Acting FEMA Administrator David Richardson resigns

David Richardson, acting administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), during a House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee hearing in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025. (Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) —Acting Federal Emergency Management Agency David Richardson resigned on Monday after six months on the job.

Richardson, who was temporarily installed in May after former acting Administrator Cameron Hamilton was fired by Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem a day after telling Congress the agency should not be disbanded, putting him at odds with President Donald Trump’s suggestions that FEMA be downsized or dissolved.

Richardson was also in charge of the department’s countering Weapons of Mass Destruction office.

In an exclusive statement to ABC News, Richardson said that he stepped up when others didn’t weeks before the start of hurricane season. 

“I agreed to be the acting administrator through hurricane season when others wouldn’t. Hurricane season ends on 1 December.  Since the danger has largely passed, I can now leave for other opportunities,” Richardson said. “Many were asked. One raised his hand and said, ‘I’ll do it.’ I knew hurricane season was three weeks away and time was of the essence. I didn’t hesitate. It was the same in the 2006 during the worst days of Iraq and the streets of Ramadi. Nobody wanted to train and fight alongside the Iraqis. I said, ‘I’ll do it.'”

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Richardson resigned as FEMA administrator and said that FEMA Chief of Staff Karen Evans will step into the role on Dec. 1. 

“The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extend their sincere appreciation to the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Administrator, David Richardson, for his dedicated service and wish him continued success in his return to the private sector,” a DHS spokesperson said. “Mr. Richardson led FEMA through the 2025 hurricane season, delivering historic funding to North Carolina, Texas, Florida, New Mexico and Alaska, and overseeing a comprehensive review that identified and eliminated serious governmental waste and inefficiency, while refocusing the agency to deliver swift resources to Americans in crisis.”

Richardson has faced criticism during his tenure at the top of the agency.

In a House Transportation Committee hearing following the deadly flooding in Texas in July, Democrats panned Richardson’s and FEMA’s response.

“You’re the leader, but you did not lead, as you are required to by federal law. But worse, you seem uninterested to learn what went wrong and how to respond,” Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Ariz., said. 

Richardson was on vacation with his two sons during the flooding but he testified that he immediately coordinated a response with Texas officials, the White House and others from his truck.

Sources close to Richardson contend that he was available during the disaster. A source said he was on the phone from the moment the floods struck while on vacation and drove back to Washington as soon as he could. 

In June, shortly after hurricane season began at the beginning of the month, Richardson told staff in an all-hands that he was unaware it had started, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

It was unclear if Richardson was joking, but a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson argued he was.

When asked by reporters during a White House press briefing whether Trump was “still comfortable” with Richardson after his remarks, press secretary Karoline Leavitt dismissed concerns and said FEMA is taking hurricane season “seriously, contrary to some of the reporting we have seen based on jokes that were made and leaks from meetings.”

Richardson’s comments followed an internal review indicating FEMA was “not ready” for the 2025 hurricane season in mid-May.

The DHS spokesperson denied FEMA is unprepared, saying “Despite meanspirited attempts to falsely frame a joke as policy, there is no uncertainty about what FEMA will be doing this Hurricane Season.”

“FEMA is laser-focused on disaster response and protecting the American people,” the spokesperson added.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., slammed Richardson, posting on X that he is “unaware of why he hasn’t been fired yet.”

“Trump’s FEMA chief is incompetent,” Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., added. “People will die.”

Who are the 6 House Democrats who broke with their party to end shutdown?
The U.S. Capitol is seen on the 40th day of a government shutdown on November 9, 2025 in Washington, DC. Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The longest government shutdown in U.S. history came to an end on Wednesday night, after six House Democrats joined Republicans to pass a funding package in a narrow 222-209 vote.

The Democrats’ defections helped push the bill over the finish line, as two Republicans opposed against the measure to reopen the government. President Donald Trump signed the bill in the Oval Office shortly after it was passed.

The moderate Democrats who voted yes were Jared Golden of Maine, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington, Adam Gray of California, Don Davis of North Carolina, Henry Cuellar of Texas and Tom Suozzi of New York. 

They all cited the growing impacts of the shutdown on Americans as a reason why they moved to end the 43-day impasse, despite Democratic leadership opposing the funding package because it does not address their key demand of extending Affordable Care Act tax credits that are set to expire at the end of the year.

“Tonight, I voted to end this partisan car crash of a shutdown. Nobody likes paying even more money to insurance companies — and the fight to stop runaway health insurance premiums won’t be won by holding hungry Americans hostage,” Gluesenkamp Perez said in a statement. “Americans can’t afford for their Representatives to get so caught up in landing a partisan win that they abandon their obligation to come together to solve the urgent problems that our nation faces.”

Gray said it was not a “perfect deal,” but one “born of compromise,” and touted how the bill will extend funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and SNAP for a full fiscal year.

“Some critics have asked why I supported the bill when it did not include an immediate extension of the Affordable Care Act’s enhanced premium tax credits. Here’s why: Protecting families from hunger today does not prevent us from lowering health care costs tomorrow,” he said.

