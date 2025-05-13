ABC reveals fall primetime TV schedule

ABC unveiled its fall primetime TV schedule Tuesday.
Dancing with the Stars will air Tuesdays followed by the second season of High Potential. Wednesdays are a stacked night led by Abbott Elementary and followed by Shifting Gears,The Golden Bachelor and Shark Tank.
Thursday’s lineup features the new spinoff 9-1-1 Nashville, followed by 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy.
Ryan Seacrest makes his debut hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on Fridays, followed by 20/20.
Other returning series American Idol, Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Rookie and Will Trent will debut in 2026.
Fall premiere dates, as well as other midseason announcements and renewals, will be announced at a later date.
The actor, director and writer was granted citizenship in Poland Tuesday by President Andrzej Duda. The ceremony happened a few days after the 97th Academy Awards, where Eisenberg was nominated for his original screenplay for his film A Real Pain.
A Real Pain is primarily set in Poland. It follows the story of two American cousins who travel to the country to honor their recently deceased grandmother, who was a Holocaust survivor. Eisenberg said he applied for Polish citizenship after filming in the country.
“I’m so unbelievably honored,” Eisenberg said at the ceremony, according to a video shared by Radio RAMPA. “This is an honor of a lifetime and something I have been very interested in for two decades.”
He said that while they were filming A Real Pain in Poland, he found himself “walking the streets and starting to get a little more comfortable in the country.”
“Something so obvious occurred to me, which is that my family had lived in this place far longer than we’ve lived in New York,” Eisenberg said. “And of course, the history ended so tragically, but in addition to that tragedy of history is also the tragedy that my family didn’t feel any connection anymore to Poland, and that saddened me and confirmed for me that I really wanted to try to reconnect as much as possible.”
Eisenberg ended his speech saying he hopes this will be the first step in reconnecting with his Polish roots.
“I really hope that tonight in this ceremony and this amazing honor is the first step for me and my family to reconnect with this beautiful country,” Eisenberg said.
Helen Mirren does not want to see a woman step into James Bond’s shoes.
In a recent interview with The Standard, Mirren said she has never really liked the spy series because of how it has presented women. The idea of a woman taking over the iconic role has been talked about in Hollywood over the last couple of years, but Mirren isn’t a fan of the idea.
“The whole series of James Bond, it was not my thing. It really wasn’t. I never liked James Bond. I never liked the way women were in James Bond,” Mirren said. “The whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism.”
Instead of gender-bending James Bond, Mirren is in favor of telling new stories about women who are spies.
“Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service. They always have been. And very brave. If you hear about what women did in the French Resistance, they’re amazingly, unbelievably courageous,” Mirren said. “So I would tell real stories about extraordinary women who’ve worked in that world.”
Mirren is starring alongside a former James Bond in the new Paramount+ series MobLand: Pierce Brosnan plays her husband in the show.
“I’m a huge fan of Pierce Brosnan, I mean massive fan,” Mirren said. “Obviously, he’s gorgeous and everything. And I think he’s fabulous in MobLand, but he also happens to be one of the nicest people you’ll ever have the pleasure to work with. And indeed Daniel Craig, who I’ve met and know a little bit. Again, a very lovely gracious person.”
Chris Columbus regrets including Donald Trump in Home Alone 2.
The U.S. president makes a seven-second cameo in the 1992 holiday sequel film which Columbus directed. The director recently told the San Francisco Chronicle he wishes he could cut the brief appearance out of it.
“It’s become this curse. It’s become this thing that I wish it was not there,” the director said. “It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.”
Columbus, who has Italian ancestry, said he fears if he were to cut out the cameo the Trump administration may deport him.
“I can’t cut it,” Columbus said. “If I cut it, I’ll probably be sent out of the country. I’ll be considered sort of not fit to live in the United States, so I’ll have to go back to Italy or something.”
The brief appearance happens during a scene in The Plaza Hotel. Kevin McCallister, played by Macaulay Culkin, asks Trump for directions to the lobby. “Down the hall and to the left,” Trump responds.
Columbus said Trump allowed him to shoot the movie in the hotel in exchange for the cameo.
“He said I begged him to be in the movie, but there’s no world I would ever beg a non-actor to be in a movie,” Columbus said. “But we were desperate to get The Plaza Hotel.”