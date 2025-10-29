Adam Driver to star in thriller series ‘Rabbit, Rabbit’ at Netflix

A headshot of Adam Driver. (Chad Kirkland)

Adam Driver is making his return to TV.

The actor is set to star in the hostage thriller series Rabbit, Rabbit for Netflix. The streaming service has given a straight-to-series order for the upcoming MRC show in what it described to be a highly competitive pursuit with other distributors.

The show follows what happens “when an escaped convict is cornered by law enforcement at a truck stop,” according to its official logline. The convict “takes hostages in an effort to bargain for his freedom. But the standoff soon escalates into an unmanageable social experiment with his captives, as well as an emotional poker match with a veteran FBI Crisis Negotiator trained in ‘tactical empathy.'”

In addition to starring, Driver will executive produce the series alongside its creator and showrunner, Peter Craig, and its director, Philip Barantini. The latter also directed the Netflix hit Adolescence.

Driver is best known for playing Kylo Ren/Ben Solo in the Star Wars sequel trilogy. He has been nominated for two Oscars, one for his role in Spike Lee‘s BlacKkKlansman and the other for Netflix’s 2019 drama Marriage Story. As far as his TV work goes, he was nominated three consecutive times at the Emmys for his breakout role in Lena Dunham‘s HBO series Girls.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Hulu
Chad Powers: Glen Powell stars in the new series about a football quarterback who reinvents himself.

Prime Video
Play DirtyMark Wahlberg robs the robbers in this new action-packed thriller film. 

Netflix
Monster: The Ed Gein Story: Explore the life and legacy of the titular serial killer in the new season of the Ryan Murphy series. 

Steve: Cillian Murphy is the headteacher of a last-chance reform school in the new film.

Movie theaters
The Smashing Machine: Dwayne Johnson transforms into Mark Kerr in the new A24 film. 

Taylor Swift | The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Celebrate the release of Taylor Swift‘s 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, by attending the limited-time theatrical event.  

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare in ‘Hamnet’ trailer
Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare in ‘Hamnet’ trailer
Paul Mescal stars as William Shakespeare in ‘Hamnet.’ (Agata Grzybowska)

Paul Mescal is William Shakespeare in the official teaser trailer for Hamnet.

Focus Features released the first trailer for the upcoming drama film on Tuesday.

Based on the 2020 novel by Maggie O’Farrell, the story follows the fictional account of Shakespeare and his wife, Agnes Shakespeare, after the death of their 11-year-old son, Hamnet Shakespeare.

The film “tells the powerful story of love and loss that inspired the creation of Shakespeare’s timeless masterpiece, Hamlet,” according to its official synopsis.

Mescal stars as the famous playwright while Jessie Buckley costars as Agnes, who was also an English playwright.

“Is it true you know everything about a person by touching them here?” Mescal’s Shakespeare says to Buckley’s Agnes as he takes her hand in the trailer.

“Not everything,” she responds, before they kiss.

Academy Award winner Chloé Zhao directed the film from a script she co-wrote with O’Farrell. Zhao was famously the second woman to ever win best director at the Oscars for her 2020 film Nomadland, which also won best picture.

Emily Watson and Joe Alwyn also star in the film, which was produced by Steven Spielberg and 1917 director Sam Mendes.

Hamnet debuts in theaters on Nov. 27.

‘Camp Rock 3’ officially happening at Disney Channel with Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato
‘Camp Rock 3’ officially happening at Disney Channel with Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato
Nick Jonas, Demi Lovato, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas arrive at the European premiere of ‘Camp Rock’ on September 10, 2008, in London, England. (Dave M. Benett/Getty Images)

It’s time to rock on again.

Camp Rock 3 has officially been greenlit at Disney Channel and Disney+. The third film in the franchise will reunite the Jonas Brothers with Demi Lovato, who will all executive produce. The upcoming film is currently filming in Vancouver, Canada.

Joe JonasNick Jonas and Kevin Jonas will return to their roles of Shane Gray, Nate Gray and Jason Gray — the members of the fictional band Connect 3 — for the new film.

The story of Camp Rock 3 picks up when Connect 3 loses the opening act for their major reunion tour. They return to Camp Rock to try to discover the next big music act.

“As campers vie for the chance to open for their favorite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances,” according to its official synopsis. “Camp Rock’s all-new campers include bold and determined Sage and her easygoing brother Desi, cello prodigy Rosie, drummer with his own beat Cliff, choreo queen Callie, intimidating influencer Madison and camp bad boy Fletch.”

Wizards of Waverly Place star Maria Canals-Barrera is returning to portray Mitchie Torres’ mother, Connie Torres. Lovato is not reprising her role of Mitchie in the third film.

New cast members in this third film include Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, newcomer Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison. Sherry Cola also joins the franchise in the role of Lark.

Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day,” Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said. “Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation.”

Lovato wrote about the film announcement on her Instagram Story.

“another one but make it camp!! good luck to this next class of campers,” Lovato wrote. 

The Jonas Brothers also shared a video while on set of Camp Rock 3, where they lip-synched to lines from the original film.   

Veronica Rodriguez directs Camp Rock 3 from a script by Eydie FayeHigh School Musical: The Musical: The Series creator Tim Federle executive produces the film, which features choreography by Jamal Sims.

