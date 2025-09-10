Actor who accused Tyler Perry of sexual assault speaks out in 1st on-camera interview since filing lawsuit

Linsey Davis and Derek Dixon discuss his allegations against Tyler Perry in an interview for ABC News Live Prime. Heidi Gutman/ABC.

Actor Derek Dixon spoke out Tuesday in his first television interview since filing a lawsuit against Tyler Perry, accusing him of sexual harassment and assault.

Dixon sat down with ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis to discuss his allegedly complicated history with the media mogul, saying he did not “want to stay silent about it anymore.”

Dixon says he met Perry at a studio opening party in 2019 while he was working at an events company. According to Dixon, Perry asked him if he was an actor, gave him his number and said “we’ll talk about this.”

In early 2020, Dixon landed the role of Dale in Perry’s BET series The Oval. According to the civil complaint, when Dixon was working on the show, Perry began sending text messages to him, with some being sexual in nature.

“One of them says, ‘What’s it going to take for you to have guiltless sex? Have y’all found that in therapy yet? I would hope that you would let someone hold and make love to you,'” Dixon said.

Dixon claims that in January 2020 Perry’s physical behavior started resembling the tone of his text messages, with Dixon saying one alleged incident occurred when he was having drinks at the mogul’s guest house.

Instead of driving home that night, Dixon said Perry told him to stay in the guest quarters, where he allegedly climbed into Dixon’s bed and started rubbing his leg, causing Dixon to jump out of the bed.

“I thought after that instance, it was pretty clear that I was not interested in that type of a relationship,” Dixon told ABC News.

Then, at the end of the second season of The Oval, Dixon’s character was shot four times in the chest, which he said made him realize “if I don’t make him happy, I could stay dead on the show.”

The actor said he ended communication with Perry in the spring of 2024 and decided to leave The Oval in September 2024. He also said Losing It, a show he had been writing that the mogul owns the rights to, was never developed beyond the pilot.

Then in January, Dixon filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a federal agency responsible for protecting workers from discrimination.

Dixon said he came up with the amount of $260 million in damages for his subsequent lawsuit for two reasons: “Part of that number is my lost job, my lost income, the loss of a show. The other part of that is a deterrent for how do you stop a billionaire who won’t stop themselves from doing this.”

Dixon said he hopes Perry takes “accountability for what happened” and learns to “not treat your employees this way and to never use someone’s dream to coerce them into a relationship that’s not professional.”

When asked about justice, Dixon said it would look like he “made a change and that something like this won’t happen to another actor that works for him or another actor in the industry.”

In brief: ‘The Couple Next Door’ season 2, Kurt Russell in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff and more
In brief: ‘The Couple Next Door’ season 2, Kurt Russell in ‘Yellowstone’ spinoff and more

Season 2 of The Couple Next Door is coming to Starz. The relationship drama features an all-new cast this time around, including Annabel Scholey, Sam Palladio, Aggy K. Adams and Sendhil Ramamurthy. It premieres Sept. 19. Season 1 of the series starred Outlander’s Sam Heughan and Poldark‘s Eleanor Tomlinson … 

Netflix has picked up Saturn Return, a new film with Rachel BrosnahanCharles Melton and Will Poulter attached to star. The film, according to Deadline, is a romance set in Chicago that follows young college love into adulthood …

Kurt Russell is gearing up for the Yellowstone spinoff series The Madison, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor joins the new Taylor Sheridan show as both a cast member and an executive producer. The show stars Michelle Pfeiffer and is described as “a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.” It’s one of several Yellowstone spinoffs in the works, including Y: Marshals and a spinoff with the working title Dutton Ranch …

Documentary underway about Stevie Wonder’s fight for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Documentary underway about Stevie Wonder’s fight for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images

A documentary is in the works about the role Stevie Wonder played in helping to make Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday a federal holiday.

TIME reports the untitled film will chronicle his personal efforts in the campaign, which included the release of his song “Happy Birthday.” It will also feature never-before-seen throwback footage, as well as commentary from Stevie about that chapter of history.

“I’m excited to tell the story of the making of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. More importantly, I want us to learn and remember this story with today’s eye and understanding,” Stevie said of the film, according to TIME. “If we truly understood how this bill came to be, then we will really appreciate the power of the people.”

Stevie’s Eyes ‘n’ Sound company is working with Time Studios to produce the film; it marks his first time in a documentary about his own career and activism.

Ryan Gosling is sent to space in ‘Project Hail Mary’ official trailer
Ryan Gosling is sent to space in ‘Project Hail Mary’ official trailer
Amazon MGM Studios

Ryan Gosling is a reluctant space traveler in the official trailer for Project Hail Mary.

The Amazon MGM film is based on The New York Times bestselling novel by Andy Weir. It follows middle school teacher Ryland Grace, played by Gosling, who finds himself on a spacecraft with no memory of his past or even how he arrived there.

Ryland must successfully complete an interstellar mission to save Earth from a disaster. This leads him to meet an alien who is also trying to save its own species.

“I just woke up from a coma. I’m several light years from my apartment and I’m not an astronaut,” Ryland says in the trailer.

“If you don’t go, you die. With the rest of us,” Eva, played by Sandra Hüller, tells him in response.

He does not respond very well to the idea of taking on such a dangerous mission.

“I put the not in astronaut,” Ryland says. “I’ve never done anything—I’ve never done a space—I can’t even moonwalk!

The Oscar-winning filmmaking duo Phil Lord and Christopher Miller directed the upcoming movie.

Milana Vayntrub also stars alongside Gosling and Hüller.

Project Hail Mary blasts off into movie theaters and IMAX screens on March 20, 2026. 

