Acting US Attorney Alina Habba subject of attempted confrontation, Bondi says
(NEW YORK) — An individual attempted to “confront” Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.
“Last night, an individual attempted to confront one of our U.S. Attorneys — my dear friend @USAttyHabba -destroyed property in her office, and then fled the scene,” Bondi posted on X Thursday. “Thankfully, Alina is ok.”
“Any violence or threats of violence against any federal officer will not be tolerated. Period,” Bondi’s post continued. “This is unfortunately becoming a trend as radicals continue to attack law enforcement agents around the country.”
Details regarding the alleged incident were not immediately provided.
“Our federal prosecutors, agents, and law-enforcement partners put their lives on the line every day to protect the American people, and this Department will use every legal tool available to ensure their safety and hold violent offenders fully accountable,” Bondi said in her post.
Habba is a close ally of President Trump and served as one of his lawyers and a White House counselor before being appointed acting U.S. attorney.
(NEW YORK) —Tropical Storm Erin is forecast to strengthen into the first hurricane of the Atlantic season by Saturday morning and then become a major Category 3 hurricane by Sunday morning as it passes north of Puerto Rico.
But as of now, Erin is not expected to pose a direct threat to the U.S.
Puerto Rico can expect 1 or 2 inches of rain from Erin’s outer bands, as well as dangerously rough surf and a high risk of rip currents this weekend and into early next week.
After moving north of Puerto Rico, Erin is forecast to turn north.
The vast majority of meteorological modeling has Erin remaining over the ocean between Bermuda and the East Coast, passing by Bermuda around Wednesday.
While a landfall in the U.S. isn’t expected, there is a chance Erin could bring a few light rain showers to parts of the East Coast. And for those heading to the beach on the East Coast, Erin will bring a high risk of rip currents from Aug. 21 to Aug. 27.
Because Erin is still many days away, meteorologists in Bermuda and the U.S. East Coast will be watching the storm closely, as any deviation east or west could lead to significant impacts.
(NEW YORK) — Don’t be fooled by the lack of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic Basin.
The peak of hurricane season is here, and activity could soon ramp up, despite the relative quiet currently occurring in the tropics, according to meteorologists.
The climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is Sept. 10, with most activity occurring between mid-August and mid-October, on average, according to the National Hurricane Center. Historically speaking, about two-thirds of all Atlantic hurricane season activity occurs between Aug. 20 and Oct. 10.
But the Atlantic Basin remains quiet with no tropical development expected over the next week.
“For the next seven days, things look pretty quiet,” David Zierden, the Florida state climatologist and head of the Florida Climate Center at Florida State University, told ABC News.
However, forecasters anticipate an increase in activity during the second half of the month as conditions become more favorable for tropical cyclone development.
The remainder of September and October will likely be active, Zierden said.
NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center long-range Global Tropical Hazards Outlook shows a rising probability of tropical development over the central Atlantic Ocean in the latter part of September, as large-scale environmental conditions gradually become more favorable for tropical cyclone activity.
Tropical weather experts at Colorado State University echo these predictions, saying overall atmospheric conditions, including wind patterns, will shift in a manner that supports a notable increase in activity.
In mid-September, the upper atmosphere and wind shear should become more favorable for the formation and strengthening of storms, Jennifer Francis, an atmospheric scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Center, told ABC News.
Last month, NOAA predicted above-normal activity for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season.
The agency forecasted 13 to 18 total named storms with winds of 39 mph or greater, including five to nine storms predicted to become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or greater and two to five storms expected to become major hurricanes with winds of 111 mph or higher.
The average number of named storms in the Atlantic Basin during one season is 14, with seven of them becoming hurricanes.
So far this season, there have been six named storms. Only one storm has formed into a major hurricane.
Hurricane Erin formed on Aug. 11 and intensified into a Category 5 storm less than a week later. While the hurricane brought a prolonged period of rough surf and dangerous rip currents to the northeastern Caribbean and the East Coast of the U.S., it remained offshore.
Separately, Tropical Storm Chantal made landfall in South Carolina in early July.
The next named storm will be called Gabrielle.
The Atlantic hurricane season has been relatively quiet so far due to hostile atmospheric conditions that discourage the formation of tropical cyclones as well as the dust blowing from the Sahara Desert, Francis said.
September and October often see some of the busiest activity for hurricanes because sea surface temperatures can be at their highest, Zierden said. Higher temperatures provide “ample fuel” for the formation and intensification of tropical cyclones, he added.
Currently, waters in the Gulf and Caribbean are “very warm,” Francis said.
“So when a disturbance does come along, it’ll have plenty of fuel,” Francis said.
During the two busiest Atlantic hurricane seasons on record — 2020 and 2005 — both years saw about half of the total number of named storms for the season occur after Sept. 3.
Hurricane activity in 2024 demonstrated how active late September and early October can be for tropical development.
Hurricane Helene, which caused devastating flooding in North Carolina, formed on Sept. 24, 2024, while Hurricane Milton, which caused widespread destruction in Florida, formed on Oct. 5, 2024.
During this time of year, tropical activity tends to develop in the Caribbean or Gulf, rather than near Africa, which also complicates response efforts, Francis said.
“That gives people less time to prepare,” she said.
(COHOES, N.Y.) — Officials in upstate New York are searching for a 53-year-old homicide suspect who has been on the run since his girlfriend was found dead, according to the Cohoes Police Department.
Anthony Bechand, 53, has been missing since his girlfriend, 41-year-old Amanda Rodriguez, was found dead in her home in Cohoes, New York, on Sunday morning, according to investigators.
When Rodriguez was found, the Cohoes Police Department contacted New York State Police to assist in the investigation.
Officials said they determined that Bechand “fled in an unknown direction and was wearing an unknown outfit at the time of his departure.”
Rodriguez resided in “the single family house with her boyfriend,” police said.
As of Wednesday, Bechand, who “may be armed and dangerous” is still on the run, Cohoes Police Chief Todd Waldin confirmed to ABC News.
The suspect was believed to have been traveling in a white 2024 Chevrolet Suburban, but officials located the vehicle on Sunday “on County Route 60 at the intersection of County Route 86 in the Town of Brighton, Franklin County,” New York State Police said in a statement.
Bechand is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair, police said.
Police said the public’s assistance is “vital as this investigation continues.”
Anyone who may have seen Bechand or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact New York State Police at 518-897-2000.