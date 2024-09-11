ABC News analysis: 70% of schools in Gaza destroyed or damaged during Israel-Hamas war

Qadira Zourob sits on a mattress outside the tent she lives in, in the courtyard of a school housing displaced people in Khan Younis. (Diaa Ostaz/ABC News)

(LONDON) — — Qadira Zourob, a 17-year-old in Gaza, was in her last year of high school when war broke out in the Strip after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel in 2023.

“I was preparing for my exams with great excitement. I had been studying hard, staying up late every night, determined to succeed and achieve a high score. But the next day, we woke up to the sounds of bombings and rocket fire,” she told ABC News in an interview in a tent where her family has been displaced.

Zourob is one of the more than 600,000 students in Gaza who have had their education interrupted by the war. She said she dreamed of becoming a nurse, helping people and traveling abroad, but now she says she feels lost, adding, “I feel as if my life has come to a standstill.”

As millions of children go back to school around the world, formal education continues to be on hold for the children of Gaza. An ABC News visual analysis reveals that at least 70% of all schools in Gaza — 399 school buildings — have been damaged or destroyed since Oct. 7.

In a statement to ABC News about these figures, the Israel Defense Forces said “There is no IDF policy to target schools or educators. Rather, Hamas’ widespread and well documented strategy of exploiting schools and educational facilities for terror activities, has required IDF activity in those areas.”

Using Palestinian Authority government and U.N. records, ABC News geolocated nearly every school in Gaza, about 547 of the 567 school buildings. Analysis of dozens of satellite images identified which of each of the 547 buildings were damaged or destroyed.

To further supplement the data, 149 videos where schools were visible, showing about a quarter of all schools, were added to the analysis. The videos were filmed by the IDF and Hamas, as well as dozens of local journalists, civilians, the United Nations, and other organizations in Gaza. Some schools that did not look damaged on satellite imagery had holes in the sides or the structures were still standing but lower floors had been completely blown out.

The results show 212 schools are either partially or completely destroyed, and a further 187 show signs of damage.

This analysis relies solely on data available online, as international journalists are not allowed into Gaza and movement for ABC News’ local journalists in Gaza is severely restricted.

The U.N. estimates as many as 84% of schools — 477 buildings — will need to be repaired or rebuilt. This higher number is a result of the U.N.’s use of a model to estimate blast damage to areas in the vicinity of bomb sites, while ABC News’ analysis relies solely on visually verifiable damage.

It has been a particularly bloody summer at school buildings across Gaza. At least 354 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on school buildings that housed displaced people between June 1 and Sept. 1, according to individual tallies released by the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health and collated by ABC News.

The death toll comes from Israeli airstrikes on 25 schools for which Israel has publicly claimed responsibility in that timeframe. In statements announcing the strikes, the IDF said each time that it was targeting Hamas militants or Hamas command centers embedded inside the school buildings. In statements on 23 of the 25 schools hit, the IDF said it took “numerous steps to mitigate the risk of harming civilians.”

Verified videos from 14 of the 25 scenes show injured and bloodied children either running or being carried from the wreckage.

A video taken by journalist Talal Mahmoud at the Abu Oreiban school in Nuseirat on July 14 shows six children being rushed out of the courtyard, as screams come from the school. A screaming toddler covered in dust sits against a back wall in another video. Twenty-two people were killed in the strike, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Khadija school, in the Israeli designated safe zone in Deir al-Balah, was struck on July 27. Video moments after the strike by a bystander, and verified by ABC News, shows dozens of people running from the school courtyard, carrying people, including multiple children, from the scene. As a child looks at the smoking ruins, another missile crashes to the ground, exploding on impact.

The entire eastern side of the school crumpled. Thirty people, seven of whom were children, were killed, according to the Ministry of Health. Video filmed by journalist Hani Abu Rezeq from the scene shows a young man with a biohazard bag picking up charred fragments of human remains from the rubble.

