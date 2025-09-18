ABC preempts ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ network says

ABC preempts ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!,’ network says

ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ stars Jimmy Kimmel. (Disney/Mark Seliger)

Jimmy Kimmel‘s late-night talk show wasn’t on the air Wednesday evening following the network’s decision to preempt the show “indefinitely.”

The action came after Kimmel made comments earlier this week on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about conservative influencer Charlie Kirk‘s death.

Before the network’s decision was announced on Wednesday, Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr called for Kimmel’s suspension over the comments.

A network spokesperson said Wednesday that Jimmy Kimmel Live! will be “preempted indefinitely.”

Unions that represent entertainment professionals and TV writers condemned the move.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney Entertainment and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Terence Stamp, General Zod in Superman movies, dies at age 87
Terence Stamp, General Zod in Superman movies, dies at age 87
Terence Stamp attends Song for Marion Premiere, in Paris. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale/Corbis via Getty Images)

British actor Terence Stamp, best known for playing General Zod in 1978’s Superman and its sequel, 1980’s Superman II, has died at the age of 87.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved uncle and brother, Terence Stamp,” read a statement provided to ABC News from the actor’s family. “He died peacefully this morning, 17th August 2025.”

“He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work, both as an actor and as a writer that will continue to touch and inspire people for years to come,” the statement added. “As his family we ask for privacy at this sad time.”

In addition to playing the villain opposite Christopher Reeve’s Man of Steel, Stamp is also known for starring in 1994’s The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, where he played transgender woman Bernadette, opposite actors Guy Pearce and Hugo Weaving.

“Fairwell dear Tel. You were a true inspiration, both in & out of heels,” Pearce wrote in a tribute on X. “We’ll always have Kings Canyon, Kings road & F’ing ABBA.”

Stamp made his film debut in 1962’s Billy Budd, which earned him an Oscar nomination.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Meet the celebrity cast of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Jordan Chiles, Hilaria Baldwin, Dylan Efron and Danielle Fishel are among the celebrity cast members on season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ (Andrew Eccles/Disney)

A new cast of celebrities is stepping into the ballroom to put their dance skills to the test on Dancing with the Stars.

Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles, actors Corey Feldman and Danielle Fishel, and author Hilaria Baldwin are among the celebrities who will be competing on season 34 of the hit dance competition series.

The full cast, announced Wednesday on Good Morning America, also includes social media stars Dylan Efron and Alix Earle, wildlife advocate Robert IrwinPentatonix star Scott HoyingFifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui, comedian Andy Richter, and Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck, stars of the reality TV series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Tuesday, Sept. 16, at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC and Disney+, and streams the next day on Hulu on Disney+ and Hulu.

Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough are returning as co-hosts for season 34 alongside judges Carrie Ann InabaBruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.

The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of ABC News, Disney+ and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Margaret Qualley, Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke on their new dark comedy, ‘Honey Don’t!’
Margaret Qualley, Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke on their new dark comedy, ‘Honey Don’t!’
Margaret Qualley stars as Honey O’Donahue in the new ‘Honey Don’t!’ (Karen Kuehn)

Ethan Coen‘s latest film is the dark comedy Honey Don’t!

Margaret Qualley stars as the titular Honey O’Donahue, a small-town private investigator who explores a series of strange deaths that are tied to a mysterious church.

There’s much about the film that feels modern, as it is a dark comedy about a lesbian detective. But there’s also a lot about Honey Don’t!, including the cool confidence of its main character, that is reminiscent of classic noir.

Qualley told ABC Audio that Coen and his wife, co-writer and producer Tricia Cooke, recommended a lot of older movies for Qualley to watch in preparation of taking on the role of Honey.

The Long Goodbye, [TheMaltese FalconFat City, a lot of Humphrey Bogart performances and Lauren Bacall — a time when cinema was less realistic, more aspirational,” Qualley said. “There’s a good amount of care that goes into performing ease.”

Cooke said Qualley could rival the stars of the old Hollywood system with this performance.

“To us, Margaret could have been part of the Hollywood system back in the ’40s and ’50s,” Cooke said. “She can do everything. She sings, she dances, she can act.”

Coen echoed Cooke’s statement, saying, “Spencer Tracy said you got to remember your lines and not bump into the furniture, and I can’t remember Margaret bumping into the furniture even once.”

Honey Don’t! arrives in theaters on Friday. 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.