Above-normal activity predicted for remainder of 2025 Atlantic hurricane season, NOAA says

Tropical Climatology. ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — Above-normal activity is still expected for the remainder of hurricane season, according to the updated hurricane forecast from National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The agency is continuing to predict an above-normal number of named storms for the year but with slightly less confidence than when the initial hurricane outlook was issued in May.

There is now a 50% chance of an above-normal season, a 35% chance of a near-normal season and a 15% chance of a below-normal season, according to the updated assessment, which was released on Thursday. In May, the agency forecast a 60% chance of above-normal activity.

For the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season, NOAA is forecasting 13 to 18 total named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater — with five to nine of those storms predicted to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or greater.

Two to five of those named storms are expected to become major hurricanes between Categories 3 and 5 and winds of 111 mph or higher, according to NOAA.

As of Thursday, the 2025 season has seen four named tropical storms and no hurricanes. The names Andrea, Barry, Chantal and Dexter have been used so far. Erin is the next name up.

Climatologically, the Atlantic season typically sees its first hurricane on Aug. 11.

“No two storms are alike,” NOAA’s National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said in a press release. “Every storm presents unique, life-threatening hazards that can impact people in both coastal and inland communities. Have a plan in place, and know the actions you should take before, during and after the wide range of hazards that the hurricane season can bring.”

On Wednesday, Colorado State University (CSU) updated its seasonal forecast for storm activity in the Atlantic Basin. While the university’s team have also maintained their previous forecast of a slightly above-average season, they said they have lower-than-normal confidence in their outlook due to a significant difference in wind speed and direction in the atmosphere over the Caribbean Sea in June and July.

Over the next two weeks, there is a 55% chance of above-average activity, a 35% chance of near-average activity and just a 10% chance of below-average activity, according to CSU.

CSU is predicting 16 named storms, eight hurricanes and three major hurricanes for the 2025 season. It will be issuing its two-week forecasts from Thursday through the peak of the season.

Several key weather and climate factors influenced the updated forecasts, according to NOAA and CSU. The sea surface temperatures in the eastern and central Atlantic are warming and are now a bit higher than normal, and cool, neutral conditions in the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO) are expected during the peak of the Atlantic hurricane season. These conditions make it easier for hurricanes to form and strengthen.

“Many of the factors we identified ahead of the season are still at play, and conditions are largely tracking along with our May predictions,” Matt Rosencrans, the lead hurricane season forecaster at NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Prediction, said.

ABC News’ Matthew Glasser, Dan Manzo, Kyle Reiman, Dan Peck and Sam Wnek contributed to this report.

Appeals court judges voice skepticism about legal basis for Trump’s sweeping tariffs
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A panel of appeals court judges on Thursday voiced deep skepticism with the Trump administration’s attempt to justify sweeping tariffs based on a national emergency.

As the clock ticks down to President Donald Trump’s Aug. 1 deadline for the resumption of reciprocal tariffs, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is hearing arguments Thursday over whether Trump’s sweeping tariffs are lawful.

A group of small businesses and a coalition of states are asking the appeals court to invalidate the bulk of Trump’s tariffs, arguing that Trump overstepped his power when he used a decades-old economic emergency statute to enact a flurry of tariffs in April.

“The President’s chaotic assertion of that purported authority, which changed by the day and wreaked havoc on capital markets and the economy, illustrates both the breadth of powers that the President claims and the danger of unlimited authority in this domain,” the coalition of states argued in their brief to the court.

At the start of Thursday’s hearing, judges on the appeals court panel questioned why Trump is relying on a law that has never been used to justify tariffs, saying that the law itself never mentions the word “tariffs” and voicing concern that the president justifying the unilateral action based on an emergency could amount to “the death knell of the Constitution.”

The hearing comes at a critical time for Trump, as he rushes to complete trade deals ahead of a self-imposed Friday deadline for dozens of reciprocal tariffs to restart. Lawyers for the Trump administration have argued that a court invalidating the tariffs would create a “foreign policy disaster scenario” as trade negotiations remain ongoing.

