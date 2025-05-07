Accused Delta stowaway had prior airport security breaches, feds say

Accused Delta stowaway had prior airport security breaches, feds say
Niagara County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — When Svetlana Dali snuck onto a Delta flight from New York to Paris in November it was not the first time she had successfully evaded airport security measures, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in a new court filing.

Two days before Dali, 57, went through security at JFK Airport and walked onto the Delta plane without a boarding pass she accessed a secure area of the departures terminal at Bradley International Airport in Connecticut, prosecutors said.

“The investigation uncovered that, just like at JFK, the defendant similarly tried twice to enter TSA security checkpoints at BDL without a boarding pass—the first time unsuccessfully, and the second time successfully—wearing what appeared to be the same boots and backpack that she was wearing at JFK,” prosecutors said.

There is no evidence Dali boarded a flight from Bradley but the filing said she “bypassed BDL security checkpoints in a manner that is strikingly similar to her conduct at JFK” where she was able to sneak past identification checks by comingling with other passengers.

Earlier in 2024, customs agents found Dali hiding in a bathroom in a secure area of the Miami International Airport, prosecutors said.

In that instance, Dali claimed she had just arrived on an Air France flight and was waiting for her husband in the secure international arrivals zone. Prosecutors said there was no record of Dali on an Air France flight that day and no record she had left the United States in the prior five years. Ultimately, she was escorted from the airport.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are seeking to introduce evidence of each episode when Dali stands trial later this month on stowaway charges from the incident on Nov. 26.

Once aboard Delta flight 264 to Paris, the filing said Dali hid in one of the plane’s lavatories for several hours.

“When a flight attendant noticed her lengthy bathroom visit, the defendant manipulated her into believing she was sick by pretending she was vomiting to excuse her prolonged time in the bathroom,” the filing said.

“Shortly before landing, the captain announced that the plane’s descent would be turbulent and instructed everyone to take their seats, including the crew,” the filing said. “As the flight crew rushed to secure the plane, the same flight attendant realized the defendant was still in the bathroom and instructed her to take her seat. The defendant continued to pretend to vomit, but the flight attendant insisted she sit down.”

Dali allegedly could not find a seat and the flight attendant asked for her name, identification and boarding pass. The defendant gave her two fake names and failed to produce any boarding pass or ID, prosecutors said.

“Alarmed, the flight attendant realized the defendant was not authorized to be on board and instructed the defendant to sit in a seat reserved for flight crew,” the filing states. “Scared that the defendant might be dangerous, the flight attendant positioned herself between the defendant and other passengers for their safety. The flight crew notified French law enforcement, who arrested the defendant on the plane as soon as it landed in Paris.”

Officials attempted to send Dali back to the United States on another flight shortly after, ABC News previously reported, but Dali was removed from the plane after insisting against her return.

She was eventually brought back to New York to face charges. After being released, Dali allegedly cut off her ankle monitor and traveled to Buffalo, where she planned to cross over the Peace Bridge into Canada but was apprehended.

Dali has pleaded not guilty to a federal stowaway charge.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump’s promise to release JFK files sets off all-night scramble by DOJ’s National Security Division
Trump’s promise to release JFK files sets off all-night scramble by DOJ’s National Security Division
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department’s National Security Division has been in a scramble trying to meet President Donald Trump’s promise on Monday to release declassified information from the JFK assassination investigation today.

Trump, during a visit Monday to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, announced the government would be releasing all the files on Kennedy’s assassination on Tuesday afternoon.

Less than half an hour after that announcement, the Justice Department’s office that handles foreign surveillance requests and other intelligence-related operations began to shift resources to focus on the task, sources said.

In an email just before 5 p.m. ET Monday, a senior official within DOJ’s Office of Intelligence said that even though the FBI had already conducted “an initial declassification review” of the documents, “all” of the attorneys in the operations section now had to provide “a second set of eyes” to help with this “urgent NSD-wide project.”

Eventually, however, it was other National Security Division attorneys who ended up having to help, sources said.

Attorneys from across the division were up throughout the night, into the early morning hours, each reading through as many as hundreds of pages of documents, sources said. Only prosecutors with an impending arrest or other imminent work did not have to help, sources said.

A Justice Department spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from ABC News.

In promising the release of JFK files today, Trump said Monday that there is “a tremendous amount of paper.”

“You’ve got a lot of reading,” he said. “I don’t believe we’re going to redact anything. I said, ‘Just don’t redact. You can’t redact.'”

Trump in January signed an executive order directing the “full and complete release of records relating to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy” in order to end the decades-long wait for the release of the government’s secret files on Kennedy’s 1963 assassination.

