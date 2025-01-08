Action-packed ‘Reacher’ season 3 trailer arrives

Sophie Giraud/Prime

The trailer for season 3 of Reacher has arrived.

Additionally, the first three episodes of the thriller series will drop on Prime Video on Feb. 20.

In the third season of the action series, “Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past,” according to the show’s logline.

“I’ve figured out why you do what you do. Cause you hate the big, the powerful who think they can get away with things. So you make sure they don’t,” Maria Sten‘s Frances Neagley says in the trailer.

“You just figured that out?” Ritchson’s Reacher responds.

Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Olivier Richters and Daniel David Stewart join the show’s cast for season 3. New episodes premiere each Thursday through March 27, only on Prime Video.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Florence Pugh isn’t letting anything or anyone change who she is.

In an interview with The Times published on Sunday, the actress talked about living life unapologetically and opened up about how “exhausting” it is for women to be in the film industry.

“There are fine lines women have to stay within, otherwise they are called a diva, demanding, problematic,” Pugh said. “And I don’t want to fit into stereotypes made by others.”

When it comes to beauty standards in film and television, Pugh said she recalls the “godawful headlines” about actresses like Keira Knightley and their appearance, despite their talent.

“The only thing people want to talk about is some useless crap about how they look,” she said.

Still, she added, “Look, not everybody has legs that go on for days. I remember watching this industry and feeling that I wasn’t represented.”

The conversations around how women look in the film industry inspired Pugh to not give into the negative comments or change the way she looked to fit in.

“I wanted to challenge how women were perceived, how we are supposed to look,” she said. “Actually I wasn’t trying to challenge. I just wanted to be there, to make space for a version of a person that isn’t all the things they used to have to be.”

In the past, Pugh has called out trolls for criticizing her looks or her fashion choices. In 2022, after wearing a pink, see-through Valentino gown to a fashion show, she took to Instagram and told those commenting on her body to “grow up” and “respect all women.”

Pugh said she’s “proud” that she’s “stuck by myself” over the years “and look the way I look.”

FOX – Noam Galai/Getty Images

“Is this the untimely end of Milhouse?” Pamela Hayden, a 35-year veteran of The Simpsons, will have her last performance on the long-running animated series on Sunday.

Hayden, who famously voices Bart’s friend Milhouse Van Houten but also lends her voice to the town bully Jimbo Jones, as well as other residents of the fictional animated town, is stepping away from the show. 

The Simpsons‘ official social media platforms bade a fond farewell to the performer, writing, “Thank you for 35 years of Milhouse and so many more, Pamela Hayden!”

The message came with a reel of Hayden’s work, both in the recording booth and her characters as their animated selves throughout the years. 

“As you retire from The Simpsons, we celebrate you,” an animated title card reads. The actress also says her “main guy” Milhouse might be dismissed as a nerd, but the thing she loves about him is that “no matter how many times he gets knocked down, he gets back up, again. I love the little guy.” 

“Your voice made us laugh and fall in love with Milhouse,” the title card concludes. “We will miss you!”

The Simpsons airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Fox and streams the next day on Hulu.

It’s not known who will voice her characters going forward.

 

Have you ever wondered what Jabba the Hutt’s son might look like? Apparently, it’s Jeremy Allen White. The actor has been tapped to star in the upcoming Star Wars film Mandalorian & Grogu as Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta the Hutt. Deadline confirmed the news, writing that White’s role will be sizable and not a cameo. He joins Pedro Pascal and Sigourney Weaver in the Jon Favreau-directed feature, headed to theaters on May 22, 2026 …

Ian McKellen, Michaela Coel and James Corden have been cast in Steven Soderbergh‘s latest film, The Christophers. Deadline reports that the movie, which starts production in February 2025, is a dark comedy about the estranged children of a once-famous artist who hire a forger to complete his unfinished works …

Jake Bongiovi is the latest to join Maude Apatow‘s directional debut film, Poetic License, according to Deadline. The film, which follows a former therapist who becomes the unexpected point of tension between two best friends and college seniors, also stars Andrew Barth Feldman, Cooper Hoffman, Maisy Stella and Leslie Mann

