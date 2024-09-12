ABC News Studios announces new Hulu true crime series ‘Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison’

ABC News Studios announces new Hulu true crime series ‘Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison’
ABC News Studios/Hulu

ABC News Studios has announced it will continue its successful true crime collaboration with Hulu with the new three-part docuseries Little Miss Innocent: Passion. Poison. Prison

The series follows the story of 31-year-old Kaitlyn Conley, a former receptionist who claims she was wrongly convicted of the poisoning murder of Mary Yoder, her former boss and the mother of her ex-boyfriend Adam

According to the series’ producers, Conley’s conviction for the 2015 crime “sent shockwaves” through her small town of Sauquoit, New York, “dividing the town about what and who to believe.”

The series will see Conley speaking out for the first time, “staunchly maintaining her innocence, detailing her toxic relationship with Adam and offering her theories on who killed Mary and why.”

“The docuseries also features never-before-seen police interviews, exclusive audio recordings of the victim on the day she was poisoned, and a never-before-heard audio interview with the victim’s husband, Bill Yoder,” the tease continues.

“With unrivaled access to friends, families, investigators, local press and townsfolk, this docuseries is the first time in seven years the Yoder family has gone public and the first time since their daughter’s conviction that Kaitlyn’s parents have spoken out.”

The series begins streaming on Hulu Sept. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Othello’ sets Broadway date
Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Othello’ sets Broadway date
Photos: Brian Bowen Smith/Variety – Momodu Mansaray

The curtain will go up on the anticipated Broadway collaboration between Denzel Washington, Jake Gyllenhaal and William Shakespeare on Feb. 24, 2025.

As reported, the Hollywood leading men will star in The Bard’s classic drama Othello, with Washington in the title role, a decorated military leader, and Gyllenhaal playing the manipulative Iago, who sets Othello’s downfall in motion.

Molly Osborne plays Othello’s wife, Desdemona, during the strictly 15-week engagement.

On Wednesday it was also announced that the production from Tony-winning director Kenny Leon will be staged at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City.

Amex presale tickets are available from Friday starting at 10 a.m. ET through Sept. 12 at 9:59 a.m. ET. A fan presale, available by signing up on the play’s website for an access code, starts Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. ET.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 13 at 12 p.m. ET.

Leon called the shots on Denzel’s Tony-winning performance of Fences in 2010. He also directed Washington in a 2014 revival of A Raisin in the Sun.

While Denzel’s last Broadway stand was in 2018, in the revival of the classic The Iceman Cometh, Jake was last on the boards in 2019’s Sea Wall/A Life, earning a Tony nomination.

Washington last tackled Shakespeare in an Oscar-nominated adaptation of The Tragedy of Macbeth, which was in theaters and on Apple TV+ in 2022. He first played Othello as a college student at New York’s Fordham University.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘M3GAN 2.0’ starts shooting; Jemaine Clement, Aristotle Athari and more added to cast
‘M3GAN 2.0’ starts shooting; Jemaine Clement, Aristotle Athari and more added to cast
Universal Pictures

The sequel to Universal’s Blumhouse blockbuster M3GAN is now underway, Deadline is reporting, with some new faces added to the cast for the follow-up to the killer robot hit.

The 2023 film starring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw was made for a reported $12 million and went on to score more than $180 million worldwide.

Deadline is reporting Six Feet Under vet Timm Sharp, former Saturday Night Live player Aristotle Athari and Avatar: The Way of Water‘s Jemaine Clement are now co-starring in M3GAN 2.0, which as previously reported also added Star Wars: Ahsoka star Ivanna Sakhno to its cast.

M3GAN stars Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jen Van Epps are also rejoining Williams, McGraw and Jenna Davis for the sequel.

The original hit’s screenwriter, Akela Cooper, is returning for the 2025 follow-up, joined behind the keyboard by M3GAN director Gerard Johnstone, who is also helming the sequel.

M3GAN 2.0 is due in theaters June 27, 2025.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

ABC News Studios announces second season of true-crime series ‘Betrayal’ is coming to Hulu
ABC News Studios announces second season of true-crime series ‘Betrayal’ is coming to Hulu
ABC News Studios

Based on the hit true crime podcast Betrayal, the second season of the ABC News Studios-produced Hulu series of the same name will drop on Hulu July 30.

A teaser for the series just dropped.

Betrayal: A Father’s Secret follows Ashley Lytton, a wife and mother of three who makes a horrifying discovery about her husband, leading her to fear for their children.

The sophomore installment of the Hulu streaming show centers on the life of Ashley and her seemingly perfect husband, Jason, whom she discovered had a secret file on his computer with images of child exploitation — including of her own teen daughter.

“Jason would kill me before he would let me tell anyone this part of him,” Ashley says in the teaser.

His dark secret forced Ashley to take “swift action to safeguard her family from the man she thought she knew best, unraveling a tangled web of dark truths along the way,” the producers tease.

The forthcoming three-part docuseries also showcases “archival footage integral to the case as well as new interviews with Ashley’s immediate family members, close friends, therapist, divorce lawyer, law enforcement involved in the case and more.”

The teaser hints how Ashley turned the tables on him, closing with her saying, “He just really didn’t think I had it in me to do something. So, I did.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.