ABC floats trailer to Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson’s sexy ship series ‘Doctor Odyssey’
Disney/Pari Dukovic

ABC has unveiled a full-length trailer to Doctor Odyssey, its buzzy new primetime series from Ryan Murphy in which Joshua Jackson plays Dr. Max Bankman, a physician on board a pleasure cruise ship.

The coming attraction teases sun, surf, sex and sudden medical emergencies.

Don Johnson is the captain and informs the new hire, “Our mission is to preserve the dream: And that’s why you’re here — to keep these dreamers safe.”

He adds, “We’ve constructed a paradise here, but make no mistake … it’s your job to keep everyone alive.”

Along the way, Jackson meets cute with — and eventually hooks up with — one of the ship’s nurses (Hamilton‘s Philippa Soo), but the trailer is heavy on the action outside of the bedroom, with the ship that bears the show’s name apparently chockablock with medical situations, from a passenger falling overboard to trying to triage a patient while being hurled around in rough seas. 

There are also teases of guest stars, with John Stamos and Kelsea Ballerini crossing paths with the good doctor.

Doctor Odyssey gets underway Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Marvel Studios

To a shirtless photo of his Deadpool & Wolverine body that he posted to Instagram, Hugh Jackman voiced over a lengthy thank-you to a team of people who helped get him into superhero shape.

“Yeah, I had to turn up, and yeah, I had to do those deadlifts and I had to eat those meals,” he allowed, but gave the flowers to eight people.

Those included Beth Lewis, who has been his trainer for five years, not just for the film but his performances on Broadway and for an arena tour. He called her the “quarterback for this whole thing.”

Also getting thanks were Michael Ryan, who trained with Hugh since the actor was 20. Jackman also named the people who cooked and delivered his meals, which were tailored to his excessive training, for more than a year and a half.

Also getting a shout-out was a colleague named Whitney, whose job it was to “lube” up the star and make his skin glisten on set.

Co-star and producer Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy also got praise, as did the movie’s assistant director, who made the final reveal of that body — during the movie’s climax where Wolverine’s shirt is conveniently blown off — go as smoothly as possible.

“I would not have achieved that result without them,” a “grateful” Jackman expressed about them all.

Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman star in Baz Luhrmann-directed ‘Vogue’ shoot
Baz Luhrmann/Vogue

Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman are throwing it back nearly seven decades, appearing in a new Alfred Hitchcock-inspired photo shoot, a modern take on the famed director’s 1955 film To Catch a Thief.

The shoot’s titled “The Heist of the Heart” for Vogue‘s September 2024 issue, which was photographed and directed by Baz Luhrmann. In the pictorial, Lively plays “the Cat,” a modern reinterpretation of Carey Grant‘s sticky-fingered character, the male thief in the Hitchcock’s romantic thriller.

Deadpool & Wolverine star Jackman poses as “L’Ombre,” the target of Lively’s thievery. Looking very James Bond, Jackman shows off a sleek black tuxedo, adjusting the cuffs on his suit in one photo while playing the wealthy victim.

“It was all about finding an imagined role for Blake that perhaps we’d all like to see her play,” Luhrmann told Vogue of the artistic decisions made in the shoot.

In one photo, Blake stuns in a head-to-toe all-black catsuit. In another, she sits with a contemplative look in a room filled with precious jewelry strewn haphazardly across the floor.

The Monaco setting of the original film is apparent throughout the shoot with the southern French coast glittering in the moonlight behind a nefarious photo of Lively.

In another photo, Lively and Jackman jet across the famous coastline on a motorcycle, Lively’s polka-dot dress flowing in the background.

Though the cinematic views of Monte Carlo are enchanting, the photos were all shot in New York City using LED backdrop technology, according to Vogue.

It Ends with Us star Lively is also the cover star of Vogue‘s September 2024 issue.

Penn Badgley is back in NYC for fifth and final season of Netflix’s ‘You’
Netflix

In a new social media post, Netflix tells fans that You‘s Joe Goldberg is back on the prowl in New York City. 

To a photo of Joe’s alter-ego Penn Badgley — now clean shaven — on the streets of the Big Apple, the streamer notes, “Back to where it all began,” signaling the start of production on the fifth and final season of the serial killer series.

Deadline reports Baby Reindeer star and Emmy nominee Nava Mau has joined the cast this season in a guest starring role, playing Detective Marquez.

The fourth season of the show, which dropped in February of 2023 segued the action to London, where Badgley’s Joe comes to realize the so-called Eat The Rich Killer who has been murdering the well-heeled, is actually (spoiler alert) him

There’s no official release date for the fifth and final season.

