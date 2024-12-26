ABC News’ ‘The Year: 2024’ looks back at this year’s major news and entertainment events

Kevin Winter/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

(NEW YORK) — As the world gears up for 2025, it leaves behind a year of war, political shifts, pop culture moments, sporting triumphs, lost stars and more.

ABC News was there to chronicle every moment and will look back at this year’s defining events in a two-hour special, “The Year: 2024,” which airs Thursday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET, and streams afterwards on Hulu.

“Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, who hosts the special, will be joined “World News Tonight” anchor and managing editor David Muir, “Good Morning America”‘s Michael Strahan and Lara Spencer, “ABC News Live Prime” and “World News Tonight” Sunday anchor Linsey Davis, “Nightline” co-anchor Juju Chang, “20/20” co-anchor Deborah Roberts and ABC News correspondent Will Reeve.

The special also includes commentary from ABC News anchors, correspondents and contributors, including ABC News’ powerhouse political team, co-hosts from “The View,” and more.

The special, now in its 14th year, also includes interviews with Elton John, Teddy Swims, Lisa Ann Walter, Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik and more.Here’s a taste of the topics featured in the special.

Obsessions

Taylor Swift was on our minds again this year, having released new album “Tortured Poet’s Department” and embarked on another leg of her record-breaking Eras tour. Charli XCX also dominated the summer when she declared “Kamala is brat” as Vice President Kamala Harris announced her candidacy for president.

In addition to the music of the year, the special also features the social and fashion trends of the year, and the films breaking box office records.

Breaking News

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump’s contentious race for the White House dominated the news for much of 2024. President Joe Biden’s debate performance, the assassination attempt on Trump, and Harris replacing Biden as the Democratic Party’s nominee and Trump’s eventual victory were the stories to watch.

The horrific, ongoing war between Israel and Gaza stretched into its second year, drawing in Iran and Hezbollah in Lebanon. The war in Ukraine also passed 1,000 days, with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy signaling it’s time for peace talks with Russia.

Celebrity Romance

I do or I don’t? The special also explores how the love lives of some of our favorite stars evolved this year. Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, ending their kindled relationship. Natalie Portman also split from Black Swan choreographer Benjamin Millipied after 12 years.

t wasn’t all bad news on the celebrity relationship front though — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship captivated the world, Hailey and Justin Bieber had a baby boy and “Golden Bachelorette” Joan Vassos got engaged to Chock Chapple.

Law & Justice

The once and future president wasn’t the only prominent figure in court this year. ABC News’ experts explore music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs’ not guilty plea on sex trafficking and other charges, the Menendez brothers’ infamous 1989 murder case coming back in front of a judge and doomsday author Chad Daybell being sentenced to death for the triple murder of his family.

Can’t Miss Moments

Did you try the “Dancing with the Stars” viral leg lift? This was just one of the moments that had everyone talking this year. Other moments include the stunning solar eclipse, the tweet from Elmo sparking a conversation on mental health and the woman rescued after her semi-truck was left dangling over the Clark Memorial Bridge in Kentucky.

Breakout Stars

Actor Glen Powell was in the spotlight for much of 2024, earning critical acclaim for his performances in “Anyone But You,” “Hitman” and “Twisters.” On the TV front, Anna Sawai’s performance in Hulu’s historical drama “Shogun” earned her a Lead Actress Emmy. Co-star Hiroyuki Sanada netted the Lead Actor award, while the series took the win for Outstanding Drama.

Musically, Chappell Roan got us all dancing at the Pink Pony Club, while Sabrina Carpenter had the world craving a (certified platinum) Espresso. Shaboozey also announced that there’s a party downtown near 5th St., and got five Grammy nominations in the process.

Politics

In an election year, politics was at the center of many conversations. ABC’s correspondents look at how Republican Donald Trump overcame legal woes and an assassination attempt to win a second presidential term.

His Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, may have had superstar celebrity endorsements from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, but it wasn’t enough to beat a resurgent Trump.

AI

The rise of artificial intelligence inspired fear in 2023, but 2024 saw the tech being integrated into the devices that we already have — the update likely added it into your phone, your laptop or your smart home.

AI has been used in myriad ways, from breakup texts to medical exploration and even driverless cars. The ABC team dives into them all.

In Memoriam

The world lost some of its shining stars this year. ABC News will celebrate the lives and legacies of Maggie Smith, Teri Garr, Carl Weathers. Donald Sutherland, Shelly Duvall, James Earl Jones, Kris Kristofferson, Quincy Jones, Liam Payne and more.

Champions

The 2024 Paris Olympics dominated sports over the summer. Swimmer Katie Ledecky became the most successful female Olympian in U.S. history and gymnast Simone Biles’ launched a comeback amid the other major successes of this year’s Games.

The special also highlights the triumphant story of the Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall, the married couple taking home gold and capturing our hearts.

Beyond the Olympics, the Kansas City Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls, the New York Liberty took home its first championship title and the LA Dodgers became Major League Baseball’s World Series champions.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

