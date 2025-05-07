Actor Michael Pitt arrested on sexual abuse charges

Actor Michael Pitt arrested on sexual abuse charges
Eric Charbonneau/KCFEOLA PR via Getty Images

Boardwalk Empire actor Michael Pitt was arrested and indicted in Brooklyn on Friday on charges of sexual abuse, criminal sex act, assault and strangulation, according to court documents.

The actor pleaded not guilty and was released until his next court date in June.

The charges stem from alleged incidents that occurred in 2020 and 2021, according to the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office.

The indictment alleges Pitt sexually abused an unnamed individual in April 2020 “by means of forcible compulsion.”

In August 2020, the indictment claims he allegedly forced oral sex on an individual. The indictment claims Pitt allegedly injured an individual with “a four by four” that same month.

In June 2021, the indictment claims Pitt allegedly assaulted an individual with a cinderblock.

In August 2021, the indictment claims he allegedly tried to strangle someone.

Individual identities are redacted in the indictment, so it is unclear how many people are making allegations against Pitt.

In a statement to ABC News on Wednesday, Pitt’s attorney James Goldman said, “Unfortunately, we live in a world where somebody like Mr. Pitt — an accomplished professional who would never so much as contemplate these crimes — can be arrested on the uncorroborated word of an unreliable individual. In reality, this baseless claim is suspiciously raised some four or five years after the alleged incident, from a time when the two parties were in a completely consensual relationship. We have already uncovered exonerating evidence and this case will be dismissed.”

Pitt is best known for his role as Jimmy Darmody in the hit Atlantic City-based period crime drama Boardwalk Empire.

In his role, Pitt starred opposite Steve Buscemi as an up-and-coming gangster in the underground crime world portrayed in the show.

Pitt, who also appeared in Dawson’s Creek earlier in his career, has taken on several television roles since the end of Boardwalk Empire, appearing in several episodes the NBC show Hannibal. He’s also starred in the films The Dreamers and Last Days.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Rami Malek says ‘The Amateur’ is ‘very much an underdog story’
Rami Malek says ‘The Amateur’ is ‘very much an underdog story’
20th Century Studios

Rami Malek stars as a CIA “computer nerd” turned unlikely action hero in The Amateur, out in theaters Friday.

After his wife is brutally murdered in a terrorist attack, Charlie Heller decides to take matters into his own hands when his bosses at the CIA don’t seem interested in tracking down her killers.

“Very much an underdog story,” Malek tells ABC News affiliate WPVI. “A very unexpected hero in this genre doing some pretty extraordinary things out of his element.”

Heller teams up with retired Colonel Henderson, played by Laurence Fishburne, who tries to train him for the field, as well as a hacker named Inquiline, played by Caitriona Balfe, who bonds with him over his grief.

“What she does is sort of hold up this sort of mirror to him and kind of questions the morality of what he’s doing and whether or not, you know, revenge is something that will actually give you solace,” Balfe says.

While the film is “full of surprises,” according to Fisburne, the action is ultimately motivated by the love Heller has for his wife, played by Rachel Brosnahan, and we get to see glimpses of that relationship through flashbacks.

“They’re opposites, but they bring out the best in each other,” Brosnahan says. “And I think then when you see that, you feel the weight of that loss as [Charlie] moves through the rest of the film.” 

Disney is the parent company of 20th Century Studios and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

In brief: Josh Hutcherson joins Rachel Sennott’s HBO comedy and more
In brief: Josh Hutcherson joins Rachel Sennott’s HBO comedy and more

Josh Hutcherson has joined Rachel Sennott‘s HBO comedy series. The actor will replace Miles Robbins in the role, Deadline reports. The untitled comedy series follows a codependent friend group that reunites and is forced to navigate how time spent apart, ambition and new relationships have changed them. Odessa A’zion, Jordan Firstman and True Whitaker also star, while Leighton Meester and Quenlin Blackwell will guest star …

The trailer for season 5 of The Chosen has arrived. Prime Video released the trailer for the new season, called The Chosen: Last Supper, which follows the story of the lead-up to Jesus’ crucifixion. The fifth season will debut in three parts over the course of three weeks, with the first batch of episodes premiering on June 15 …

Will Poulter and Kit Connor are set to star in a new horror film called Rapture. Deadline reports the film will be set in medieval England in the year 1348. It will follow the story of 10 monks who live a strict life in a monastery in Yorkshire and receive news that a horrible plague of a mystery illness is spreading throughout the outside world …

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham teaming up for ’10 Things I Hate About You’ musical
Carly Rae Jepsen, Lena Dunham teaming up for ’10 Things I Hate About You’ musical
Buena Vista/Getty Images

Carly Rae Jepsen is teaming up with Lena Dunham to bring 10 Things I Hate About You to the stage as a Broadway musical.

Carly will be composing the score along with Grammy winner Ethan Gruska, with Dunham and playwright Jessica Huang writing the book.

The musical is based on the 1999 teen classic starring Julia Stiles and Heath Ledger, which itself was a retelling of William Shakespeare’s play The Taming of the Shrew. The film famously had its own iconic musical moment with a scene of Ledger performing the Frankie Valli and Bob Gaudio tune “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” on the school bleachers.

This will be Dunham’s debut on a Broadway creative team. Carly previously made her Broadway debut as Cinderella in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 2014.

An opening date for the 10 Things I Hate About You musical has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.