“People are hurting right now — they are in pain!” Davis said after the vote.

When asked by ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott if the impacts of the shutdown outweighed everything else, Davis said “absolutely.”

“And it is listening and hearing from constituents who are deeply, deeply concerned. They’ve been affected in ways that we don’t even understand,” he told ABC News’ Scott.

“Parents are telling their kids to eat more at school because they don’t know if they’re going to be able to eat when they get home,” Davis continued, adding “This is real.”

But Democrats are now dealing with infighting after eight Senate Democrats and the six House Democrats broke ranks to end the shutdown without a deal on ACA subsidies. The agreement to end the shutdown included a promise from Senate Republican leadership to hold a vote on health care subsidies in the coming weeks, but Speaker Mike Johnson has not committed to such a vote in the House.

Democrats who voted to reopen the government said the fight will continue on the ACA, as premiums are set to skyrocket for recipients next year.

“Now, with the shutdown ended, Congress should take immediate action to extend expiring ACA premium tax credits that keep health insurance plans affordable for millions of Americans. We still have a window to pass bipartisan legislation to extend these credits,” Golden said.

Suozzi echoed that sentiment.

“Everyone knows that I have been preaching bipartisanship for years. I am relying on the representations of some of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, that they want to get something done to extend the Premium Tax Credits,” Suozzi said.

“If my colleagues on the other side of the aisle are willing to work together to address this health insurance affordability crisis by extending the premium tax credits, then we will have accomplished something meaningful,” the New York Democrat added. “If we are not successful, it will deal yet another blow to the already eroding trust in Washington, D.C., and it will be clear who failed to deliver.”

ABC News’ Arthur Jones II contributed to this report.

Trump yet to endorse Republican in final stretch of Virginia governor's race
Virginia Republican gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, attends the 54th Annual Buena Vista Labor Day Festival on September 01, 2025 in Buena Vista, Virginia. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Winsome Earle-Sears faces strong headwinds in her campaign to be Virginia’s next Republican governor.

She’s been outpaced in fundraising and lags in polling behind her Democratic rival, Rep. Abigail Spanberger. And the support from one voice that could narrow this race is largely absent. 

President Donald Trump has yet to endorse Earle-Sears, Virginia’s current lieutenant governor. While slamming Spanberger during an event in Virginia for the U.S. Navy’s 250th anniversary over the weekend, Trump did not mention Earle-Sears, a Marine Corps veteran, at all. 

Earle-Sears and Trump’s relationship turned tepid in 2022 after the lieutenant governor suggested it was time for the Republican Party to “move on” past him and declined to support his third White House bid.

“A true leader understands when they have become a liability. A true leader understands that it’s time to step off the stage. And the voters have given us that very clear message,” Earle-Sears said at the time.

Trump then undercut Earle-Sears on Truth Social, writing that he “never felt good” about her, and that she was a “phony.” 

ABC News has reached out to The White House, Earle-Sears’ campaign and the Virginia GOP for comment. 

Attorney general’s race

And now, as Republicans are at high risk of losing control of Virginia’s governor’s mansion, their chief executive and others in the administration are nowhere to be found on the campaign trail for Earle-Sears.

Yet they’re not completely withdrawn from Virginia politics. 

Both Trump and Vice President JD Vance have joined the chorus of Republican voices calling for the resignation of Democratic attorney general candidate and former Virginia delegate Jay Jones after text messages to then-fellow Virginia delegate Carrie Coyner surfaced detailing a hypothetical situation about then-Speaker of the House Todd Gilbert getting “two bullets to the head.” 

The National Review reported Jones also wished for Gilbert’s wife to “watch her own child die in her arms so that Gilbert might reconsider his political views.” 

Coyner, a Republican, claimed in a note sent to her constituents this week and obtained by ABC that Jones meant to text someone else initially, but was OK with chatting when he realized it was her. She says once she expressed “alarm” about the messages, Jones “continued to try to justify his initial statements by phone and by text.”

Jones has apologized for the messages, telling WRIC that he “sincerely and from the bottom of my heart, want to express my remorse and my regret for what happened and what I said that language has no place in our discourse, and I am so remorseful for what happened.”

In a statement to ABC News, Coyner also alleged that in a separate phone call in 2020 during a conversation about police qualified immunity, Jones suggested that the death of a few officers might result in fewer police-inflicted killings. 

“During the debate on repealing qualified immunity for law enforcement in Virginia, legislation Jay Jones supported, I stated that I believed that removing qualified immunity would make officers hesitate when making split second decisions, which would lead people and police officers to get killed. Jay stated that if a few police officers died maybe they would move on and stop killing people. His statements were and still are disqualifying, people should not have to die to prove Jay Jones’ talking points,” Coyner said to ABC. 

Jones denied those remarks in a statement to ABC: “I have never believed and do not believe that any harm should come to law enforcement, period.”

Vance, on X, claimed Jones was “fantasizing about murdering his political opponents” and Trump labeled Jones as a “radial left lunatic” while offering his endorsement of Jason Miyares, Jones’ Republican opponent. 

