‘Absolutely not’: Kelly says he wouldn’t change troop message or ‘back down’ after censure

Sen. Mark Kelly, a Democrat of Arizona, and his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, appear on ABC News’ “Good Morning America,” Jan. 6, 2026. ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Sen. Mark Kelly said he would “absolutely not” have changed his message to U.S. troops about not following illegal orders, despite now knowing that it would result in a censure.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth censured Kelly, a Democrat of Arizona, on Monday for “conduct [that] was seditious in nature,” referring to a video Kelly participated in in November that told United States service members they have a right to refuse unlawful orders.

Hegseth alleged that Kelly “counseled members of the Armed Forces to refuse lawful orders” in the video. Kelly and others who participated in the video have disputed that claim. 

“Let me make this perfectly clear, though, Gabby and I are not people that back down,” Kelly said on Tuesday during an appearance with his wife, former Rep. Gabby Giffords, on “Good Morning America.” “From anything, from any kind of fight.”

The administrative action, which is a less consequential action than a court-martial, will result in a reduction in rank and Kelly’s retirement pay, a process Hegseth says will take 45 days. 

The video prompted fierce criticism from President Donald Trump, who called it “seditious behavior” and said the Democrats involved — who previously served in the military or in the intelligence community — should be “in jail.”

Kelly, who sits on the Senate’s Armed Services and Intelligence committees, said in the interview that aired on “GMA” on Tuesday that his original message was intended to be “nonpartisan.”

He said he would have expected the president to agree with his statements, describing a potential presidential response, saying, “Of course, you don’t follow illegal orders.”

“But not this guy,” Kelly said, referencing Trump, “because he looks at this as maybe somehow as a threat to his authority.”

Kelly and the other five Democrats involved in the November video directed at military members have defended their message as being in line with the Uniform Code of Military Justice and the Constitution.

At one point after the original message was posted, Trump said their action could be “punishable by death.” He also shared a social media post calling for participants in the video to be hanged. But he later said, “I’m not threatening death, but I think they’re in serious trouble.”

“I said something the president and Pete Hegseth did not like and, because of that, the president said I should be hanged, I should be prosecuted,” Kelly said on “GMA” on Tuesday. “This is un-American and this sends a chilling message.”

On Monday, Kelly said he will fight any punishment.

“Pete Hegseth wants to send the message to every single retired servicemember that if they say something he or Donald Trump doesn’t like, they will come after them the same way,” Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly in an interview on “The Daily Show” that aired on Monday evening said he might be able to file an appeal with the military over the changes to his retirement. He also raised the prospect of filing a federal lawsuit, saying he would do “everything appropriate in this circumstance to make sure that they know this is unacceptable.” 

ABC News’ David Brennan, Chris Boccia and Isabella Murray contributed to this report.

Judge permanently blocks deployment of National Guard to Portland, saying Trump exceeded his authority
Sean Bascom/Anadolu via Getty Images

(PORTLAND, Ore.) — A federal judge ruled on Friday that Donald Trump “exceeded the President’s authority” when he sent federalized National Guard troops into Portland.

In a 106-decision, Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut made permanent an order she issued last month blocking the deployment into the city.

“The evidence demonstrates that these deployments, which were objected to by Oregon’s governor and not requested by the federal officials in charge of protection of the ICE building, exceeded the president’s authority,” the judge wrote.

After a three-day trial, Immergut rejected the Trump administration’s argument that immigration-related protests amounted to rebellion or danger of a rebellion — the standard needed to justify a federal takeover of the National Guard.

“When considering these conditions that persisted for months before the President’s federalization of the National Guard, this Court concludes that even giving great deference to the President’s determination, the President did not have a lawful basis to federalize the National Guard” she wrote.

With Trump threatening to send the National Guard into Democratic-run cities across the country, Immergut acknowledged the magnitude of the issue in her order, writing the legal issue was bound for a higher court. 

“The ‘precise standard’ to demarcate the line past which conditions would satisfy the statutory standard to deploy the military in the streets of American cities is ultimately a question for a higher court to decide,” she wrote.

In late September, Trump issued an order federalizing 200 members of the Oregon National Guard to protect federal property amid ongoing protests at a Portland ICE facility, despite objections from local officials.

The city of Portland and state of Oregon sued.

Around the same time, Trump sought to deploy Guard troops to Chicago — a move that was similarly opposed by local officials and blocked by the courts.

‘Haunting’ yogurt shop quadruple killings solved more than 3 decades later

(AUSTIN, Texas) — Police in Austin, Texas, said they’ve finally identified the man who killed four teenage girls at a yogurt shop in 1991 in a crime that has haunted the city.

