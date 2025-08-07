Active-duty Army soldier charged with attempting to share sensitive information about military tanks with Russia

Members of the U.S. Army drive a M1A2 Abrams Main Battle tank in the 250th birthday parade on June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — An active duty soldier with the U.S. Army was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempting to share sensitive information about U.S. military tank capabilities with Russia, the Justice Department announced.

Taylor Lee, 22, a soldier stationed at Fort Bliss, is alleged to have transmitted the information to an individual he believed was affiliated with Russia’s government in exchange for Russian citizenship, federal prosecutors said.

Lee was arrested on charges of attempted transmission of national defense information to a foreign adversary and attempted export of controlled technical data without a license, according to the DOJ.

Prosecutors said Lee, who has a top secret security clearance, sent technical information on the M1A2 Abrams tank and offered his assistance to the Russian Federation in an exchange online in May. In that exchange, prosecutors said Lee stated “the USA is not happy with me for trying to expose their weaknesses,” before adding, “at this point I’d even volunteer to assist the Russian federation when I’m there in any way.”

In July, at an in-person meeting between Lee and the person he apparently believed was a representative of the Russian government, prosecutors said Lee passed an SD memory card to the person, “including documents and information on the M1A2 Abrams, another armored fighting vehicle used by the U.S. military, and combat operations,” according to a DOJ press release. “Several of these documents contained controlled technical data that Lee did not have the authorization to provide.”

In another instance detailed in charging documents, Lee allegedly delivered hardware from inside an M1A2 Abram’s tank to a storage unit located in El Paso, Texas, and then texted the individual he believed was a Russian agent, “Mission accomplished.”

Lee has not yet entered a plea to any of the charges.

“This arrest is an alarming reminder of the serious threat facing our U.S. Army,” said Brig. Gen. Sean F. Stinchon, the commanding general of Army Counterintelligence Command. “Thanks to the hard work of Army Counterintelligence Command Special Agents and our FBI partners, Soldiers who violate their oath and become insider threats will absolutely be caught and brought to justice, and we will continue to protect Army personnel and safeguard equipment.”

Boulder attack suspect charged with federal hate crime, said he ‘wanted to kill all Zionist people’: Court documents
Chet Strange/Getty Images

(BOULDER, Colo.) — The man suspected of carrying out an “act of terrorism” during a pro-Israel demonstration in Boulder, Colorado, leaving eight people in the hospital, has been charged with a federal hate crime, according to court documents.

The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Soliman, told investigators “he researched on YouTube how to make Molotov Cocktails, purchased the ingredients to do so, and constructed them,” the court documents said.

Soliman allegedly told police “he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead,” the document said. “SOLIMAN stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again.”

He allegedly used a “makeshift flamethrower” and threw an incendiary device into a crowd of pro-Israel demonstrators at a pedestrian mall on Sunday afternoon, according to the FBI. He allegedly yelled “Free Palestine” during the attack, the FBI said.

The demonstration was a Run for Their Lives walk, which aims to raise awareness about the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and calls for their immediate release.

Eight victims, ranging in age from 52 to 88, were hospitalized with burns, police said.

Six of the eight have since been released from hospitals, a security source briefed on the situation told ABC News on Monday. Two victims remain in critical condition but are expected to survive.

Soliman was taken into custody and is being held on $10,000,000 bond, according to the Boulder County Jail, which listed a range of felony charges against him, including use of an incendiary device. The posted list of felony charges also appeared to include first-degree murder, although it was not immediately clear whether the charge was attempted murder. According to police, there have been no fatalities.

Soliman is due in court Monday afternoon.

Soliman is in the United States illegally, according to the Department of Homeland Security. entered the U.S. in August 2022 on a B2 visa and he filed for asylum in September 2022, according to Tricia McLaughlin, the assistant secretary for public affairs at the Department of Homeland Security.

His B2 visa — which is typically a tourism visa — expired in February 2023, McLaughlin said.

Soliman was granted a work permit after his B2 visa expired, a senior official told ABC News. That work permit expired on March 28, so he has been in the country illegally since then, the official said.

President Donald Trump responded to the attack for the first time on Monday, writing on Truth Social that the crimes will be “prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law.”

“This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE, and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!” the president added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

2 people found dead at remote campground in Michigan’s Isle Royale National Park
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(ISLE ROYALE, Mich.) — Two people were found dead at Isle Royale National Park in a “remote backcountry campground” within the park, according to the National Park Service.

The Isle Royal National Park is a remote island wilderness in the middle of Lake Superior in Michigan. It is only accessible by ferry, seaplane or private watercraft, according to the NPS.

Park rangers received reports of two people found dead at the campground on Sunday afternoon, the NPS said.

Rangers then hiked 11 miles overnight to reach the campground and assess the situation. They arrived early Monday morning and confirmed two unidentified people were found dead, the NPS said.

Their cause of death remains unknown, according to the NPS.

Additional ground and aviation resources responded on Monday, the NPS said.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Police release sketch of person of interest sought after couple killed while hiking in Arkansas park
Arkansas State Police

(LITTLE ROCK, Ark.) — Arkansas police have released a sketch of a person of interest sought in connection with a double homicide at Devil’s Den State Park, where a married couple was found dead while hiking with their two young children over the weekend.

Arkansas State Police released a composite sketch of a man seen in Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday, the day of the killings.

“Investigators have asked the public for help identifying the man so that they can question him related to a double homicide at the park,” Arkansas State Police said in a press release on Monday.

Clinton David Brink, 43, and his wife, Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were killed while out hiking with their two daughters, police said. The children, ages 7 and 9, were not injured in the incident.

The suspect in the double homicide remains at large.

The suspect was described as a white man wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up and dark pants, police said. He was also wearing a dark ball cap, sunglasses and fingerless gloves and carrying a black backpack, police said.

He was seen driving a black, four-door sedan, possibly a Mazda, with a license plate covered by tape, police said.

The suspect likely sustained an injury in the attack, police said.

Police asked anyone who visited the park on Saturday to check their photos and videos for images or footage of the suspect. Residents in the area are also asked to check their security camera footage.

All trails at Devil’s Den State Park are closed until further notice.

The FBI in Little Rock confirmed to ABC News on Tuesday that it is assisting Arkansas State Police with its investigation “by providing additional manpower and specialized resources.”

The Brinks had recently moved to Prairie Grove from another state, police said. The bodies of the victims were taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab, where autopsies are scheduled to be conducted to determine the exact causes of the deaths, police said.

The children are safe and in the custody of relatives, according to police.

“The family is asking for privacy during this very difficult time as they grieve and learn how to navigate this new reality,” the family said in a statement on Monday. “They ask that if anyone has any information at all that will help the investigation, to please contact the proper authorities immediately. Clinton and Cristen died heroes, protecting their little girls and they deserve justice. They will forever live on in all of our hearts.”