On this issue, the White House and Earle-Sears align — she’s also called for Jones to drop out, and has even cut an ad featuring screenshots of the aforementioned texts. Earle-Sears and Virginia Republicans are attempting to link this scandal to Spanberger, who say her recent advice on the campaign trail to “let your rage fuel you” as motivation to resist against Republicans is incendiary.

Spanberger has not called for Jones to step aside, yet said in a statement that she feels “disgust” for his language and condemned violent language in politics.

Still,  Earle-Sears  has less than a month to use this scandal as momentum and inch closer to Spanberger — with or without White House aid. 

Congressional leaders continue blame game as clock ticks toward shutdown
U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (C), accompanied by House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA) and Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-CA) walk down the House Steps as they arrive for a press conference at the U.S. Capitol on September 30, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — In remarks on the Senate floor Tuesday, party leaders continued to point fingers at one another as time ticked closer to the midnight deadline for the government to shut down if Congress can’t pass a funding measure.

“Republicans have offered up a clean nonpartisan funding extension, the same kind of extension Democrats have repeatedly supported in the past and Democrats are blocking it for their own partisan purposes,” Senate Majority Leader John Thune said.

Thune again made a pitch for a “clean” bill that extends funding through mid-November.

“We can pass this today. We can pass it right now all you have to do is get support from the Democrats. The House has passed this,” Thune said.

But Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer held firm to his belief that Republicans will own this shutdown for refusing to negotiate with Democrats on health care priorities.

“They call it clean we call it extremely partisan. Not one discussion, House or Senate, between the two leaders. That is not how you negotiate and that is not how you pass appropriation bills,” Schumer said.

Democrats insist that any deal includes restoring $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts passed into law this summer on top of a permanent extension of the Obamacare subsidies set to expire at the end of the year, saving health insurance for 3.8 million people at a cost of $350 billion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

While House Republicans passed a stopgap measure to keep the government open through Nov. 21, the measure stalled in the Senate, where Thune will need at least seven Democrats to vote for it to pass.

Republicans crafted a clean seven-week funding bill in order to create more time for congressional appropriators to work through regular order: 12 separate full-year funding bills. Congress has not passed all 12 appropriations bills through regular order since 1997, and the task has been completed only four times since 1977 when current budget rules took effect.

Thune is expected to force the Senate to vote repeatedly on the House’s clean seven-week funding bill. His goal is to force Democrats to cast repeated votes against funding the government.

Earlier Tuesday, 150 House Democrats rallied on the House steps, presenting unity as each party attempts to place blame for a lapse in funding.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries fired up Democrats, addressing a deepfake video generated by artificial intelligence shared Monday night by President Donald Trump, which disparaged Jeffries and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“Mr. President, allow me to reintroduce myself,” Jeffries said, quoting the opening lyrics from Jay-Z’s “Public Service Announcement” and receiving a loud round of applause from the caucus. “I’m the House Democratic Leader. Our caucus is 217 members strong. We serve in a separate and coequal branch of government. We don’t work for you. We work for the American people.”

In the post on his social media platform, Trump shared the video that presented Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Jeffries during their remarks at the White House after meeting with Trump and Republican leaders, but dubbed Schumer saying disparaging things about his party.

The video also showed Jeffries wearing a sombrero, prompting Jeffries to call it “bigoted.”

“Mr. President, the next time you have something to say about me, don’t cop out through a racist and fake AI video. When I’m back in the Oval Office, say it to my face!” Jeffries boomed.

Jeffries sharply criticized House Republicans for canceling votes this week.

“Shame on them for being on vacation all across the country and across the world on the eve of a government shutdown,” he said. “They’re on vacation because they’d rather shut the government down than protect the health care of the American people. That’s unfathomable, that’s unacceptable, that’s unconscionable, and that’s un-American. Do your job.”

Caucus Chairman Pete Aguilar blamed Republicans if the government shuts down.

“This is a shutdown they will own, and the American people are paying attention,” he said.

Trump appeared open to more discussions Tuesday. Asked while returning from a speech to generals and admirals with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth if he would talk to Democrats before the deadline, Trump replied, “Yes.”

Jeffries and Schumer met Monday afternoon at the White House with Trump, House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Majority Leader John Thune, Vice President JD Vance and others but left without a deal.

Johnson posted Tuesday morning that Schumer and Democrats are “planning to SHUT DOWN the government — simply to oppose President Trump and appease their far-left base.”

On the White House driveway after the meeting, the Democrats and Republicans blamed each other for not reaching an agreement to keep the government funded.

Schumer told reporters in the White House driveway that “large differences” remain — particularly on health care.

A few minutes later, Vice President JD Vance joined Republicans in saying a shutdown was increasingly likely.

“I think we’re headed to a shutdown because Democrats won’t do the right thing,” Vance said.

Monday’s meeting was the first bicameral, bipartisan congressional leadership face-to-face meeting of Trump’s second term — and came after a meeting scheduled for last week was nixed by the president after he said he reviewed the Democratic proposal and judged that a meeting would not be productive.