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

NTSB recommends vulnerability assessments on 68 bridges following Key Bridge collapse
NTSB recommends vulnerability assessments on 68 bridges following Key Bridge collapse
n this aerial view, a steel truss from the destroyed Francis Scott Key Bridge that was pinning the container ship Dali in place was detached from the ship using a controlled detonation of explosives in the Patapsco River on May 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland

(WASHINGTON) — Nearly a year since the catastrophic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge after a container ship struck one of its piers, the National Transportation Safety Board is recommending that the owners of nearly 70 bridges across the United States conduct vulnerability assessments of the risk of collapse from a vessel collision.

Such an assessment could have prevented the deadly Key Bridge collapse, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said Thursday.

If the Maryland Transportation Authority had conducted a vulnerability assessment, it “would have known the risk and could have taken action to safeguard the Key Bridge,” Homendy said during a press briefing announcing the recommendation.

“Had they done that, the collapse could have been prevented,” she said.

Homendy said the MDTA was unable to provide the NTSB with the data needed to conduct the agency’s own vulnerability assessment of the Key Bridge.

“We asked them for that data,” Homendy said. “They didn’t have it. We had to develop that data ourselves, with the help of our federal partners at the Federal Highway Administration.”

ABC News has reached out to the MDTA for comment.

Homendy said the vulnerability assessments were recommended to bridge owners by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials twice: in 1991 and then in 2009.

The Federal Highway Administration started requiring vulnerability assessments of new bridges in 1994, the NTSB said. The Key Bridge was built before that requirement.

The 68 bridges that the NTSB recommends for assessment are those designed before the guidance was established and do not have a current vulnerability assessment, the NTSB said.

They include iconic landmarks such as the Golden Gate Bridge in California, the Chesapeake Bay Bridge in Virginia, the Brooklyn Bridge in New York and the Mackinac Bridge in Michigan.

“Today’s report does not suggest that the 68 bridges are certain to collapse,” the NTSB said in a press release Thursday. “The NTSB is recommending that these 30 bridge owners evaluate whether the bridges are above the AASHTO acceptable level of risk. The NTSB recommended that bridge owners develop and implement a comprehensive risk reduction plan, if the calculations indicate a bridge has a risk level above the AASHTO threshold.”

The container ship Dali struck one of the piers on the Key Bridge early on the morning of March 26, 2024, triggering the bridge to collapse and killing six construction workers who were filling potholes on it. Two other workers survived the incident.

The crash affected entry into the Port of Baltimore for weeks as the debris blocked entry for other ships. Dozens of federal, state and local agencies responded to remove approximately 50,000 tons of steel, concrete and asphalt from the channel and from the Dali.

A preliminary report released by the NTSB in May found that the Dali experienced two power blackouts while docked, 10 hours before the collision that toppled part of a bridge span.

The NTSB said Thursday its final report on the Key Bridge collapse will be released this fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump administration says it sent 4 alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador despite court order
Trump administration says it sent 4 alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador despite court order
Alex Peña/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The Trump administration is acknowledging it deported four noncitizens to El Salvador despite a court order barring the removal of people to countries other than their place of origin without an opportunity to raise concerns about their safety.

In a series of court filings overnight, Justice Department lawyers argued that the court order was not violated because the removal of four alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua was carried out by the Department of Defense — not the Department of Homeland Security, which is a defendant in the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy issued a court order on March 28 requiring that anyone with a final order of removal must have an opportunity to raise concerns about their safety before they are deported to a so-called “third country” that is not on their order of removal or their country of origin.

Three days after Judge Murphy’s order, the four men — who are originally from Venezuela — were flown from U.S. Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to El Salvador, according to a sworn declaration from Tracey Huettl, a unit chief for field operations with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Huettl said that each of the four men were identified as members of Tren de Aragua by federal law enforcement, and had extensive criminal records.

According to her declaration, one man admitted he was a member of the gang and that he recruited prostitutes for the organization, and another was charged with multiple crimes including discharge of a firearm and theft.

Another man is allegedly a sex offender who was charged with human smuggling and convicted for domestic assault, and the last was arrested for possession and use of drug-related objects.

None of the men had orders of removal to El Salvador before they were deported to that country on March 31, according to the filings.

Judge Murphy set an April 28 conference earlier this month to learn more about what he described as the “potential violations of the temporary restraining order.”

Last Friday, the judge issued a preliminary injunction requiring the Trump administration to give noncitizens the chance to raise concerns about their safety before they are removed to third countries.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.