Future obstacles for educators, students

Rachael Cummins, a humanitarian director in Gaza for Save the Children, told ABC News the organization is bringing learning back to some of Gaza’s children. They started earlier this year with child-friendly spaces for play, and are now introducing more learning, with the goal of reintroducing a level of normalcy and structure to children’s lives, she said.

Cummins said the obstacles are immense, from staff safety, to finding child friendly spaces, to sourcing materials, and all made more difficult by the constant displacement of people.

For the children themselves, Cummins said, returning to learning is no easy task and the lost year will have lasting ramifications.

“Children haven’t been able to access formal education, so they’ve missed a whole year of learning. But, you know, outside of that, what they’re seeing and what they’re living through and the consequences of that in terms of their mental health, really, really cannot be underestimated. A whole generation, a whole population, actually, of children and their parents and their caregivers, in terms of the impact of the war on their mental health is absolutely extraordinary,” she said.

She said their programs have to take into account how the war has changed children’s behaviors, from finding it impossible to focus, to aggressive reactions, and anxiety attacks.

She also highlights the poor physical health, malnutrition and illnesses affecting many children in Gaza, which compound the difficulty of their focusing on anything but immediate needs.

“It’s a dire situation for children. It manifests in many different ways and is deeply distressing for them and obviously deeply distressing for their families who obviously want to support their children as best they can and to keep them safe, but it’s impossible,” Cummins told ABC News.

Qadira Zourob, the high school student, said her former school, in Khan Younis, is being used as a shelter for thousands of displaced people. It is damaged, but it has not been bombed. Even so, she said she does not have hopes she will be able to return to education, even if a cease-fire is agreed to.

“The displaced people will likely remain in the school. How can they be removed when they have no shelter, home, or anything else?” she asked.

“Our lives are on hold. What will become of my life?” she said. “An entire year of my life, where I built my hopes and dreams, has been destroyed.”

Namibia to cull over 700 animals to feed those affected by drought
Ismail Aslandag/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Namibia has announced that it will cull 723 wild animals to feed parts of its population as it grapples with its worst drought in 100 years.

In a statement, Namibia’s Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism said a total of 723 animals are set to be culled: 30 hippos, 60 buffalo, 50 impalas, 100 blue wildebeests, 300 zebras, 83 elephants, and 100 eland.

The culling will be done by “professional hunters and safari outfitters” in “national parks and communal area with sustainable game numbers,” where the population is exceeding available grazing and water resources, according to the announcement.

The culling is expected to produce tens of thousands of kilos of game meat, the announcement said, which the Namibian government’s drought relief program will allocate to people struggling with food insecurity.

“With the severe drought situation in the country, [human and wildlife] conflicts are expected to increase if no interventions are made,” according to the announcement. “This exercise in necessary and is in line with our constitutional mandate where our natural resources are used for the benefit of Namibian citizens.”

Additionally, the culling “will assist in reducing the negative impact of drought on the conservation of wild animals in both our national parks and communal areas,” the announcement said.

Nearly half of Namibia’s population – 48%, some 1.4 million people – is currently experiencing “acute food insecurity,” according to a July report from the United Nations.

“84% of Namibia’s food reserves are already exhausted, and nearly half of the population is expected to experience high levels of food insecurity between July and September,” said Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the United Nations secretary-general, in a press briefing on August 23.

The animals that will be culled are located in Namibia’s Namib Naukluft, Mangetti, Bwabwata, Mudumu, and Nkasa Rupara national parks, according to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism announcement.

Sudan at ‘breaking point’ amid civil war as US-mediated cease-fire talks set to begin
Members of a ‘joint security cell’ made up of various military and security services affiliated with Sudan’s army, brandish rifles as they take part in a parade in Gedaref city in the east of the war-torn country, on July 28, 2024. (AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — The U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan has said U.S.-mediated cease-fire talks between warring Sudanese parties are set to go ahead this week, despite pending confirmation of participation from the Sudanese Army.

The talks are set to begin Wednesday in Geneva, Switzerland, and will be co-hosted by Switzerland and Saudi Arabia with additional observation from the African Union, Egypt, the United Nations and the United Arab Emirates, a senior U.S. official told ABC News.

