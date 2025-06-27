Adam Sandler announces You’re My Best Friend comedy tour

Adam Sandler announces You’re My Best Friend comedy tour
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Night of Too Many Stars

Adam Sandler is setting out on a brand-new comedy tour.

The actor and comedian will head out on the You’re My Best Friend tour this fall.

Sandler will travel across North America and hit over 30 major cities in the U.S. and Canada. He’ll travel through New York, Toronto, Chicago, Indianapolis and Seattle, to name a few of the markets.

The tour starts in Jacksonville, Florida, on Sept. 5 and will end in Las Vegas on Nov. 1.

Presale tickets went on sale through Live Nation and various venues on Thursday. The general sale starts on Friday at 12 p.m. local time.

Sandler shared the tour’s poster to his Instagram to celebrate the tour announcement.

“Let’s have some fun,” he captioned his post.

Sandler will star in Happy Gilmore 2, which arrives on Netflix on July 25. He is also in the upcoming Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly, which is set to arrive on Netflix this fall.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Krysten Ritter to return as Jessica Jones in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2
Krysten Ritter to return as Jessica Jones in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ season 2
Disney/David Russell

Jessica Jones is back.

Krysten Ritter will be reprising her role as the Marvel superhero for the second season of Daredevil: Born Again, Disney announced at its Upfront presentation Tuesday.

Ritter first played the role in the Netflix series Jessica Jones, which ran for three seasons from 2015-2019.

“It’s so great to be back, returning to Jessica after three seasons and The Defenders and now joining the MCU,” Ritter said. “I’m so excited to bring back this iconic character, and without giving too much away, there is much more in store for Jessica Jones. This is going to be an incredible season!”

Jessica Jones was one of five Marvel series that aired on Netflix, including Daredevil and The Defenders, before Disney launched its own streaming service, Disney+.

Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprised their Daredevil roles for Daredevil: Born Again, which aired its first season on Disney+ earlier this year.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

There’s a new slayer in Sunnydale: ‘Buffy’ reboot announces Ryan Kiera Armstrong in lead role
There’s a new slayer in Sunnydale: ‘Buffy’ reboot announces Ryan Kiera Armstrong in lead role
Ryan Kiera Armstrong

A tearful Ryan Kiera Armstrong let out an emotional “yes” to Sarah Michelle Gellar‘s offer to join the Buffy universe as the newest slayer.

The sweet exchange was shared to Gellar, Armstrong and Hulu’s Instagram accounts Thursday, amid the news Armstrong had been cast in the lead role in the upcoming, untitled Buffy reboot.  

“From the moment I saw Ryan’s audition, I knew there was only one girl that I wanted by my side,” Gellar, who played Buffy Summers in the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, captioned the social post. “To have that kind of emotional intelligence and talent, at such a young age is truly a gift. The bonus is that her smile lights up even the darkest room.”  

Project executive producers Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman added of the star, “We are so overjoyed to have found this generation’s slayer in Ryan Kiera Armstrong, she absolutely blew us away — there is no question in our mind that she is the chosen one.”

Armstrong’s credits include Disney+’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and Firestarter, the sci-fi horror film based on Stephen King‘s 1980 novel of the same name. Armstrong can also be seen in Netflix’s Anne with an E and American Horror Story. 

While not many other details have been shared about Armstrong’s role in Buffy, she took to social media with a post expressing how she is “beyond thankful,” “excited for this journey” and “in awe” of her co-star Gellar.

“I’m still in so much shock and disbelief,” she wrote.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Scarlett Johansson asked to be removed as an executive producer on Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’
Scarlett Johansson asked to be removed as an executive producer on Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts*’
Jay Maidment

Scarlett Johansson wants it known she had no involvement with the latest Marvel movie.

During a conversation with her Black Widow co-star David Harbour for Interview magazine, Johansson was congratulated for being an executive producer on the film Thunderbolts*. Harbour told her it made sense because her character, Natasha Romanoff, was “all over this movie” in spirit.

“I asked to have my credit removed because I wasn’t involved,” Johansson said.

“You hated the movie that much?” Harbour responded, with a laugh, before Johansson said: “No, you’re just wanting that to be the case.”

Natasha Romanoff died in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, though Johansson last appeared as the character in Black Widow, which debuted in 2021.

“I think you’d be proud of us,” Harbour said of Thunderbolts*, to which Johansson said, “I am proud of you.”

Johansson also talked about the long-term time commitment that comes with being part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“Some of the films that I did for Marvel engaged my character more than others. Like in [Captain America: The] Winter Soldier with Chris [Evans], we were really dynamic,” Johansson said. “In some of the other films, the cast was so enormous and there was so much plot to serve that you start to feel like you’re a device to move it along.”

She went on to say that a five-month time commitment is significant.

“It’s like, ‘Okay. I can’t paint my nails, I can’t get a haircut,'” Johansson said. “These sound like silly problems, but your identity is wrapped up in this job for a long time, and if you’re not doing engaging work as an actor, you feel a little cagey sometimes.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.