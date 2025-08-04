About 3,200 Boeing jet and weapons workers begin strike
(ST. LOUIS) — About 3,200 union members at Boeing facilities in Michigan and Illinois went on strike at midnight on Monday after rejecting an contract offer from the company, the union said.
Local members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers, who build and maintain fighter jets, including the F-15 and F/A-18 models, voted on Sunday to reject Boeing’s latest contract offer.
“IAM District 837 members build the aircraft and defense systems that keep our country safe,” IAM Midwest Territory General Vice President Sam Cicinelli said in a statement.
Cicinelli added, “They deserve nothing less than a contract that keeps their families secure and recognizes their unmatched expertise.”
The union members work at Boeing facilities in St. Loius and St. Charles, Missouri, along with Mascoutah, Illinois, according to the union.
They had voted on July 27 to reject an earlier 4-year contract proposal put forward by the company, the union said.
“We’re disappointed our employees rejected an offer that featured 40% average wage growth and resolved their primary issue on alternative work schedules,” Boeing said in a statement on Sunday.
Boeing added, “We are prepared for a strike and have fully implemented our contingency plan to ensure our non-striking workforce can continue supporting our customers.”
(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump unveiled a trade agreement with the European Union on Sunday, making it the latest in a series of accords as the White House threatens to slap tariffs on dozens of countries this week.
Prior to the agreement, the European Union faced the prospect of a 30% tariff rate set to take effect Aug. 1. Instead, products from one of the largest U.S. trade partners will be slapped with a 15% tariff.
In exchange, the EU said European companies would buy $750 billion worth of energy-related goods over three years and invest an extra $600 billion in the U.S.
Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Trump touted the agreement as the “biggest deal ever made.” The White House has yet to release full details of the accord.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the agreement “creates certainty in uncertain times. It delivers stability and predictability for citizens and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.”
Here’s what to know about what’s in the trade agreement and what comes next:
What’s in the U.S. trade agreement with the European Union?
The trade agreement lowers the tariff rate on European products to 15%, putting it below the threatened rate of 30% but higher than a universal rate of 10% faced by nearly all imports.
The 15% tariffs on European products match the level of levies established for Japanese goods in a separate agreement last week. A trade agreement with Vietnam earlier this month set U.S. tariffs at 20%, while Chinese goods currently face 30% tariffs.
The agreement includes tariff exemptions for aircraft, semiconductor equipment and some chemical and agricultural goods, von der Leyen said.
The European Union purchased about $370 billion worth of U.S. products in 2024, while the U.S. bought about $605 billion worth of Japanese goods, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, a government agency.
Last year, the U.S. goods trade deficit with the EU was $235.6 billion, which marked a nearly 13% increase from 2023, the agency said.
Top U.S imports from Europe include pharmaceuticals, cars, machinery, wine and perfume.
Tariffs typically raise prices as importers pass along a share of the tax burden to consumers, though prices have largely averted major tariff-related hikes so far.
In exchange for the softening of U.S. tariffs, the EU agreed to reduce its tariff on U.S.-made cars from 10% to 2.5%.
The EU also said European companies would buy $750 billion worth of energy-related goods over three years and invest an extra $600 billion in the U.S.
What’s next ahead of Trump’s tariff deadline on Aug. 1?
So far, Trump has brokered agreements with the United Kingdom, Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines, Japan and the European Union. The White House also reached a preliminary accord with China that lowered tit-for-tat tariffs previously imposed by the world’s two largest economies.
On Friday, tariffs are set to take effect for dozens of additional countries, including some of the nation’s major trade partners: Canada, Mexico, South Korea and Brazil.
For his part, the president has insisted that the on-again, off-again levies make up a key part of his negotiation strategy.
“The president and his trade team want to cut the best deals for the American people and the American worker,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month when she announced the Aug. 1 deadline.
When asked on Sunday whether the Aug. 1 deadline could be extended, Trump said, “No.”
“Aug. 1 is there for everyone,” Trump added. “The deals all start on Aug. 1.”
(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed higher on Thursday after a panel of federal judges blocked President Donald Trump from slapping some of his far-reaching tariffs on China and other major U.S. trading partners.
A federal appeals court moved to temporarily reinstate the tariffs on Thursday afternoon, however, leaving the ultimate fate of the policy uncertain.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 117 points, or 0.2%, while the S&P 500 increased 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 0.3%
The ruling from the U.S. Court of International Trade late Wednesday marked a major blow for Trump’s tariff policy, invalidating levies on dozens of countries unveiled in a Rose Garden ceremony that Trump had dubbed “Liberation Day.”
Less than a day later, an appeals court opted to revive the policy on administrative grounds, affording the judges additional time to weigh the case.
A set of tariffs focused on Mexico and Canada over their alleged role in the fentanyl trade would also fall victim to the U.S. Court of International Trade’s ruling, if it ends up being upheld. The decision would also invalidate a 10% tariff imposed on goods from nearly all countries.
The Trump administration appealed the ruling within minutes on Wednesday night.
The ruling centered on Trump’s unprecedented invocation of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act as a legal justification for tariffs.
The 1977 law allows the president to stop all transactions with a foreign adversary that poses a threat, including the use of tools like sanctions and trade embargoes. But the measure does not explicitly permit tariffs, putting Trump in untested legal territory.
The ruling Wednesday afforded the Trump administration as many as 10 days to halt the tariffs.
Even before the court’s decision, Trump had rolled back some of the levies at issue.
A trade agreement between the U.S. and China earlier this month slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies and triggered a surge in the stock market. Within days, Wall Street firms softened their forecasts of a recession.
The U.S.-China accord came weeks after the White House paused the reciprocal tariffs. Trump eased duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.
The ruling did not impact sector-specific tariffs used under separate legal statutes, including levies targeting autos, steel and aluminum.
(NEW YORK) — Stocks closed down significantly on Wednesday as bond yields spiked amid deficit concerns centered on a tax cut measure under consideration in the U.S. House as part of a megabill supporting President Donald Trump’s second-term agenda.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 817 points, or 1.9%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.6%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.4%.
The sell-off on Wall Street coincided with a surge in bond yields, which in turn raised the cost of U.S. borrowing and stoked investor fears about the wider impact across the economy.
The 10-year Treasury yield jumped from 4.48% to 4.58%, reaching its highest level since February.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office on Tuesday found the tax policies backed by Trump would add $3.8 trillion to the national debt.
The bond sell-off arrives at a moment of heightened volatility in Treasury markets. Long-term bond yields soared last month in the immediate aftermath of Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs.
A U.S. credit downgrade at Moody’s last week further roiled debt markets.
Bond yields rise as bond prices fall. When a sell-off hits and demand for bonds dries up, it sends bond prices lower. In turn, bond yields move higher.
The yield for long-term Treasury bonds helps set interest rates for a host of consumer loans, including mortgages and credit cards.
When interest rates rise, businesses also face higher borrowing costs, making it less likely that firms would move forward with an office expansion or round of hiring, analysts previously told ABC News. In turn, such conditions risk an economic slowdown.