ABC announces ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return Tuesday

ABC announces ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ will return Tuesday

A photo of Jimmy Kimmel. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Jimmy Kimmel is coming back to ABC.

The Walt Disney Company has announced that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return on Tuesday, Sept. 23.

“Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” a statement from the company reads. “It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday.”

ABC preempted Kimmel’s late-night talk show on Sept. 17, after comments Kimmel made regarding Charlie Kirk‘s death. Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called for Kimmel’s suspension over the comments before ABC’s decision was announced.

At the time, a network spokesperson said that Jimmy Kimmel Live! would be “preempted indefinitely.”

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Are You My First?’ hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe, Colton Underwood dish on new Hulu dating show
‘Are You My First?’ hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe, Colton Underwood dish on new Hulu dating show
Colton Underwood and Kaitlyn Bristowe hosting ‘Are You My First?’ (Disney/Jeff Daly)

There’s a brand-new reality TV show headed to Hulu, and it’s all about helping virgins find “the one.”

Bachelor Nation alums Kaitlyn Bristowe and Colton Underwood are the hosts of Are You My First?, a reality dating show centered around helping single virgins find love. When Bristowe first heard the premise, she told ABC Audio her first thought was, “Why me?”

“Why me with virgins?” she said, before expressing how excited she was by the idea. “You know when you hear something and you go, ‘How has this never been done before?’ And that’s when you know it’s a good idea. It was kind of one of those moments.”

For Underwood, who was known as the virgin Bachelor on his season leading the series, he said it was “really cool to see a super authentic show” touch on the subject of virginity. He feels like this is a reality dating show that fans “are going to be able to relate to a little bit more.”

“It’s just so pure and innocent and like I feel like a lot of people as they watch it are going to be like, ‘Oh my gosh, that happened to me’ or ‘I remember feeling this way too before I lost my virginity,'” Underwood said.

Bristowe said she feels like the stakes on this show are different than that of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

“I feel the emotions are a little more raw and the people are a lot more vulnerable,” Bristowe said. “There’s just something about watching people navigate that level of vulnerability together.”

Are You My First? is available to stream on Aug. 18.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The View’ co-hosts wish Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement hadn’t happened during show’s hiatus
‘The View’ co-hosts wish Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement hadn’t happened during show’s hiatus
‘The View’ hosts Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Whoopi Goldberg. (ABC/Jeff Lipsky)

The View came back for season 29 this week, and with its return came a brand-new bunch of hot topics.

Many pop culture moments happened over the show’s summer hiatus, but there was one in particular that swiftly took the world by storm — and had hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines wishing they could talk about it on air. It was, of course, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce‘s engagement.

“I was mad Taylor and Travis was not topic #1, but there is time. There is more, more days in this week to cover the important news of today,” Griffin told ABC Audio. “But listen, it’s so great to be back and 29 seasons is incredible.”

Haines said she looked at Swift and Kelce’s engagement photos “over and over again, just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh!'”

“My daughter loves listening to her, so as she listened to, ‘Romeo, take me…’ on repeat, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this happened!’ Just sweet. Yeah, it’s a unifying moment,” Haines said.

Griffin says the celebrity engagement is exciting, especially because she is around the same age as Swift.

“You feel like you’ve grown up with her,” Griffin said. “I feel like people feel so invested in her life, so it’s like, yes, [in] this next phase people just want great things for her.”

The cohost said that after she watched the New Heights podcast episode Swift filmed with her fiancé and his brother, Jason Kelce, she saw that “these are two peas in a pod.”

“You just see why it works so well,” Griffin said. “I’m just rooting for the gym teacher and the English teacher to have a lovely marriage together and our royal wedding that we all want to watch.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Connie Britton, Sam Nivola to star in Hulu’s ‘Phony’ and more
In brief: Connie Britton, Sam Nivola to star in Hulu’s ‘Phony’ and more

A couple alums of The White Lotus are teaming up on a new Hulu series. Connie Britton and Sam Nivola are set to star in Phony, a coming-of-age mystery, Variety reports. The series follows a teenage boy who wakes up after a car accident to find his mother has been replaced by an imposter …

Topher Grace is joining the cast of Chris Rock‘s upcoming film. Deadline reports that Grace is the latest to join the currently untitled A24 movie that Rock wrote, is directing and is starring in. Rosalind EleazarAdam DriverDaniel Kaluuya and Anna Kendrick also make up the cast of the film, which follows a gifted actress with a derailed career who is offered a comeback …

There will be no more Goosebumps at Disney+. The horror anthology series has been canceled after its second season, according to Variety. The show, which is based on R. L. Stine‘s book series, debuted its first season in October 2023 and its second in January 2025 …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.