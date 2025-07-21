Abrego Garcia’s attorneys request 30-day stay if he is ordered released pending trial

Abrego Garcia’s attorneys request 30-day stay if he is ordered released pending trial

(NEW YORK) — Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s attorneys on Monday asked a federal judge for a 30-day stay if he is ordered released from custody while awaiting trial.

The lawyers said their request comes after they were advised by the government that if released, the Department of Homeland Security would begin removal proceedings for the accused MS-13 gang member.

“Given the uncertainty of the outcome of any removal proceedings, Mr. Abrego respectfully requests that, should the Court deny the government’s motion for revocation, the issuance of an order releasing Mr. Abrego be delayed for 30 days to allow Mr. Abrego to evaluate his options and determine whether additional relief is necessary,” his lawyers wrote.

Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran native, was deported in March to El Salvador’s CECOT mega-prison — despite a 2019 court order barring his deportation to that country due to fear of persecution — after the Trump administration claimed he was a member of the criminal gang MS-13, which he denies.

He was brought back to the U.S. last month to face charges in Tennessee of allegedly transporting undocumented migrants within the U.S. while he was living in Maryland. He has pleaded not guilty.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Waverly Crenshaw Jr. said he anticipates making a decision Monday on whether Abrego Garcia should be released pending trial.

The attorneys said in Monday’s filing that the government does not oppose their request for a stay.

6-year-old boy killed during alleged exorcism, mother charged with murder: Sheriff
(ST. LUCIE, Fla.) — A 6-year-old boy was found dead in his Florida home during a welfare check after he didn’t show up to school for over two weeks, authorities said. His mother has now been charged with his murder after she allegedly told detectives he died while she was trying to “exorcise demons out of her son’s body.”

Authorities responded to the child’s Fort Pierce home on Friday, after school resource deputies had requested a welfare check. The boy — Ra’myl Pierre, a student at Samuel Gaines Academy — had been absent since May 14, according to St. Lucie County Sheriff Richard Del Toro.

The boy’s mother, Rhonda Joyce Paulynice, led a responding deputy inside to his bedroom, where he was found dead in a bed, according to Del Toro.

“In speaking with the mother, she believed she was being told by God to basically exorcise demons out of the child’s body,” Del Toro said during a press briefing on Friday. “When the child had stopped moving and basically passed away, at that point, she felt the child had been released of those demons and was waiting for him to basically come back at that time.”

It was not immediately clear how the boy died, but investigators believe the homicide occurred on May 18, the last day the mother spoke to him, according to Del Toro.

An autopsy was conducted on Saturday. The medical examiner’s office said it is unable to release any information on the case due to the active criminal investigation.

Paulynice has been charged with second-degree murder, failure to report a death and willfully touching or moving a body. She was denied bond on the murder charge during her initial court appearance on Saturday.

Her public defender had no comment on the case when contacted by ABC News.

During the investigation, the mother would go from laughing to crying at the scene, according to Del Toro.

The mother and son were the only ones who lived in the home, according to Del Toro. The sheriff’s office had responded to the house previously, including for “domestic issues” earlier this year involving a family member who previously lived there and, most recently, a “medical issue” involving the mother on May 17, the day before the child is believed to have been killed, he said.

“But nothing involving the child that will lead us to where we’re at today,” Del Toro said.

The St. Lucie County school district said it will be offering grief counseling and support services to students and employees.

“Our hearts are with the student’s family, friends, classmates, and all who loved and cared for him during this incredibly difficult time,” St. Lucie Public Schools said in a statement.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, and the ongoing investigation, we will not be releasing any further information at this time,” it added.

Former Harvard morgue manager pleads guilty to trafficking body parts from donated cadavers
(BOSTON) — The former manager of the Harvard Medical School morgue pleaded guilty to stealing body parts from cadavers donated to the Boston institution and then selling them, federal prosecutors said.

Cedric Lodge, 57, of Goffstown, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty to transporting stolen human remains, the Department of Justice said Thursday.

He pleaded guilty during a change of plea hearing Wednesday in federal court in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000, according to his plea agreement.

Lodge, who had managed the morgue for the Anatomical Gifts Program at Harvard Medical School, admitted to transporting and selling the stolen human remains across multiple states from 2018 to at least March 2020, prosecutors said.

While employed by the morgue, he “removed human remains, including organs, brains, skin, hands, faces, dissected heads, and other parts, from donated cadavers after they had been used for research and teaching purposes but before they could be disposed of according to the anatomical gift donation agreement between the donor and the school,” the U.S. District Court Middle District of Pennsylvania said in a press release.

He then took them to his home and, along with his wife, sold them to people in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania, prosecutors said. The transactions totaled in the tens of thousands of dollars, according to the indictment.

Lodge’s attorney declined to comment on the case Thursday.

Harvard Medical School terminated Lodge’s employment in May 2023, school officials said following his indictment, calling the activities an “abhorrent betrayal” and “morally reprehensible.” Lodge acted “without the knowledge or cooperation of anyone else” at the institution, the school said.

Several other individuals have also pleaded guilty to interstate transport of stolen human remains in related cases, including Lodge’s wife, Denise Lodge, who is awaiting sentencing, prosecutors said.

Missing 21-year-old Navy sailor found dead, another sailor in custody
(NORFOLK, VA) — A 21-year-old Navy sailor who mysteriously disappeared in Virginia has been found dead, and another sailor is in custody, the Naval Criminal Investigative Service said.

Angelina “Angie” Resendiz was last seen on the morning of May 29 at her barracks in Miller Hall at Naval Station Norfolk, according to the Virginia State Police.

Resendiz’s body was found in a wooded area in Norfolk on Monday; the remains were confirmed to be the missing sailor on Tuesday, NCIS said.

Another Navy sailor “has been placed in pretrial confinement” in connection with Resendiz’s death, NCIS said. The sailor was not named.

“Charges under the Uniform Code of Military Justice are pending,” NCIS said in a statement. “NCIS remains committed to uncovering the facts surrounding the tragic death of Seaman Resendiz to ensure accountability and justice.”

Resendiz, a Texas native, was a culinary specialist assigned to the USS James E. Williams, the Navy said.

Resendiz joined the Navy in 2023 after high school “because she felt it was something that called her,” her mother, Esmeralda Castle, wrote to ABC News last week.

As a culinary specialist, “She thought that one day she might be able to cook for the president and other world leaders,” Castle said. “She worked really hard on her ship.”

“People that care about Angie shared with me that the last person she was with was missing with her,” and “that person showed up [on June 2] but not Angie,” Castle said.

“There are no answers for me,” she said. “I just want my kid.”