“The time for peace is now,” said U.S. Special Envoy for Sudan Tom Perriello on Tuesday ahead of talks aimed at ending the now 16-month war between the Sudanese Army (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces Paramilitary group (RSF), along with its allied militias.

“The RSF delegation has arrived in Switzerland,” Perriello said on social media early on Wednesday. “Our U.S. delegation, and the collective international partners, technical experts, and Sudanese civil society, are still waiting on the SAF. The world is watching.”

Perriello said in the days leading up to the talks that the facilitators had had “extensive engagement” with the SAF, but still had not been given confirmation that representatives would arrive in Switzerland.

“We will move forward with every effort possible with our international partners to reach an action plan, a concrete action plan, about how we can advance that cessation of violence and the full humanitarian access and, monitoring and enforcement mechanism,” he said. “These are long past due.”

The talks come as the U.N. warns the situation in Sudan has reached a “catastrophic breaking point,” with a declaration of famine in Sudan’s North Darfur, recent widespread flooding and unabated combat between warring parties compounding on what was already “one of the worst humanitarian crises in recent memory.”

New figures from the International Office for Migration (IOM) show displacement in Sudan continues to soar, with almost 11 million people now internally displaced — many of whom have already been displaced twice, or more.

“Tens of millions of Sudanese face either full on starvation or acute hunger,” said Perriello. “There are more refugees and displaced people than the entire population of Switzerland just from Sudan alone right now.”

In Sudan’s Sennar State, where the RSF has advanced amid reports of widespread killings, lootings and human rights abuses, over 700,000 people have been displaced.

“Without an immediate, massive, and coordinated global response, we risk witnessing tens of thousands of preventable deaths in the coming months. We are at breaking point, a catastrophic, cataclysmic breaking point,” said Othman Belbeisi, IOM’s Regional Director for Middle East North Africa.

The northeast African nation was plunged into chaos in April 2023 as tensions between Sudan’s military and the notorious paramilitary group RSF boiled over as forces loyal to the two rival generals battled for control of the resource-rich nation following talks over a planned transition to civilian rule.

Fighting began on April 15, 2023, in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, before spreading across the country. The combat between warring parties has continued to rage in areas of North Darfur, Al Jazirah state, Sennar State, West Kordofan and other areas.

The civil war has left almost 16,000 dead in its wake and at least 33,000 injured according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Local groups, however, warn the true toll is likely much higher.

The U.S. invited warring parties to cease-fire talks last month. The talks are the latest in a string of yet-successful initiatives aimed at ending the war as regional and international efforts to end the conflict intensify.

They aim to build off the Jeddah negotiations, which were co-facilitated with Saudi Arabia. The talks are not set to address broader political issues, the U.S. State Department said.

“The US and our partners stand with the Sudanese people in pushing forward with all efforts to produce a cessation of violence and expanded humanitarian access now,” said Perriello.

Child and woman stabbed in London, man arrested, police say
Thinkstock Images/Getty Images

(LONDON) — An 11-year-old girl and a 34-year-old woman were stabbed in Leicester Square in central London on Monday, police said.

A man has been arrested and investigators “don’t believe there are any outstanding suspects,” according to London’s Metropolitan Police Service

The girl and the woman were taken to a hospital, police said, adding that their conditions were unknown.

The incident occurred as the U.K. remains on edge after a week of violence as far-right rioters clashed with police. The riots took place across England and Wales and were fueled by far-right activists using social media to spread misinformation.

Those riots follow the deaths of three girls, who were stabbed in a “ferocious” attack during a July 19 dance event in Southport, a seaside town, according to police.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with murder, police said. The suspect was from Banks, a coastal village in Lancashire, and was born in Cardiff, Wales, police said.

The Crown Court released the suspect’s name after a judge ruled it could be released despite his age. Although the suspect was born in the United Kingdom, online rumors spread calling into question his immigration status, police said.

