Actor Harris Dickinson comments on whether he’ll play John Lennon in Beatles films: ‘We’ll see’
While no official casting for Sam Mendes’ movies about The Beatles has been announced, the rumors continue to swirl, and now one of the actors mentioned as a possible candidate to play John Lennon has spoken out on the subject.

On the red carpet for his new movie Babygirl, actor Harris Dickinson neither confirmed nor denied his involvement in the project when asked by Variety.

“It would be amazing to do that,” he said. “I think the idea of Sam teaming up to do something like that would be incredibly exciting. Obviously, John Lennon is a very complex role, a pretty formidable force to try to do. It would be cool.”

When asked outright if he was on board for the films, he simply replied, “We’ll see.”

Mendes’ Beatles project was announced back in February, with the director revealing he planned to make four separate films, one for each member of the group — Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison. 

As previously reported, Gladiator director Ridley Scott revealed in a talk with director Christopher Nolan at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles Tuesday that Paul Mescal would be doing one of the films; he’s rumored to be playing McCartney. In addition, Ringo recently let it slip in an Entertainment Tonight interview that Barry Keoghan had been cast to play him.

Sony Pictures is the studio behind the movies, and it marks the first time Apple Corps Ltd. and The Beatles have granted a studio the rights to the life stories of the band members and their legendary catalog of music.

In brief: ‘XO, Kitty’ gets season 2 premiere date, and more

Netflix has announced Jan. 16 as the premiere date for season 2 of its To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before spinoff, XO, Kitty. The new season, filmed in Seoul, South Korea, “will follow Kitty — played by Anna Cathcart — as she returns to high school for a new semester at the Korean Independent School of Seoul (KISS),” according to the streaming service. Season 2 will also introduce three new characters: Stella, Praveena and Jin — played respectively by Audrey Huynh, Sasha Bhasin and Joshua Lee

Starz has revealed Jan. 17 as the premiere date for its steamy, seductive thriller The Couple Next Door, along with a teaser trailer. The series follows a couple, played by The Illusionist‘s Eleanor Tomlinson and How to Get Away with Murder‘s Alfred Enoch, who move into the upscale neighborhood and strike up a friendship with the couple next door, portrayed by Outlander‘s Sam Heughan and Pennyworth‘s Jessica De Gouw, per Starz. The two couples grow increasingly close to each other and become sexually entangled in a way that will change their lives forever. The Couple Next Door will be available to stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all Starz streaming and on-demand platforms …

The Social Network‘s Jesse Eisenberg has lined up his next film, an untitled musical comedy starring The Room Next Door‘s Julianne Moore and The HoldoversPaul Giamatti, according to Deadline. The feature, directed by Eisenberg from his own script, “follows a shy woman who is unexpectedly cast in a local production of an original musical. Under the spell of the strong-willed and enigmatic director, she loses herself in the role and the high-stakes world of this community theater production,” per the outlet …

Disney+ has greenlit a second season of the Korean sci-fi fantasy series Moving, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Based on the popular webtoon created by Kang Full, Moving centers on three teenagers with genetic superhuman abilities and their parents who protect them from a group of South Korean spies. The series features some of the biggest names in Korean film and television, including Ryu Seung-ryong, Han Hyo-joo and Zo In-sung. Disney is the parent company of ABC News …

Jack’s back: John Krasinski will take his ‘Jack Ryan’ character to the movies
Prime Video

Amazon MGM Studios is taking its hit Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series to the big screen, with actor-director John Krasinski reprising the title character in a film. 

According to Deadline, Krasinski’s small screen co-star Wendell Pierce will also return as James Greer, and veteran character actor Michael Kelly, who until very recently could be seen in The Penguin, is also in talks to reprise as Mike November.

The Jack Ryan series, which wrapped up its fourth season in June, remains Prime Video’s most-watched series globally.

The character originated on the big screen in 1990’s hit The Hunt for Red October with Alec Baldwin playing Ryan; he was succeeded by Harrison Ford in 1992’s Patriot Games and 1994’s Clear and Present Danger

Ben Affleck played Jack Ryan in 2002’s underperforming The Sum of All Fears opposite Morgan Freeman, and in 2014 Chris Pine played the character opposite Kevin Costner in Tom Clancy’s Shadow Recruit, before Krasinski took the role to streaming success in 2018.

‘Alien: Romulus’ now on digital
20th Century Studios

After a successful run in theaters — and just in time to creep you out for Halloween — Alien: Romulus is now available to rent or buy on digital streaming platforms. 

The 20th Century Studios follow-up to Ridley Scott‘s 1979 classic Alien and James Cameron‘s beloved 1986 sequel Aliens was directed by Fede Álvarez, who directed the micro-budgeted 2016 horror hit Don’t Breathe.

The logline teases, “While scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station, a group of young space colonizers come face to face with the most terrifying life form in the universe.”

The digital release comes packed with supplemental extras, including a feature on how Álvarez opted for practical effects over digital wherever possible — including a close-up look of how they brought the creepy facehugger aliens to life.

Alien: Romulus is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an Audience Score of 85% and made more than $349 million worldwide, the second-highest-grossing film in the Alien franchise globally.

The film comes to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on Dec. 3.

20th Century Studios is a division of ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

