs. Lopez

The winners of the Norman Lear Center trophy will be honored at the official awards ceremony hosted by Saturday Night Live veteran Laraine Newman on Oct. 24 in Los Angeles.

Each of the shows were singled out for spotlighting various real-world issues. For example, The Morning Show was heralded for its depiction of abortion in the episode “The Kármán Line”; The Simpsons‘ “Night of the Living Wage” highlighted income disparity; mental health was center to Gen V‘s episode “#ThinkBrink.”

Newman said in a statement, “The Sentinel Awards celebrates the voices and stories that transcend TV and help shape our culture. Norman Lear’s work has touched countless lives, and I’m proud to celebrate the transformative impact of our craft.”

She added, “As we approach the November 5th election, it’s crucial to address the pressing issues facing voters, including significant topics like abortion, which will be honored for their portrayal onscreen at the Sentinel Awards. These narratives are more important now than ever.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

In brief: Netflix drops ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ trailer, Kelly Monaco out at ‘GH’ and more
In brief: Netflix drops ‘Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story’ trailer, Kelly Monaco out at ‘GH’ and more

Following last week’s teaser, Netflix has dropped a new trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, the second installment in Ryan Murphy‘s Monsters series. The clip opens with Kitty and José Menendez, played respectively by Chloë Sevigny and Javier Bardem, sitting for a family portrait with sons Lyle and Erik, portrayed by Nicholas Alexander Chavez and Cooper Koch, respectively. “I need to know what’s going on with you and the boys,” Kitty is heard saying in a voice-over. “It is over. Stop. I’m going to fix this family,” José replies. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story debuts Sept. 19 on Netflix …

Kelly Monaco is saying goodbye to Port Charles after more than two decades. WABC-TV reports the actress will make her final appearance on the ABC soap opera General Hospital sometime this fall. Monaco, who has played Sam McCall on the daytime drama since 2003, is exiting the series due to storyline changes, which have yet to be revealed. Monaco is also known for being the season 1 winner of the Mirrorball Trophy on Dancing with the Stars

Community alum Joel McHale has landed a guest starring role on the third season of Yellowjackets, according to Variety. No further details on his character have been released. The series follows a high school soccer team after a plane crash, then decades later when the survivors are adults. A premiere date for the Paramount+ with Showtime show’s third season has yet to be announced …

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Maisy Stella on playing a younger Aubrey Plaza in new coming-of-age film ‘My Old A**’
Maisy Stella on playing a younger Aubrey Plaza in new coming-of-age film ‘My Old A**’
MARNI GROSSMAN © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

In Megan Park’s new coming-of-age film, My Old A**, 18-year-old Elliot comes face-to-face with her 39-year-old self.

The fantastical, chance meeting comes after the teenager trips on mushrooms. Park told ABC Audio the story came from the idea of “wanting to talk to an older or younger version of yourself,” as well as the nostalgic feelings that came with returning home to Canada.

“I grew up not far from where we shot the movie and spent my summers there. And I was like, ‘Why did I ever want to leave?’” Park said. “It was really just the sentimental, nostalgic feeling that made me want to explore this idea.”

Aubrey Plaza and Maisy Stella play older and younger Elliot, respectively, and Stella said working with Plaza was a dream come true.

“It was, like, the coolest thing I’ll ever do. I’ve admired her for so long. I think she’s such a genius,” Stella said. “Anywhere near her would have been so exciting to me. Playing the same character was just so cool to me. I’ll never get over it.”

While Park says she relates to both older and younger Elliot, she was happy to center the movie on the younger character.

“I wanted to explore it through this fun coming-of-age entry point because it was a lighter headspace to be in,” Park said. “I think coming-of-age movies are really timeless if they’re done well, because you’re always kind of coming of age at different points in your life.” 

My Old A** streams worldwide Friday on Prime Video.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Shrinking’ back in session in season 2 trailer
‘Shrinking’ back in session in season 2 trailer
Apple TV+

On Thursday, Apple TV+ dropped a trailer to the second season of its Emmy-nominated dramedy Shrinking, which returns on Oct. 16.

The sneak peek of the sophomore season shows recent widower Jimmy (Jason Segel) trying to reconnect with his daughter, Alice (Lukita Maxwell). 

“I think that Alice is worried about me,” he confides in Harrison Ford‘s Dr. Paul Rhoades. “That’s rough to realize your kid knows how fragile you are,” Ford deadpans. 

Alice says about her dad, “I can’t help thinking he’s gonna go back to the way he was after mom died.” 

Rhoades warns, “If you don’t truly deal with your past, it comes back for you, and then ‘Boom!'”

The trailer also shows Saturday Night Live‘s Heidi Gardner behind bars. “I pushed my husband off a cliff,” she says. “I’m a psycho with good hair.”

“I like the ‘good hair’ part,” Jimmy offers cheerfully.

Rhoades, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, is facing his fears as he continues his relationship with his neurologist, played by Wendie Malick

Later, Jimmy tells Rhoades they should be working together, “Like Batman and Robin,” offering, “You even sound like him!” 

Christa Miller and Jessica Williams also star in season 2, as do Luke Tennie, Michael Urie and Ted McGinley. As reported, Ted Lasso co-star and Shrinking co-creator Brett Goldstein will appear as a special guest star in season 2.

The 12-episode second season will premiere with two episodes on Oct. 16, followed by one new episode every Wednesday until its finale on Dec. 25.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.