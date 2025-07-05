Actor Julian McMahon dies at 56

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Australian-American actor Julian McMahon has passed away at the age of 56, his wife Kelly McMahon announced Friday morning.

McMahon died peacefully on July 2, 2025, in Clearwater, Florida, following a private battle with cancer, according to a statement from Kelly shared with Good Morning America.

“With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer,” the statement read.

The statement added, “Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible.”

She asked that their family be allowed to grieve in privacy while encouraging others to continue finding joy in life for his memory’s sake.

McMahon was best known for his roles as Cole Turner on Charmed, Dr. Christian Troy on Nip/Tuck, and Victor Von Doom in the Fantastic Four films.

His career spanned decades across television and film, with one of his final projects being the thriller The Surfer.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ gets season 3 release date
Prime Video

This is 100% your release date, Connie baby.

Prime Video has announced the release date for The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3. The third season of the teen romance series will premiere on July 16. All 11 episodes of the final season will release on subsequent Wednesdays throughout the summer.

A new poster for the series has also been revealed. The love triangle of Belly, Conrad and Jeremiah is featured prominently on it. Lola Tung‘s Belly stands between brothers Conrad and Jeremiah Fisher, played by Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno, respectively. The poster features Jere kissing Belly on the cheek while Conrad looks on.

“We’ll always have summer,” the poster’s tagline reads.

The hit show is based on the bestselling books by Jenny Han, who also serves as the series’ showrunner alongside Sarah Kucserka. It tells the story of a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, and is “a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer,” according to its official synopsis.

Han, Tung, Briney and Casalengo collaborated on an Instagram post made by Prime Video announcing the season 3 release date. “Summer is for lovers,” the caption reads. “The final chapter begins July 16.”

George Wendt, who played Norm on ‘Cheers,’ dies at 76
Paul Drinkwater/NBCU via Getty Images

George Wendt, the actor best known for playing Norm Peterson on the long-running sitcom Cheers, has died. He was 76.

A family representative confirmed the news to ABC News on Tuesday and said that Wendt “died peacefully in his sleep while at home.”

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” the rep said in a statement. “He will be missed forever.”

Wendt earned six Emmy nominations for his role on the NBC comedy series.

Born on Oct. 17, 1948, in Chicago, Wendt began his career in comedy at Chicago’s The Second City theater.

Prior to Cheers, he starred in a few roles on television, including M*A*S*HTaxi and Soap, before his big break as Norm.

Wendt starred in all 275 episodes of Cheers, from when the show first aired in 1982 to its final episode in 1993.

In a 2021 interview with Chicago Magazine, Wendt recalled the first time he auditioned for Cheers.

“I needed to look like a guy who wanted to have another beer,” he said.

The actor added that Norm was exactly like him, just “with better writing.”

Following Cheers, Wendt appeared on Saturday Night Live, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Frasier, George Lopez and other television shows.

He also starred in several television films, including Alice in Wonderland in 1999, Strange Relations in 2001 and Santa Baby in 2006.

Wendt married his wife, Bernadette Birkett in 1978. The duo met while working at the Second City theater. They share a daughter named Hilary and two sons, Joe and Daniel.

Wendt is also the uncle of actor Jason Sudeikis.

Robert De Niro on 25 years of ‘Meet the Parents,’ working with Ariana Grande
Robert De Niro on 25 years of ‘Meet the Parents,’ working with Ariana Grande
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

The 2025 Tribeca Festival begins on Wednesday.

Created by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal, the festival celebrates storytelling in all forms, including film, TV and music. This year marks the 24th edition of the festival and features diverse programming with many premieres, performances and anniversary retrospectives.

De Niro and Rosenthal will join forces with Ben Stiller for a panel celebrating the 25th anniversary of Meet the Parents. So, does it feel like 25 years have passed since De Niro first starred as Jack Byrnes?

“The classic answer is no, but then, you know, I can account for all the years that have passed if I get into it,” De Niro said. “But it’s still, you know, passed, so it’s a strange thing. It’s 25 years.”

The festival panel comes after the news that a fourth Meet the Parents film is in the works.

“I’m looking forward to it, it’s gonna be fun,” De Niro said of filming the new movie.

Ariana Grande has just joined the cast of the fourth Meet the Parents film. De Niro says he’s met her once before.

“I met her a few years ago at SNL,” De Niro said. “We did the same SNL. I remember, I had one of my kids meet her who wanted to meet her.”

So, De Niro has met Grande, but did he watch her Academy Award-nominated performance in Wicked?

“I didn’t, but I want to see it. I heard it’s really good,” De Niro said.

Rosenthal, who produced Meet the Parents, agreed that it is a strange thing for all of that time to have passed.

“What’s really fun for us in getting back together for the next one is … our families have grown and we’ve grown up together. It’s kind of special.”

