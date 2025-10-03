Actress Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli separate after nearly 28 years of marriage

Designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin attend LACMA’s 50th Anniversary Gala sponsored by Christie’s at LACMA on April 18, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for LACMA)

Actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have separated, a rep for Loughlin has confirmed to ABC’s Good Morning America.

Loughlin, who is known for her role as Aunt Becky on Full House, married Giannulli, a fashion designer, in November 1997.

They share two children: Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, and Isabella Rose Giannulli, 27.

In a report from People, Loughlin’s rep Elizabeth Much said Loughlin and Giannulli are “living apart and taking a break from their marriage.”

“There are no legal proceedings at this time,” Much added.

News of Loughlin and Giannulli’s separation comes six years after their involvement in the 2019 college admissions bribery scandal.

They both pleaded guilty to their involvement in 2020, and that same year, Loughlin served two months in prison while Giannulli served five months.

At their sentencing in August 2020, Loughlin apologized and said she “made an awful decision. I allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass.”

Giannulli also said, he deeply regrets “the harm that my actions caused my daughters, my wife and others” and that he took “full responsibility.”

Following the scandal, Loughlin opened up about what life has been like for her in a 2024 interview with First For Women. While she didn’t address the scandal, she talked about not letting negativity get to her.

“Every day we’re met with different obstacles, but it’s all in how you approach things,” she said. “For me, it’s just persevering and as an actress, I hear ‘no’ a lot, so I just have to be myself and persevere and try not to let in negativity.”

“My advice is to just keep moving forward,” she added. “Everyone has good times and bad times. That’s life. I think you just have to pick yourself up. Nobody said life was going to be a breeze. There’s beauty in life, but there’s also hardship in life.”

'The Buccaneers' stars unpack the season 2 finale betrayals, twists
Kristine Frøseth and Guy Remmers in ‘The Buccaneers.’ (Apple)

(SPOILER ALERT) Fans were left reeling after the jaw-dropping twists in The Buccaneers season 2 finale.

Among them was the reveal that Nan (Kristine Frøseth) is pregnant with her estranged husband Theo’s (Guy Remmers) child. By the end of the season, it seems as though neither Theo nor Guy Thwarte (Matthew Broome) are romantic options for Nan anymore, so she runs away with plans to raise the child by herself.

Frøseth told ABC Audio she’s excited about this new development for Nan.

“I’m really glad that Nan leaves, and I think it’d be really exciting to see how she’s going to raise her child, how she is going to hopefully maybe do that by herself,” Frøseth said. “It was never about the men, and it became that because of all these crazy circumstances.”

Theo does not know Nan is pregnant. If he did, does Remmers think it would change how he feels about Nan?

“I would think so. I think it would rock his world, you know?” Remmers said. “There are a lot of things that are on the horizon for Theo that I think are gonna completely turn his world upside down.”

Additionally, Theo abdicated his title as the Duke of Tintagel so he can divorce Nan and eventually marry her best friend, Lizzy (Aubri Ibrag). Ibrag said while Lizzy finally has love, “it didn’t exactly end with her in her ideal situation.”

“Lizzy’s still not at peace because now she’s hurt and betrayed her friend,” Ibrag said. “It’s a bittersweet thing. So, I think there is still a lot that needs to be resolved with that as well.”

All episodes of The Buccaneers season 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.

In brief: 'Swiped' trailer, 'Shrek 5' postponed and more

Noah Centineo is setting his sights on a Rambo prequel. Deadline reports that the actor will star in the film John Rambo. While the plot of the film is being kept under wraps, the outlet reports the film will be the origin story of a young John Rambo during the Vietnam War. Sylvester Stallone previously played the character in the original 1982 film …

Somebody once told me Shrek 5 has been postponed. Variety reports that Universal and DreamWorks Animation have delayed the release of the fifth Shrek film. It was supposed to debut in theaters on Dec. 23, 2026, but now the film will arrive on the big screen on June 30, 2027. Mike MyersEddie MurphyCameron Diaz and Zendaya bring their voice talents to the upcoming film …

Swipe right on the trailer for the upcoming film Swiped. The new film will arrive on Hulu on Sept. 19 after it debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9. The film is inspired by the true story of the founder of the dating app Bumble. Lily James stars in the film that also features Jackson WhiteMyha’laBen Schnetzer and Clea DuVall …

'Zootopia 2' final trailer finds snake in the city, shows off new Shakira song
Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin) in ‘Zootopia 2.’ (Walt Disney Studios)

The final trailer for Zootopia 2 has arrived.

Walt Disney Animation Studios released the new trailer for the upcoming animated film on Monday.

Zootopia 2 finds rookie detectives Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, once again voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, following the trail of “a mysterious reptile who arrives in Zootopia and turns the mammal metropolis upside down,” according to its official synopsis. “To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.”

The mysterious reptile is pit viper Gary De’Snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan. The trailer finds Gary De’Snake running in to Judy and Nick at the new mayor’s Zootennial Gala.

“Snakes aren’t the bad guys. I have to set things right, and when I do, my family will finally be able to come home,” Gary De’Snake tells Judy, right before Nick hits him on the back of the head with a frying pan.

Oscar winners Jared Bush and Byron Howard directed the film, which has a voice cast that includes Fortune Feimster, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson and Nate Torrence.

Also joining the film are Andy Samberg, David Strathairn, Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song, who lend their voices to the Lynxleys, one of the most prominent families in Zootopia.

The trailer also includes the new original song “Zoo,” performed by Shakira. The singer reprises her role as Zootopia’s biggest pop star, Gazelle, in the sequel film. Ed Sheeran and Blake Slatkin wrote and produced “Zoo” with Shakira, and both men appear in film in special cameo roles as a pair of sheep named Ed Shearin and Baalake Lambkin. The single for “Zoo” releases on Oct. 10.

Zootopia 2 comes to theaters on Nov. 26.