“To all of my great lawyers who have fought so hard to save our Country, good luck in America’s big case today,” Trump wrote on his social media platform Thursday morning. “If our Country was not able to protect itself by using TARIFFS AGAINST TARIFFS, WE WOULD BE ‘DEAD,’ WITH NO CHANCE OF SURVIVAL OR SUCCESS.”

The legal authority for Trump’s tariffs was thrown into uncertainty in May when the New York-based Court of International Trade ruled that the president did not have the power to unilaterally impose his global “Liberation Day” tariffs, as well as the tariffs on China, Mexico, and Mexico that Trump imposed to combat fentanyl trafficking.

A federal appeals court quickly stayed the Court of International Trade’s decision before it could take effect, while the Trump administration’s appeal worked its way through the courts.

At issue is whether Trump had the authority to enact tariffs without authorization from Congress through the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which gives the president the power to impose tariffs under an “unusual and extraordinary threat.”

While the Trump administration has argued that the tariffs combat fentanyl trafficking and seek to settle the country’s trade imbalances, the Court of International Trade was unconvinced that the Trump administration demonstrated an “unusual and extraordinary threat” and that those tariffs “deal with the threats.”

In court filings, the Trump administration has argued that court’s decision is “riddled with legal errors” and “would significantly harm the United States if it were to take effect.” They have justified the tariffs by citing the country’s fentanyl crisis and the “grave threats to the United States’ national security and economy” stemming from trade imbalances.

“President Trump has found that America’s exploding trade deficit, the implications of that deficit for our economy and national security, and a fentanyl importation crisis that has claimed thousands of American lives constitute national emergencies,” lawyers with the Department of Justice have argued.

The Trump administration has also argued that invalidating the tariffs would “deprive the United States of a powerful tool for combating systemic distortions in the global trading system, thus allowing other nations to continue to hold American exporters hostage to their unreasonable, discriminatory, and sometimes retaliatory trade policies.”

The group of small businesses and state attorneys general have pushed back against those claims, arguing that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not give Trump “unlimited tariff authority” and that he has failed to prove “an unusual and extraordinary threat.”

Plane crash kills 1 and injures 2 in remote area of Olympic National Park
Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

(QUINAULT, WA) — At least one person is dead and two others have been injured in a small plane crash in a remote area of Olympic National Park in Washington, authorities said.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening at approximately 6:50 p.m. when park rangers were notified of a crash in the Quinault area of Olympic National Park on a steep slope north of the Irely Lake Trailhead, according to a statement from the National Park Service.

“Rangers immediately coordinated a response with Naval Air Station Whidbey Island Search and Rescue,” officials said. “The three occupants of the plane — a Murphy SR3500 Moose — were transported to a Level 1 Trauma Center.”

Authorities said that two occupants were being treated for their injuries and that one person died due to the crash.

Officials have not yet publicly identified the people involved in the incident and have given no details about what might have caused it in the first place.

The cause of the accident is unknown and is currently under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board.

Dad arrested for son’s death after allegedly leaving him in hot car to go drinking
amphotora/Getty Images

(ORMOND BEACH, Fla.) — Police in Florida have arrested a father who they say is responsible for the death of his 18-month-old son after he left him “helpless in a hot truck” for more than three hours while he got a haircut and went drinking at a local bar, police say.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office along with the Ormond Beach Police Department arrested 33-year-old Scott Allen Gardner on Thursday and charged him with aggravated manslaughter of a child and child neglect causing great bodily harm, according to a statement from the Volusia Sheriff’s Office.

“Gardner is responsible for the death of his 18-month-old son Sebastian, who was left helpless in a hot truck for more than 3 hours on the afternoon of Friday, June 6, while Gardner got a haircut and then went drinking inside Hanky Panky’s Lounge,” authorities said.

Additionally, Gardner gave multiple false accounts of what occurred that day when he was being investigated by police, officials said.

“It was estimated by medical personnel that Sebastian’s body temperature reached 111 degrees during this tragedy,” police said. “The same OBPD officer who tried to revive Sebastian placed Gardner in handcuffs today as he was taken into custody at his mother’s home in Ormond Beach.”

Officials said they will provide more details of the investigation on Friday and that their investigation is currently ongoing.
 

