“Absolute devastation”: ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza recalls fatal on-set shooting

“Absolute devastation”: ‘Rust’ director Joel Souza recalls fatal on-set shooting

In a lengthy interview with Vanity Fair, Joel Souza, the director of the Western Rust, went into detail about the fatal 2021 on-set shooting that left him injured and took the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Of the many details in the piece, Souza says it’s “glaring” that the Western is about “a boy who accidentally shoots someone. That is inescapable. When people hear that, they are very taken aback.”

Souza explained the live round that was fired from the weapon aimed by Alec Baldwin fatally struck Hutchins in the chest and lodged in his shoulder, penetrating so deep it nearly hit his spine. 

He said they were rehearsing a shot with Baldwin when the gun discharged. “I got in behind [Halyna]. When I tried to get a look, that’s when the gun fired. And then … yeah, all hell broke loose.”

He said, “It felt like a horse kicked me in the shoulder or someone hit me with a bat. The whole right side of my body went … completely numb, but it also hurt excruciatingly at the same time.”

He also recalled being “furious at that moment. I remember looking up and they were lowering Halyna … and there was blood coming through her white shirt.”

He found out Hutchins had died when he was in the emergency room. He called that “crushing in a way that is difficult to put into words” and “absolute devastation.”

Souza said the incident “ruined” him. “[I]nternally, the person I was just went away.”

When asked if he was grateful to be alive after the shooting, he said, “Not really.”

The 51-year-old director, who reluctantly returned to finish the film, said he “didn’t want to wake up” after the incident and he’s been plagued with nightmares since. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

The worst-rated TV series finales, ranked
The worst-rated TV series finales, ranked
Getty Images

Even for a successful TV series, it’s pretty hard to stick the landing come its final episode — see also: the divisive swan songs of Seinfeld and The Sopranos.

With that in mind, and data from IMDB in hand, the online gambling site JeffBet looked into 100 TV finales and compared the show’s overall viewer score to what viewers thought of their final episodes.

The site then rated how poorly the finales fared and ranked them.

Killing Eve, BBC America’s lauded thriller series that saw lead Sandra Oh take home an Emmy, landed at the top of the list. Overall, the series has an average 8.1 rating on IMDB, the analysis says — but its finale was rated 2.4 out of 10, a 58% drop-off.

Second on the list is possibly a no-brainer: Game of Thrones. HBO’s acclaimed sword and sorcery show has an average user rating of 9.2 out of 10, but its finale earned a 4.0 from viewers, a 56.5% drop.

Third was the sitcom Two and a Half Men. While the CBS show starring Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer has a 7.1 average rating from viewers clocking in with IMDB, Men saw Sheen fired and replaced by Ashton Kutcher. In the end, the show’s finale scored a 3.8 out of 10.

Dexter ended up in fourth place: The serial killer series had an average of 8.6 out of 10, but its final episode was rated by viewers as a 4.7.

Netflix’s Bloodline rounded out the top five. While the series starring Kyle Chandler was decently well thought of by fans during its run, with a 7.9 average IMDB user score, its last episode got a failing grade: 5.1 out of 10.

Methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Dan Aykroyd talks about new Audible Blues Brothers oral history, ‘The Arc of Gratitude’
Dan Aykroyd talks about new Audible Blues Brothers oral history, ‘The Arc of Gratitude’
Jay Dickman/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images

Audible has just dropped Blues Brothers: The Arc of Gratitude, a star-studded Audible Original oral history in which Dan Aykroyd tells the full story of how he and John Belushi joined musical forces in the mid-1970s. 

They turned their love of the genre into the double-Platinum 1978 album Briefcase Full of Blues, which spawned the blockbuster The Blues Brothers, starring their alter egos “Joliet” Jake and Elwood Blues.

Aykroyd tells ABC Audio Belushi initially was more of a fan of heavy metal and punk, but eventually “really committed to it.” 

Though Belushi and Aykroyd first performed Slim Harpo‘s “I’m a King Bee” on SNL in 1976, the Blues Brothers — complete with their signature look — made their SNL debut on April 22, 1978, backed by a band that included legendary musicians Steve Cropper, Donald “Duck” DunnThomas “Bones” Malone and Matt “Guitar” Murphy

Aykroyd recalls some early resistance from producer Lorne Michaels. “Lorne loved the bees. I think that that was what really started us was singing ‘King Bee’ with the hats and glasses and the bee costume.”

Michaels was skeptical “when we proposed the idea of expanding it out,” Aykroyd says. “And I think Lorne was convinced by some of the members of the band that this is a real thing. … And I think Lorne saw the heat of it eventually and of course fully got behind it.”

The Blues Brothers film in 1980 starred the band, and featured performances from icons like Aretha Franklin, Ray Charles, John Lee Hooker and James Brown

“The Blues Brothers aren’t really the star of The Blues Brothers,” Aykroyd admits. “It’s Aretha, it’s Ray, it’s John Lee Hooker. It’s those venerable artists, and it’s in our band today. And yesterday.” 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

New trailer debuts for Disney+-bound ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
New trailer debuts for Disney+-bound ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’
(L-R) Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Jude Law, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong – Lucasfilm/Matt Kennedy

At D23, Disney’s annual fan expo, co-star Jude Law was on hand Friday to introduce the trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, the latest Disney+ series set in that galaxy far, far away. 

Law stars as the Force sensitive Jod Na Nawood in a sort of Star Wars meets The Goonies mash-up featuring a cast of kids — and one young alien — looking for adventure. 

According to an official synopsis, the show “follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy.”

“Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined,” the synopsis continues.

With Jude Law leading the cast, the show features Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter and Robert Timothy Smith as the four children mentioned in the synopsis.

Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon and Nick Frost also star, the latter voicing the beat-up, reprogrammed pirate droid SM-33.

At the 2023 Star Wars Celebration in London, Law said onstage that there were many “pinch-me moments” for him as he made his Star Wars debut, calling it an “extraordinary” experience.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney+ on Dec. 3.

Lucasfilm is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.