Jennifer Harbison, Sarah Harbison, Eliza Thomas and Amy Ayers were attacked in the shop and all shot in the head, lead detective Daniel Jackson said at a news conference on Monday.

The girls were left nude and tied up, and there was evidence of sexual assault, he said. The building was set on fire before the killer fled the scene, Jackson said.

Jackson, who took over the case in 2022, said this June he started researching a spent .380 casing found at the scene.

“It had not been submitted into the NIBIN system in many years. NIBIN is a National Integrated Ballistic Information Network — it’s kind of like CODIS [the Combined DNA Index System] for shell casings,” Jackson explained.

In July, Jackson learned of a hit in NIBIN: It appeared the same gun was used in an unsolved murder in Kentucky, which shared “similar details” with the yogurt shop murders, he said.

“But aside from the MO [modus operandi] and the NIBIN hit, there are no obvious links,” he said.

Since 2008, investigators have also tried many DNA testing strategies, Jackson said, conducting new searches over the years as DNA databases have grown. From the scene, investigators had obtained the suspect’s Y-STR, which is y chromosome DNA, he said.

Jackson said police reached out to labs that conduct Y-STR typing and “asked if they can manually search against our unknown profile — and we got a match.”

“The South Carolina state lab was the only lab in the country that responded that they had a match … the full profile and every allele was the same,” Jackson said.

In August, that lab found a match to a 1990 sexual assault and murder in Greenville, South Carolina, Jackson said. “And this was the profile that they had: Robert Eugene Brashers,” he said.

Austin police then retested the Y-STR DNA from under Ayers’ fingernails, he said. “It was directly compared to Brashers’ profile — and it matched,” Jackson said.

Before the yogurt shop murders, Brashers had served time in prison for shooting a woman, and he was granted parole in 1989, Jackson said.

DNA also links Brashers to multiple “unsolved murders and sexual assaults across the country,” Jackson said. “He’s good for sexual assaults and murders throughout the ’90s that he never had to stand trial for.”

Brashers died by suicide in 1999 after a standoff with officers, police said.

Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis called the murders “one of the most devastating and haunting cases in the city’s history.”

Barbara Ayres-Wilson, mom of victims Jennifer and Sarah Harbison, said at Monday’s news conference, “I’m full of gratitude. It has been so long, and all we ever wanted for this case was the truth.”

“We never wanted anyone to go to jail or be charged with anything that they did not do — vengeance was never it,” she said. “It was always the truth.”

At the news conference, Travis County District Attorney José Garza addressed the four suspects who were arrested in 1999.

“There are still investigative steps that are underway. That being said, the overwhelming weight of the evidence points to the guilt of one man and the innocence of four,” he said. “If the conclusions of that investigation are confirmed, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office will take responsibility for our role in prosecuting these men, in sending one to death row and one to serve life in prison. If the conclusions of APD’s investigations are confirmed, as it appears that they will be, I will say I am sorry, though I know that that will never be enough.”

Search underway for missing College of Charleston student last seen early on Halloween: Police
Charleston Police Department

(CHARLESTON, S.C.) — Authorities in South Carolina said they are searching for a 19-year-old college student who has been missing since Halloween.

Owen Tillman Kenney was last seen early on Oct. 31 in Charleston, according to the Charleston Police Department.

The teen was last seen by friends around 2 a.m. in an area near his school, the College of Charleston, police said. Detectives have confirmed he was then walking alone onto the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway shortly after 3 a.m., police said.

“His cell phone’s last recorded location was also on the Ravenel Bridge around that same time,” the Charleston Police Department said in an update Tuesday.

Authorities initially said Kenney was last seen wearing a green and white Boston Celtics Halloween costume. Though Charleston police said in the update Tuesday that “subsequent evidence now confirms that he was wearing a black hooded jacket, light-colored pants, and black Nike sneakers with white soles.”

He was reported missing on Nov. 1, according to the College of Charleston Department of Public Safety.

“CofC Public Safety personnel are working diligently to share with Charleston Police any information that may be helpful in the search,” the College of Charleston Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Tuesday.

“At this time, there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to the campus community in relation to this case,” the department added.

The search has involved K9 units, drones and an underwater recovery team, police said.

The school said it is offering support for those impacted by Kenney’s disappearance.

Kenney graduated from Red Bank Catholic High School in Red Bank, New Jersey, last year, according to the school, which shared photos of the missing teen on social media while urging people to share and “pray for his safe return.”

Charleston detectives are working with the FBI and New Jersey State Police on the investigation into Kenney’s disappearance, police said.

Police described Kenney as a white man who is 6-foot-1, weighs 155 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on his last known activities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department at 843-720-2422 or submit a tip here.  

